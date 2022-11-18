Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For November 21 - 27, 2022

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here with a prediction for November 21 - 27, 2022.

Your tarot horoscope has been pulled from the Rider-Waite deck; the meanings are derived by proper interpretation of the images, the numbers, the symbols, and the words.

What feels like coincidence has nothing whatsoever to do with coincidence; if a tarot card shows up for you, then it is best to consider the tarot's meaning as reality.

The Tarot is oddly on point, all the time. Perhaps that is why we still do the Tarot to this very day.

This week has us jam-packed with reversed cards and interesting interpretations.

We've got some very strong Major Arcana cards to help guide us through the week, and the lesser Arcana cards are doing their part to bring the meaning, as well. We'll be getting hints throughout the week; some bring warnings and some bring inspiration.

We will also be seeing a lot of positive social engagement throughout the week as many people will finally be going out, seeking parties, and having fun with friends and family members.

It IS that time of the year, after all, and the Tarot has plenty of advice and guidance for all of us.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

OK, you tried. You may have failed, but it's nothing you're going to let get it your way. You are strong, and at times, a little too strong, and when you get a tarot card like this, it's telling you to stop what you're doing before it goes too far, and to have the good sense to know when to stop. This is your 'do not pass go' sign. Heed the warning, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Opportunities abound with this tarot card, and it looks like this week you'll be floundering between one thing and the other, and both of these 'things' have to do with money. It's a win-win situation, and while you're not there yet, the choice you make during this week is what's going to lead you to even greater destinations. A very powerful and positive week for you, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are looking at making some major decisions this week, but not only that: what you choose could potentially change your life for the better, and while that may sound scary, it's the kind of scary that you want to be involved with because you know, deep in your heart, that you are about to do the right thing and reap the reward for doing so. Good for you, Gemini. More power your way!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

This week has you taking a very close look at your work. You want it done and over with, and it's not that you are annoyed by the amount of work, but at the idea that it's still not overweighed and put away. This week has you dedicated to completing tasks that are outstanding. You will successfully tend to all your responsibilities without a hitch. It's a productive and successful week for you, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

This week has the potential of showing you some real, heartfelt beauty the only thing that stands in your way this week is that it can't get to you fast enough. You have always been impatient; it's part of your sign's personality traits, but you have to keep in mind that all things come of their own accord and that you can't rush the good stuff. Hang back and let it happen; do not rush things into place. Enjoy the process, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

And then, there's the winner of the Tarot line up and it's you, Virgo. It rarely gets any better than the Ten of Cups, and you will get to experience all that comes with this card's meaning. A fruitful life, filled with loving family members and the promise of gatherings and uplifting events. This week has you socializing with people you love. What could be better? For you, the world, Virgo. Enjoy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Because this card is reversed, there's an implication here that the alone time you requested will not be honored and that, ironically, you'll be spending your week with people you aren't exactly thrilled to be around. They are in your way, although they are not capable of actually ruining anything. It's a week where you need to bide your time and stay patient; eventually, it will all work out just fine.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This tarot card works well for this week as the vibe of the year has started to turn into an endless stream of social situations and parties, and guess who's involved in all of them? You, Scorpio. You are the social butterfly who flutters by all the fun parties and enticing nights out. Expect to be with good friends this week, as it seems your presence will be desired almost everywhere.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You have one thing in mind: make the money and put it away for the proverbial rainy day. This tarot card shows that you are on your way to creating great security for yourself. You have come to know that in the long run, you are the hero who saves your own day, and knowing this gives you strength of character. You can take care of yourself, and this week gives you a booster shot of self-belief. Work the magic, Sag!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Patience is the word of the day, as you feel it's only a matter of time before you're able to be free of the drag that holds you back, today. This week gives you a new perspective on your life; you are balanced between precarious situations and you need to make a move, however, you must not make this move in haste. This week provides you the peace and quiet to be able to make your next move intelligently.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You have never been a fan of work-related strife as you feel people should just do their jobs well so that no flack comes up at a later date. This week is an 'all flack' affair, and you can't wait for it to finish up so you can get on with it.

The problem is not caused by you so you are not interested in the details; let them work it out. Right now, this week is about you dealing with the scatterbrained intentions of other people.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

When the Temperance card shows up in reverse, it's pretty predictable as to how things are about to go down. Let's put it this way: this week you are going to show people a side of yourself that nobody wanted to see. You are impatient, intolerant, and short-fused; you yell at everyone this week and you take very little responsibility for how your mood manifests. It will smooth out soon enough, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.