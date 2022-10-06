How Natal Moon In The 12th House Affects Your Life & Relationships

The 12th house is ruled by Pisces and is linked to the planets Jupiter and Neptune. It is the house where we see karmic debt from a past life.

Because it is the last house in our chart, it also is synonymous with the most private placement. The 12th house is where we keep our secrets, where we explore the darker side of our minds, and it is the place where we shield ourselves from peering eyes. We hide ourselves as well as our motives here.

Similar to the eighth house, it could have a darker feel since it is connected with our psyche. However, the overall themes for this house are about releasing and preparing to return to the self once planets transit over from the 12th to the 1st house.

For the collective, the 12th house is linked to hospitals, prisons, and asylums. It is a house of service to others, so acts of charity are also connected to the 12th.

There is a need to analyze and dissect this house, but not through the depths of the 8th. Here we remember, learn to let go and forgive. It is a place of release and learning more about ourselves before returning to the first.

Natal Moon in 12th house meaning

Having your Moon in the 12th House shows that you have a need to keep your emotions in check and unseen from the world due to your past life karma.

The Moon is one of the most powerful personal planets that rules the sign of Cancer, a sign connected to home. The Moon is a luminary and, depending on the sign, we can see how we express emotions and channel them.

Those with this placement might be most comfortable alone or at home. They need to have a place where they feel safe.

Moon in the 12th is not focused on creating many connections with everyone. Only a select few will see them in their most emotional and vulnerable state.

For the natives to feel happier, they should learn to trust others more and open up. They tend to retreat, so developing good communication skills with others will allow them to feel more emotionally connected and fulfilled.

They should abandon fears or anxiety relating to their sense of self because this might make them retreat and hide away.

They also need to understand that having friends, good friends in their lives can help them feel supported. It is important for Moon in the 12th to establish good friendships to be able to trust more. They will learn to choose accordingly with time after trial and error.

They should also know that even if a romantic relationship or friendship does not work out, it is not the end of the world. Facing their fears of rejection will allow them to stop looking at solitude as a sanctuary.

Moon in 12th house traits

1. Great listener

Those with this placement are excellent listeners. They will try to provide emotional support and could go out of their way to help others before prioritizing themselves.

2. Dedicated

Moon in the 12th is the trusting and caring friend that will help whenever called upon since they value the people that they have in their lives.

3. Loyal

Natives with this placement will do whatever it takes to preserve their connections with friends and make their romantic partners happy. It adds to their incredible sense of loyalty. Expect them to stay true and be by your side for the long run.

4. Fearful

Because this Moon falls in the house of endings and secrets, the native might have irrational fears that they must learn to face. They could be the ones holding themselves back most of the time. They need to learn to face their fears and trust their abilities.

5. Low self-esteem

Moon in the 12th could have low self-esteem because they critique themselves. A bit of self-care and showing themselves grace can help them develop a stronger ego.

6. Martyr complex

Their sense of loyalty will make them put others first. They need to learn how to focus on their growth if they decide to prioritize others before tending to their own needs.

7. Romantic

Moon in the 12th loves being in love and enjoys finding a powerful connection with someone that they deem worthy.

8. Indecisive

Creating good plans and being more logical about their decisions will allow them to be more focused and decisive. It all boils down to confidence.

Moon in the 12th house relationships

With Moon in the 12th, relationships will be intense since the native will opt to form a bond with someone that they can trust. This can also lead them to be easily deceived if they ignore their partner's flaws early on.

Overall, these people are fiercely devoted and romantics at heart.

For Moon on the 12th to be happy, they need to create balance in relationships. Giving away too much of their power in any relationship can make them feel resentful in the long run.

Moon in the 12th needs to learn that emotional vulnerability is good, as long as they find someone that will help them grow and appreciates their heart.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.