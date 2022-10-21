How The 2022 Scorpio Season Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting October 23, 2022

The True Fall sign of Scorpio is upon us, and in its way, it represents all of Autumn's mystery and meaning. We are in what the I Ching would call 'the darkening of the light.'

This is the time where, no matter who we are or what Sun sign we were born under, we take on the traits of the season, and oddly enough, the shadowy influence of Scorpio also happens to be a very positive one, indeed.

Scorpio Sun brings us the ability to see into the future; we know that we have to take things down a notch, right now, simply because the year is beginning its end, but we also know where we're going.

The future stands to benefit from what we do during this season. Scorpio is here for us. If we are open to its cosmic powers, then we will find that we feel confident, ambitious, intelligent, and maybe even wise.

We feel good during this time, and even though Scorpio's 'magic' is oftentimes associated with possessiveness, jealousy, or overt physical attraction, we will be able to use all of these traits to strengthen any romantic relationships we are already in.

Scorpio season is good for lovers. There, I said it. This is the season when those who have known each other for a long time re-introduce themselves to each other.

This is the time when long-term couples renew vows, set out to strengthen what is already strong, and build upon the foundations they've already created.

Scorpio season is exactly what some couples need if they are looking to remain together, and/or jump-start the thrills of being together, again.

How the 2022 Scorpio season will affect each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting October 23, 2022 - November 21, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Scorpio season helps you and your partner iron out any unspoken issues in your relationship.

By freeing you both up emotionally, you may find that you are very confident and capable during this major transit.

What was once hard to talk about is now the only thing you wish to speak of, simply to put it into perspective and lessen its importance.

During this time, you may even surprise yourself at how nervy you can be, but that nerve will be used to restore the relationship back to brilliant condition.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio season brings out the animal in you, and that would be in all the right ways. You respond to the darkening of the light and it brings out your mysterious and sensuous side.

You desire cuddles and love during this season, and your partner can't help but notice how interested in them you are. That's a nice change, as things in the relationship do tend to become mundane after a while.

Not during Scorpio season, however. You and your partner will become closer together.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's anything that Scorpio season is going to 'do' to your romantic relationship, it's taking it to a whole new level, when it comes to intimacy and sharing. It's as if the wall of inhibition is now set aside.

There are no more secrets and the transparency of it all is not only refreshing to you — it's alluring. You want to know more. Your partner wants you to know more.

The entire situation can be a win-win if you open to it, which you will be doing, joyously.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will be able to turn around any feelings of loneliness during Scorpio season in so much as you will be feeling a bit more open towards relating to the person you are in a partnership with.

It's time to let your guard down and simply experience your life. You have someone who wants to know you better, and during Scorpio season, you'll find that it's much more interesting to participate in life with them, rather than on your own.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Scorpio brings out your possessive side, and while that doesn't always promise greatness, there's something about the way YOU do it that makes your partner feel like they are the only person in the world.

You make them feel so beautiful and powerful just by paying attention to them, and you will be so very appreciated for your efforts. You take this season in stride; it suits you and brings out your best qualities.

Plus, you and your partner enjoy the Fall very much, as it's the most romantic time of the year, for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Around this time of the year, you're about ready to hibernate. Thankfully, you are with a partner who feels similarly to you, and though this isn't going to result in any kind of 'real' hibernation' it's certainly nice to know that you have a kindred spirit in your partner.

They love to relax and wind down in the same way you do, and just knowing that they aren't putting any pressure on you to be something you're not, makes you feel fantastic about everything in life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll find that there's a lot of 'togetherness' going on during Scorpio season, and if you and your partner happen to be working on something professionally, together, then you may see some extremely satisfying times.

This is a month for great success, especially for couples who work together. Plan on sharing ideas and letting your inhibitions down; everything you both do and say to each other, during this season, is important. Pay attention and love each other well.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In your way, you basically can't go wrong during this season, and even if you TRY to go wrong, it will somehow turn out alright. You excel in romance during this time, and whoever is lucky enough to be your mate will come to know what true love is all about.

You are amazing and brave, and you set an example of what love can be. You mean well and you are loyal. Your partner respects you and supports you in all your endeavors, and because you love their company, they join you in all of your successes.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Scorpio is close to your heart; you've always related to the ways of Scorpio season, and in love, this means that you and a partner will figure out what means the most to you.

You are not like other people in so much as you need more than a warm embrace; you want intellect, knowledge, and storytelling! You and the person you are with will find a way to expand on all that you already have, and every minute of your time together will be joyous and positive.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's going to work well for you and your mate during Scorpio season is that the two of you have come so far, and you're both not willing to let things fall apart.

Because of this desire to keep things together, you will be utilizing the power that comes along with the Scorpio Sun, and it will bring you both to the knowledge that it is indeed better to stay together.

This attitude will launch you both into a better understanding of each other, and you will both be very willing to put in the effort.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being that it's gaining on the end of the year, Scorpio season is going to put your relationship into perspective; is this the person you want to spend your life with? You may think 'yes.'

What's good to know is that the devotion that comes with Scorpio is found deep in the heart of the person you are with, and it is during this time that you find out just how much this person is devoted to YOU.

It's nice to be loved, and it will be during Scorpio season that you discover within your own self how much you actually DO love them, in return.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Around this time of the year, you become very tempted to get lazy, eat poorly and honor your inner slug. It's the holiday season, or at least it's coming your way, and that automatically makes both you and your romantic partner turn into blobs who love to eat, drink and be merry.

The funny part is that you both don't care who judges you; you have found each other and that means you show each other the full spectrum of your behavior. So, if it means you'll be 'pigs together' then so be it. Enjoy the good times.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.