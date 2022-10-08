The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love The Week Of October 10 -16, 2022

Boom! This week may be rough for some, but there are a few of us here who will seemingly bypass all the harsh transits of the week and go straight for the lucky-in-love bits.

Consider yourself very lucky if you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here today as this week definitely comes with its downside.

After the Moon in Aries plays its part, we should be crashing down to Earth again for a reality check.

Thankfully for some, reality means to be loving and getting along with the people we are in relationships with.

On Monday, we'll see the Moon in Taurus, which is a total breath of fresh air after that Moon in Aries; Taurus is what gives us the breather here — it lets us relax in our love, rather than becoming stressed out and worried about it.

For certain signs of the Zodiac, the Taurus Moon is what's going to save us this week, and as we glide through Mercury's opposition to Jupiter and Moon trine Mercury, we should notice that the week just keeps on opening doors up for us.

These are the kinds of doors that welcome couples...especially couples who wish to communicate their deepest and most profound thoughts to their significant other.

We are also looking at how Venus and Saturn can upset a romantic relationship ONLY if we can't handle its influence, and its influence is the kind that will put us at odds with each other, only to realize how strong we are if we work together to get past those odds.

This is the kind of week that presents challenges to lovers; if we can leap over the hurdles, we can create better relationships. We just have to trust that those hurdles are merely stepping stones and not obstacles that can never be budged.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love the week of October 10 -16, 2022 are:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't know if you can trust your feelings this week, as they are truly good, and feeling good about your relationships isn't something you are used to. But, you've decided on changing your life, and part of the 'new you' is about dedicating yourself to being and staying positive.

This week gives you many chances to look at the bright side of life, and while this might not be your natural approach, you'll be willing to at least 'try' to stay positive.

You'll adopt the 'fake it 'til you make it' resolve and before long, you'll find that...even if you are faking it...things feel pretty dang nice, and when things are nice, the relationship works well, and without complaint.

You're the one who dictates the kind of mood you're in this week, and though there are many draining transits occurring at this time, you'll be able to rise above it with no problem.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The irony of this week is that, while it's a brilliant one for you, in terms of love and romance, the week is all about the future weeks to come. What you plan this week will ring in the future, and honestly, you love looking forward to things. This week is the one where you and your loved one spend thinking about what you're going to do with your lives together in the near and distant future.

You have only high hopes and the means by which you can create all of your fantasies...you are now chomping at the bit to get some of these things done as you also feel like you've wasted way too much of your life dawdling away.

You want to have a real life and you are with someone who supports that notion all the way. It's time to make way for major change, as well as get rid of the nagging past. Time to move forward, Aquarius; you are ready.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may be spending some time in deep thought, this week, Pisces, and the person who claims the most time in your mind is someone you once had a romance with. Perhaps things just had to go their own way, but you can't help but think about this person, and it might be due to some occasion or anniversary that you shared with them this week. Certain dates this week will either trigger you or set your mind reeling.

Because this week is a good communication and balance week, you may find yourself reaching out to this ex-love of yours...not for anything more than a soft re-connection.

If you do this, don't expect much; they are already involved with someone else, but then again, don't expect too little either, as this person is always, on some level, in love with you, and in their way, they will always want you back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.