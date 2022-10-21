Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac. Boom! In comes Scorpio and everything that it stands for. On October 23, the sun enters Scorpio and brings along a few friends for the journey.

We're looking at Venus in Scorpio — on day one, followed by a New Moon in Scorpio, and Moon square Pluto. It's like a mash-up of passionate endeavors, all happening at once.

Some of these passion plays will look like jealousy over someone else's supposedly good love life, and others will look like great achievements at work. It's all up to how we translate the energy.

There will be several moments that we could only call 'antagonistic' as we're looking at so much Pluto energy, especially around mid-week. Anticipate fights with co-workers and troubling disagreements on the home front.

With Moon sextile Pluto as one of our main aggressors of the week, we can definitely count on saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, with a big round of "Oops!" Yes. Oops, we did it again.

We do have the good fortune of Moon trine Jupiter along with Moon in Sagittarius to help us find what's good in all of the murk and mire. The week has so much promise, and can potentially be brilliant; what's required of us, this week, is patience, endurance, and a willingness to step back, think first, and then proceed.

We have Moon opposition Mars coming in at the end of the week, and that should help us to stick with our priorities. It's a success-oriented week, where much 'good old-fashioned' work will be required of us.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for October 24 - 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At this point, you're not ready to do anything more than gloat over your major achievements this week. You have done it. You had a goal in mind and here you are, this week, able to tell everyone that it was you who did 'that thing' and you who made it all work out. You love success and you love knowing you made it happen even more.

This week has you sitting pretty atop your mountain of accomplishments, feeling proud...and for good reason!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're not always up for being the goody-goody and this week has you feeling much more like you want to be the baddy-baddy instead. Maybe it's the Halloween spirit, but you have the dark Pluto energy with you this week, even if it's just an act.

You don't mind being the scary one at work, because you know everyone loves you there. You'll take a few chances this week, and you'll let your dark side out to play. It's all good. We all need a break every now and then. Baddy-baddies to the rescue!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here's a week that begs you to take advantage of an opportunity, or lose it forever. That's the thing with you, Gemini, you don't like being under pressure to choose.

Even if the options are all in your favor, you want some iota of control over what you do with your life, and during this week, you'll be given the chance to do something great, but the chance will come at you too quickly, and you won't want to decide in haste, so...you will lose your momentum and eventually blow the opportunity.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week has you acting in a presumptuous way. You aren't asking anymore; you're telling. You have people in your life that need to be aroused from their deep sleep of ignorance; you're watching them turn into boiled potatoes and you can't stand to see your friends go so soft.

It's as if they are without passion, and with Scorpio amping up your take on passion, you will not let these friends of yours sit by and watch. You are charismatic and persuasive this week, and your friends will more than likely appreciate what you've done for them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Every now and then, it's nice to know that finances are NOT your problem. Welcome to this week, Leo, where you can kick back and relax if you so choose. You've won something recently; a lawsuit, or perhaps you've received some sort of noteworthy inheritance.

You aren't up for blowing your money on anything in particular, but you will very much enjoy hanging back and thinking about your next move. You're in good shape this week, and there's much to look forward to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are strong-willed and self-accepting this week, Virgo. It took one to create the other, and the idea of you accepting yourself, 'as is' is a breakthrough state that you never saw coming. What you'll notice is that the more you love yourself, the easier it is to deal with anything.

Money issues come and go, and yes, you are aware of them, but one thing you're no longer willing to do for money is to give all of your stress to it. No longer can money hold you hostage. This week starts your freedom, in this concern.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The transits are lined up in such a way that by the time you feel their influence, it will come in the form of you wanting control. You may feel overwhelmed by work this week, Libra, and it's not the kind of overwhelming that you can avoid.

Action is required here, and you'll surprise yourself by stepping up to the plate where you accomplish all that is needed by you. Your success is hard-earned and well-fought for, and while you might have wished for an easier path, this one will do you just fine, for now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's as if your entrance into your own season comes with fanfare. You'll be getting great news this week, Scorpio, and that will hit at the very top of the week.

You were worried about something and you thought it wouldn't come through, but this week has you knowing that not only is it coming through, it's better than you thought. You are a winner this week, and yes, that could imply the winning of money. You blast your way into Scorpio Sun as the perfect representative of the zodiac sign.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are here with a mission this week, Sagittarius. And that mission includes you arranging for money to flow in your direction. While you're not cold enough to be demanding, you are firm enough in your approach when it comes to asking someone for what they owe you.

If you are a creative and you are waiting to be paid, you may end up shooting off your mouth to get what you are owed. Blunt talk comes easily to you, and you won't be letting things off too easily.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's one of those 'stuck between a rock and a hard place' kinds of weeks for you. You've been here before and you know how to bide your time, but oh how it does drag on.

There's a certain kind of 'zen' acceptance that takes place and allows you to deal with the most boring, most mundane of situations without freaking out. You will wait it out, and then you'll play your card. Patience is YOUR virtue, Capricorn. Never let them see you sweat.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nightmares threaten your peace for a few days this week, as you apparently have something on your mind that's nestled itself deep within your psyche. Scorpio season tends to bring out nightmares, and you are keen on finding out why you are dreaming the way you are.

What starts out uncertain and maybe even frightening, turns into a journey of self-discovery. You will get to the bottom of your nightmares, and you will be able to release the cause into the universe, with no problem.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week puts you in the position of being a helpful neighbor or caring friend. You have no problem coming through for people when they need you, and this week is going to have you at the center of everyone's call for help.

Good thing nothing is too serious, but your helping hand is exactly the medicine that makes things right again. You will spend this week appreciated and well-loved. Your charity is generous, and you will be honored for your efforts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.