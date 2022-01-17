The Animal You See First In This Visual Personality Test Reveals Your Specific Love Language

Most personality tests make big promises. They say they just by looking at one picture they can figure out everything there is to know about you.

I'm not making any such claims here today.

What I am claiming is much more reasonable: that the first animal you spot in the image below will reveal which of the 5 love languages you're most likely to speak.

If you're wondering what a love language is, you're clearly not spending as much time as I am on the Internet trying to figure out how to get better at this whole dating and relationships thing.

According to Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, your love language is the way in which you inherently prefer to both give and receive receive expressions of love.

All of us speak at least one primary love language from within these five categories:

Receiving gifts

Quality time

Words of affirmation

Acts of service/devotion

Physical touch

It can be hard to identify your own love language just by reading a list, and that's where this personality test comes into play.

Finding out your primary love language is a major key when it comes to creating lasting, satisfying intimacy with your partner.

And instead of asking you to take a large chunk of time to delve into the way you prefer to love and be loved, all you need to do is take a quick glance at an image and then read on to find out what your subconscious reveals about you and what it takes for you to have a successful love life.

Begin by looking at the picture below and making a note of the animal you see first.

Next, scroll down to find out what the image you saw first in this personality reveals about which of the 5 love languages you speak.

If you saw...

1. The bird

If you saw the bird first when you looked at the image, you're the kind of person who is naturally outgoing and expressive.

This doesn't mean that you have to be the center of attention all the time or you never get shy, but it does mean you're at your best when you're with a group of people you love, talking about what matters most to you.

Your love language is words of affirmation.

For you, words are more than just things people say. They have weight, and they have meaning.

Part of the reason you're known for talking as much as you do is that it's important to you that your words reflect your love for the people in your life.

And hey, hearing that you mean just as much to them feels pretty darn amazing.

2. The crab

If you saw the crab when you looked at the image, you're the kind of a person known for their quirky personality.

You tend to be happier than the average person, but don't worry, you're never obnoxious about it. In fact, you're usually a joy to know.

Your love language is physical touch.

For you, while words are nice, the affirmation you need from your partner and the affirmation you prefer to give most involves simple acts of intimacy from holding hands to having sex to something as PG-rated as Eskimo kisses.

Is it dorky? Sure, but it's also adorable. And so are you.

3. The horse

If you saw the horse when you looked at the image, you're a person who is driven by their fierce stubborn streak and their need for independence.

It's all well and good to want to be able to make it in this world on your own, but if forget how much you need to be able to your friends and family when you need them, life can seem pretty darn hard.

Your love language is acts of service.

Hugs are good and words are great, but if a person really wants to prove to you that they are devoted, they're going to have to prove it by doing something.

Of course, you're certain to do the same for your partners as well.

Yeah, yeah, roses are great, but what about my squeaky screen door? That needs fixing.

4. The dolphin

If you saw the dolphin when you looked at the image, you're a person who is exceptionally creative and artistic.

This doesn't have to mean that you're an artist in your daily life. You may just be a creative person who finds ways to use their gifts in even the most unlikely of situations.

Your love language is physical touch.

When you spend your life focusing on the world of the imagination, it's important that your romantic partner be able to ground you.

The physical connection the two of your share does all of that... and more.

5. The ducklings

If you saw the ducklings when you looked at this image, you're a person who is detailed oriented and focuses on the smaller things in life.

The ducklings in this image are tough to see, so if you're the type of person who sees them, it means that you're constantly looking for the things that other people miss altogether.

Your love language is quality time.

As a lover, it's important to you that you and your partner have plenty of time set aside to focus exclusively on one another.

Because you spend so much of your time devoting your laser focus to the world around you, turning that off just to be with the one you love is the epitome of what it means to you to be loved, as well as to be loved by you.

6. The bear

If you saw the bear when you looked at this image, you're a person who is a natural born leader with a take-charge personality.

This doesn't mean that you have to be the boss or that you have to be in charge or anything like that, but it does mean that even in situations where you choose to take the back seat people often look to you for guidance.

Your love language is the receiving gifts.

When someone matters to you, you can't help but bestow them with tokens of your love — and you expect the same in return. You're used to people expressing their feelings for you through tangible objects.

After all, you're worthy of admiration, aren't you? And what says that better than chocolate-covered Oreos?

7. The puppy

If you saw the puppy when you looked at this image, you're a person who is kind and nurturing.

Your kindness and your ability to care for others motivates many of the decisions you make on a daily basis. You aren't a push-over, but you do have a habit of putting the needs of others before your own.

Your love language is quality time.

There's no more powerful message you can send someone you love than focusing your attention solely on them, even though there are always a million other things in need of your attending to. Being the focus of someone else's attention is something you never take for granted, and you make sure to keep your partner priority number one.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has a passion for lifestyle, psychology, pop culture, and true crime.