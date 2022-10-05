How Likely You Are To Get Back Together With Your Ex, Per Astrology

When you break up is it forever done or is there always the possibility your ex will come back? Astrology may hold the answer.

A breakup can feel as if a piece of yourself has broken off and been stomped into a million pieces, and the recovery time often seems to drag on and on.

There are some exes that, no matter how hard we try, we can never get them completely out of our systems. We obsess over them, cyber stalk them, and maybe evem try to stay friends with them so that we can still have some connection to them.

According to astrology, there may even be times that your ex may return to your life.

This is often the case during certain retrogrades, especially Mercury and Venus retrogrades.

When that happens, are you able to forget the troubles your relationship had in the past and give it another try to get back together, or would it be a freezing day in hell before you’d ever go back to an ex?

Here's whether or not you would get back together with an ex, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The most likely way that you'd ever get back with an ex is if they'd already started seeing someone else and rekindling that relationship was a challenge for you.

If they're moping around and obsessing about you, you couldn't be less interested because where's the challenge in that? You like the chase and if there's isn't any then it's not so interesting for you.

Now, you're not above some ex sex, but that would just be for fun, not for anything long-term.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It probably took you a long time to get to the point where you were together with someone, so the breakup was bound to have been painful and surprising.

You're not going to want to experience that kind of pain anytime soon. Once trust is broken, it's practically impossible for you to make the same mistake again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You probably didn't want to be in a committed relationship in the first place. They did you a favor by breaking up with you and now you have time to explore all the other options you felt you were missing out on when you were with them.

You'll want to stay friends and will keep them on your guest list, but most likely the romance part of your relationship is done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Chances are yes, totally, when can the two of you get back together? You never got over them and have been praying that your ex would see what a mistake it was to break up.

You need a partner to feel grounded and as if someone is there for you at all times. You need a sounding board, and besides, you're someone who likes being in a relationship.

How fast can you change your status back to "in a relationship"?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

They're going to have to really grovel for you to give them a second chance, especially if they broke up with you. Your pride isn't going to let them into your fabulous world anytime soon. You hope they regret their bad behavior and see how empty their life is without you.

You believe the best way to get over a past relationship is to find someone new and you have your pick of potential partners. You'll make sure to post all the fun you're having on social media so that your ex will suffer.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Maybe you might be willing to give your ex a second chance, but maybe not.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

What are the statistics? Have they gone through a major change or are all their personality flaws still intact? Do they think things will just go on as they did before?

You're already looking at your relationship as one of your failures and you'd rather not repeat the mistake of trusting them again. Your relationship is broken beyond repair and it would only lead to frustration to try to put it back together again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're open to reuniting as long as it isn't too stressful or complicated.

However, if your ex treated you like crap, you'll never forgive them and there'll be no chance of getting back together. You like things to be peaceful but that doesn't mean you can't hold a grudge like a boss.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If your ex cheated on you and/or lied, there's no possibility of reconciliation.

But if they didn't and you still had some great chemistry, then yes, you'd be up for getting back together. Besides, they already know what to expect and that's worth a lot when someone is as intense and passionate as you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Nope, you'll pass on getting back together. You're all about moving on and meeting new people. You've got your own moral code and more than likely they broke it.

You're not worried about being lonely, you're sure you'll meet someone fairly quickly. You wish them well but you're not going to dwell on what might have been.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You might be open to getting back together if your ex is willing to do the work on themselves and on your relationship. Maybe some couples counseling first? You're going to need to take things slowly and make sure that it's the right decision to get back together.

Once your ex has proven themselves, then on to the real work. It'll take some time for you to feel like a couple again and you're going to be on the lookout for any signs that they're slipping back into their old ways.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Getting back with an ex seems incredibly counterproductive to you. Why would you repeat something that didn't work out in the past? It's time to move on and move forward.

You'd like to be friends maybe, but you're already over them. If you got back together, there'd probably be a lot of emotions and crying and you don't have the wherewithal for that — not now, not ever.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're all about second chances... and third and fourth chances, too.

In fact, you're so willing to get back together with an ex that it's as if you have amnesia and can't remember why the two of you broke up in the first place.

When you do get your memory back, you'll rationalize the reasons things went wrong. If they cheated on you, you'll convince yourself that they've changed; if you weren't happy in the relationship, you'll picture in your mind how different everything will be.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.