The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign, October 10 - 16, 2022

This week, much of the energy occurs behind the scenes through the ongoing friction of Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus.

This tension point between the planets that govern restriction and freedom is coming to a head as this energy began a bigger theme for your life last year.

When you think of luck, what you are picturing is the freedom to be able to choose what you intuitively know is already meant for you.

Restriction from outside forces or within yourself blocks this.

But ultimately, luck is something that you have to be in a place to receive, which is what the friction of Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus is creating.

This week, as a soft mediator to the winds of change, Mercury, Venus, and the Sun will all be in Libra, giving harmony and compromise to any conversation or situation that may have shown itself to be challenging.

Conversations will continue to be key this week as Mercury is now direct and back into Libra, where it began. It is retrograde so expect themes from September to arise; however, there will be a clearer and more concise outcome now.

Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces is another energy similar to Uranus and Saturn that will affect many throughout the week.

These two planets are also in their crisis point of intuition versus logic and what to ultimately trust and act upon so that you and those in your life can enjoy success and joy.

While these climax points between planets can be strenuous as they make it clear that things cannot continue as they have, the balancing winds of Libra will help make sure any transition is an easy one.

You must make sure you see the challenge as the path to success.

Here is the luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign in astrology starting October 10 - 16, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, October 12th

Uranus in Taurus is creating a long-term crisis point with Saturn in Aquarius, which will affect a change in those you spend time with.

This is reminiscent of much of last year's energy and is coming back now so that you can see the value in those you surround yourself with. Look for ways to show others better that you value their space in your life because it is likely that this next chapter of your life will have you tapping into the abundance they bring to your life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, October 12th

It is time to ensure that your career aligns with all the self-work you have been doing. Uranus in Taurus highlights yourself and your beliefs about life, while Saturn in Aquarius gives you room to reflect and grow in your career.

Often, it is unrealistic that one job will be able to satisfy you as you grow throughout your life. This week’s opportunity encourages you to try to find something more aligned with who you have become rather than who you used to be.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 16th

When you tap into your most vulnerable authentic feelings, you can also utilize your intuition. This inner part of you is what can help reveal lucky moments and opportunities.

Uranus in Taurus helps you to sort through your subconscious and unconscious thoughts alongside Saturn in Aquarius, lighting up the luckiest aspect of your life. It may not always be easy to go deep and uncover your truth, but this week it is showing you where the greatest treasure is.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, October 14th

Neptune in Pisces is hovering right over the area of your life that defines the luck you can reap. This week, as Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces square off, you are being asked to look at how your thoughts can affect the reality that you live in. If it feels like things have been hopeless or discouraging lately, this is your chance to see how your thoughts have been limiting the gifts that the universe sends your way.

Once you can understand them, it is also a chance for you to change them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, October 10th

Mercury is the third planet to move into the sign of Libra this week, uniting the planet of communication with the Sun and Venus. All this activity rests over the aspect of your life that governs communication.

You tend to be bold when speaking about what truly matters to you, but this week you will also be given the gift of diplomacy. It is time to speak about what you genuinely love and want to create more luck in your life; this way, the universe can rise to meet your vibration.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 16th

Taurus energy brings you luck, while Aquarian energy will help you make healthier decisions for yourself and your life. This week as Uranus in Taurus creates positive friction with Saturn in Aquarius.

You will have a chance to see directly how the healthier you feel enables more positive opportunities to come your way. You can remove yourself from any cycle or pattern that feels like it takes you away from being your best self. Once you do this, you will be amazed at how life responds.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, October 13th

Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces are helping you see the light and benefit of all the work you have been doing this week. While these two planets are at a climax, which can create some challenging moments in the pursuit of change, this is actually beneficial for you.

During this week, you will be able to embrace more fully that new self and life that you have been working on manifesting, which will enable new doors to open for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 16th

This week, before the Eclipse Season is in full force, the main focus of energy for you will be on the energy of Saturn in the Aquarius crisis with Uranus in Taurus. These two planets light up major areas of your life, affecting your home and relationships.

But this is also the main area of focus for you this entire year, as the eclipses occurring in both Scorpio and Taurus highlight similar themes. This week you are being asked to step up to the plate and be the creator of your destiny, ensuring you live the life you genuinely want.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, October 10th

Never underestimate the importance of those you surround yourself with. This week Mercury moving into Libra marks the third planet, with Sun and Venus being the other two that occupy the part of your life that governs this. You are a sign that loves to seek out new experiences, adventures, and growth.

With Libra, a balanced and reciprocal air sign in this part of your life, there are opportunities here. As much as you can be a loner at times, recognizing the importance of those around you can make all the difference in where you ultimately end up going.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, October 10th

Your career is always an area that has a strong focus for you. This week, Mercury, Venus, and Sun are all congregating in the aspect of your life that governs career and work. With Venus here, there is a strong pull to ensure that you genuinely love what you do.

When you realize that you spend most of your time at work, it becomes clear that participating in something that feels like a chore also will take a toll on your soul. Use this energy to embrace your power to ensure that you are in love with every area of your life, including your career.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, October 10th

This week begins one of the luckiest phases of your life as Mercury, Venus, and Sun all align within your life, bringing positive opportunities and success. If you have been feeling down lately or wondering if there is a way to truly make all aspects of your life feel like they are contributing to who you are, this is the beginning of making those changes.

Libra energy for you governs the luck that you encounter in this life. The world is your oyster, with Mercury, Venus, and Sun all here for the next few weeks.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, October 11th

When you know what you want, you can finally create it. As a water sign, sometimes, you tend to go too much with the flow, which means that you do not always end up where you genuinely want or even need to be.

With the energy coming in this week, you will have a chance to look at what kind of life you want and, most importantly, what that means for where you live. Neptune in Pisces and Mars in Gemini creates a climax point for you this week on an ongoing theme surrounding this issue that will allow you to choose what feels right and what does not finally.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.