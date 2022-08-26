The Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign, August 29 - September 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here, and this is what's in store for August 29 - September 4, 2022, during the Virgo season and a New Moon.

While there is nothing that can't be soothed during this week, there will be many reasons to want to be soothed and comforted, as this week is chock full of aggressive and confusing astrological transits.

We may start out the week with an argument with a loved one, only to watch that spat become an uncontrollable event, one that we instantly regret getting into.

Being that we're dealing with Venus opposite Saturn, we almost automatically KNOW that we will be at odds with the person we are in a romantic relationship with.

This will escalate throughout the week, as we are dealing with things like Moon trine Pluto and Moon trine Mars.

Pluto and Mars are known relationship disrupters.

The good part is that nothing is going to 'end' nor are we going to take anything too far, as in too far to take back.

We have a good sense to stop before things go too far out of hand, especially when it comes to our love lives. Then again, we will need to watch out for work situations that try our patience a little too hard.

Bold words may sound good in our heads, but we may have to exercise a little discretion before tearing the face off of a co-worker, this week. Balance, zodiac signs ... it's all about the balance.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for August 29 to September 4, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be giving it all this week, and you'll be appreciated for your efforts. This week provides you with so much love and support, and the funny thing is, it was you who felt as though you needed to love and support someone in your life.

As the week progresses, you'll see just how adored you are by someone in your family. It will make you smile from ear to ear and you'll feel so satisfied that you will hardly think there are any problems in the world, at all.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You really have to think about getting another job, as this one seems to be on its last legs. Oh, you aren't even slightly being considered as someone they'd let go, and that's the whole problem right there; you are so valuable and vital to your workplace that you've become the person that ends up doing more than your share.

You aren't buying the preciousness anymore; you need time off, or less time there. You can't work yourself into the ground anymore!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week has you frivolously spending money on things you don't need. But then again, when has 'need' ever played a part in your expenditures? Never. You cater to your whims and you hook yourself up with whatever you want, when you can afford it.

This week has you NOT being able to afford something you want, but acquiring it anyway, because, well, that's how it works in your world, Gemini. You get the toys because you really, really, really want to play.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've had just about enough people doubting you and your abilities, and while most times you just let it slide, this week will have you combatting the best of them. You aren't up for this game, where you get shuffled to the side because someone doesn't quite believe you can 'handle' it.

Well, you can, you will, and in order to do so, you must literally push your way to the top of this heap. You will get what you need, but you will have to stomp to get the attention you need.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Money is the theme of the week for you, and while it may be about saving it, it's also very geared towards making it. This week has you wanting to do things big things.

You are very clear-headed at this time; you know that 'big things' don't magically appear unless you have the money to make the magic. You are realistic and down to earth this week, and with your aim being a success, you can't help but get exactly what you want.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You tend to doubt yourself at every chance you get, and you also know that this is not a good way to live. You try to believe in yourself but you always let something get in the way. During this week, you'll see that you may be in line for a promotion; money is definitely heading your way.

What you have to do is stay open to it and believe that you are worthy of this upgrade. You are. Money is coming to you, this week, Virgo. Know it, own it, and accept that this is a good thing.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may not be doing the right thing towards someone in your life, this week, Libra. In fact, you may consciously be doing damage to someone's reputation, and while you know you are doing this, you also don't care.

Consequences are no big deal to you, as you feel you are here to do what you want and not have to think about others. Your week is dedicated to making someone else feel small, insignificant, and disposable. Hey, it's your conscience. If you can feel good about this, then so be it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week will have you fighting other people's battles, just so they don't all kill each other. Sounds like a family thing, the way the problems are structured. You care about these people and you don't want them hurting, but it seems they've taken it out of your control and into the boxing ring.

You may have to walk away as detachment might be your best bet this week. The more involved you get, the worse it will be for you. Know this and act accordingly.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you couldn't say this is a 'loveless' week, it is more than definitely an important week for you to make decisions for and with the people you love. You need to keep a clear head during this time as people depend on you and your decision-making skills.

There won't be hugs of approval or grand displays of gratitude heading your way; you work for the good of your family and expect no kudos for doing so. You are well-loved, but you are also well respected.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is a major week for you, Capricorn, as it seems you've finally decided to end something in your life...permanently. This is more than likely about a person, probably a lover or partner.

The days of wine and roses are over, and the only thing that remains is tension, resentment, and intolerance for this person. And they feel even worse about you, but they are not you, and they won't do anything about it. That's where this week becomes very important for you, as you will be acting on your words.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The weeks that have led up to this one were tiring and heartbreaking. You need a change, and you need it to be frivolous and playful. You simply cannot tolerate another day of seriousness.

You will do whatever it takes to get yourself out of the funky state of mind that the last few weeks have left you with. You will be successful in this, and more: you'll have fun partners to share your week with. Easy-going 'success' is in your stars. Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Every now and then, you like to slink into the dark and play the role of 'witchy' person. This week has you giving yourself over to the nocturnal call of the Moon. You feel strong in this kind of attitude, and those in your life have come to know that, on occasion, you do become mystical and magical.

This is the week you buy candles, sage, incense, and crystals. And why not? This is who you are. Pity the fool who doubts you in your glorious magical state.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.