Your weekly tarot horoscope is here with a card reading for each zodiac sign starting October 24, 2022, through October 30, 2022.

We're starting off the week walking boldly into Scorpio Sun, and we feel good about it.

The Tarot seems to reflect our positive intentions and means to set us straight, as well, on a few topics of concern. Just looking over the layout for this week's reading 'feels' good, as if we're all on the verge of something good that is coming our way.

Noteworthy is the fact that this week's horoscope's tarot card spread contains no Suit of Cups, which means that we're not going to be all that concerned with love, our love lives, or any romances we are presently involved in.

This weekly tarot horoscope for the end of October 2022 focuses on personal strength, as well as emotional endurance. We will be seeing things from a new and interesting perspective, and we will also find that we're able to take almost any negative situation and somehow forge a positive outcome out of it.

There are a few important figures in the reading for the week, which, in this case, may represent the idea of dealing with people in authority.

We may have to report back to someone, or, we might be turning something in that was due...a paper, homework, or a task at the job.

Praise goes to those zodiac signs who complete their work this week, and kudos go out to those zodiac signs who manage to find their way out of a tight spot, as some tarot cards suggest might be the case.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for October 24 - 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's all about seeing something in a different way, during this week, Aries. What's great is that you needed this alternative perspective; this may come around due to a suggestion that someone makes to you, one that helps you see things clearly.

You will appreciate the people around you during this week, and you will also stand firm in your own opinions, as you have decided that, while seeing things in a different way is still good, your old vision is just as fine-tuned. It's a good week for getting in touch with what you already believe in.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

This week brings an element of piety and strictness into your life, and while that might not sound like fun, it's actually quite good for you, and you will recognize it at the time.

You will be in contact with someone who could potentially create an opportunity for you; you may perceive them as 'scary' or intimidating, but you also know that it's now or never; you need to get things done and on some level, you know that you manifested this 'helper.' You are in control now, Taurus. Let people help you along your journey.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

This tarot horoscope card is akin to the 'getting away with murder' scenario, and while it's not that harsh, you will definitely be cleaning up this week, in terms of money and opportunity.

You feel like you've done so much to improve your own life, so why shouldn't things be coming your way? You did the work, now it's time to take credit for it. And you will do so, as you go to collect what is yours. Hard work turns to hard play, and that means all is well in your world. A good week to you, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Over-spending has put you in a bind, but that hasn't stopped your cravings for that which you can purchase. You just love spending money, and this week does put a cramp on your style. If you can keep your spending down, you'll find that you can still enjoy the fruits of the season by window shopping or planning for expenditures that will happen another day.

It's fun to dream and you'll be spending much time doing that this week. So many things to buy!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Alright, so you wait. It's the waiting game and it stars you, Leo. You've been here before, and while you get a little bored just waiting around, you're also used to it.

What causes this waiting game to happen is the fact that you're basically waiting around for an investment to reach its maturity. This is financial, but it is also mainly about patience and biding your time well. Hang in there, Leo, and all will work out according to your plan.

RELATED:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

The last thing you ever feel is yours is patience, and this week will most assuredly put you to the test. You are waiting on something — much like Leo — except in your case, the delivery date is open-ended, and just 'not knowing' drives you crazy.

If you become angry, you will cloud your mind and not be able to experience the goodness of the week. While there's more to just being patient that makes us the events of the week for you, you'll find that it all boils down to whether or not you can accept the idea of not getting what you want at the moment you want it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Everything is still on schedule, but you may have to arrange for a different plan, as something is about to happen this week that could derail the entire project.

This is professional and will need to be tended to; there is no threat and your rate of success is just as on point as ever you'll just need to work with an open mind and an attitude of, "I will succeed, no matter what." Success is your destiny; how you arrive at it will be determined by this week's innovative approach.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

OK, not everything goes your way, this week, Scorpio, but don't let that hold you back from trying. This tarot horoscope card is like a big thumbs-down sign. It's literally pointing downwards, and with the Wands, in this case, we're looking at the denial of an opportunity.

You want something and you won't be getting it. It's all business, so this is nothing that affects your personal life. You've dealt with far worse before, so what goes on this week is merely a drop in the bucket.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You're the collector this week, and you'll be focusing on who owes you money and getting them to pay up. The reason for this is that you've started to see how your own naïveté has made your life difficult and that you've been taken advantage of because of it.

Smartening up will work for you, even though your approach may be a bit harsh at first. You will approach people in your life with a very brash attitude, and while you will be in the right, you still might come off as snarky, or cold.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You will single-handedly manage to save something from ruin this week, and it's not going to be easy. Still, the idea that you have the brains to be able to sort something this difficult out is a testimony to so many of the things that make Capricorn a great zodiac sign. This week is going to have you presenting an idea in a completely roundabout way. You will shock, thrill, and surprise people, and success is almost a guarantee.

One thing is for absolute certainty: you are impressive.

RELATED:

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The idea of spending time alone is divine to you. You adore the idea, and while you are a very social and accepting person, you certainly don't mind spending gigantic amounts of time on your own.

You are your best friend, after all, and this week will have you checking in with yourself to see if you're doing well. The prognosis? Excellent. Being alone suits you and allows you to think in peace.

You have the creative edge with you, as well, this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's about to be one of those happy-go-lucky weeks for you, where all of your prior work is done and you can, surprisingly enough, give yourself a little vacation from stress.

You may just end up walking around, enjoying the Autumn air, thinking about very little. What makes this week so good for you, Pisces is that there is nothing to obsess over, nothing to become overly concerned with.

You will enjoy doing nothing, saying little, and being at peace in your own little world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.