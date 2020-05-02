How The Zodiac Signs Deal With Sadness, According To Astrology

Even the stars know when you're depressed.

If you're into astrology and zodiac signs, you know the general personality traits and mannerisms for each sign — especially your own. You know what makes you tick and your negative and positive characteristics.

Following your star sign kind of feels like a guide into the real you. It's can be easy to just say, "yeah, that does sound like me," or "no way, I never act like that!" when in fact, your sign might have some deeper insights into your personality traits instead of just scratching the surface.

Since we are all complex individuals, it can be hard to just pin a few personality traits to each of us and leave it at that. So, for example, when you tell someone that you are feeling happy or depressed, that can reference just about anything — but only you know what those emotions really mean to you.

Obviously, each sign deals with sadness differently, which might be why you feel a deeper connection between you and certain people more than with others; when you get into your lowest lows, these people just get what you're feeling, even without words.

Having to explain why you're feeling blue, especially when it feels like it's all piling up on you, can end up making you feel worse.

You might think to yourself if only someone could understand you, then they wouldn't have to ask what was wrong (don't we all want this?!). And while it would be nice to have this kind of mind reader in our lives, we should always make sure we understand our own emotions before we get others involved.

This might take some time, but once you go to yourself first for consolation and try some introspection, you can learn how to manage your emotions around others and even figure out what makes you feel better in times of stress or sadness, helping you bounce back quicker and better than ever.

We know you're curious, so see how your sign reacts to feelings of sadness and what being depressed feels like:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries tends to go all out when it comes to feeling sad. They can feel like they are no longer in control of their life, so they can start being more impulsive, blind with rage, and even fail to get worked up about their normal habits — something that usually keeps them sane.

They become oppositional, but with less enthusiasm, making it seem like little things don't really matter anymore.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sadness and depression can take a big toll on a Taurus. The normally outgoing sign can become isolated, and may binge-eat or become too lethargic to do anything. They usually have a sense of "me against the world," which can make them feel helpless when depression hits.

They often lack patience anyway, so being sad can make them easier to enrage.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When Gemini gets depressed, their mind starts to wander and they over-think everything. They will become silent and seem to be "elsewhere" instead of trying to deal with what's bothering them.

They're fairly intolerable to sadness and dissociate from their feelings when possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is often emotional, needy, and will even cry after insignificant events, even if they see how silly they were acting after the fact. They're prone to stomach aches and have feelings of separation from everyone around them, making them almost sick with sadness until they can calm themselves down.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo isn't one to hide their feelings, so they usually display their stress openly. That said, they can still become wound up like they're on the brink of a nervous breakdown, meaning their emotions are much bigger than what you see on the surface. They're short-tempered and needy and are prone to turning themselves into a martyr if they know it'll help their cause.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo usually has a good head on their shoulders until they get upset. Only then can they have heightened compulsions, turning into an unrecognizable and impulsive being. They can also become unresponsive in conversations, making it almost impossible to get through to them when they're depressed.

When these emotions take over, be aware of a Virgo that becomes blunt and oppositional.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is one of the most balanced signs, but when depressed, they tend to have feelings of instability and moodiness, with a reduced urge to socialize. Often they can feel hopeless, but they do try their best to stay happy and composed, if only to keep those around them happy.

It might sound detrimental to others, but a Libra would rather put others' feelings first before their own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio's passion can turn negative when they're feeling sad or depressed, causing them to become hostile, isolated, and have violent mood swings. They exhibit intense melancholy with paranoia, and their own thoughts become scary to them.

Unfortunately, it can be hard for them to keep these emotions in, so those around them might feel backlash for a while.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius' bubbly and outgoing personality is put on hold when they get depressed, causing them to feel lethargic and sometimes even use substances to escape their reality. They become more serious and tense, less tolerant, and are plagued with feelings of worry when thinking about the future.

It can be easy to spot this change in a Sagittarius because it is so out of character and such a contrast to the type of person they usually are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The determined, level-headed Capricorn can become the complete opposite when depressed. They become unmotivated, hopeless, and start to over-think everything. They seem hyper-vigilant, forcing themselves to "go through the motions," but nothing really impresses them. This funk can have lasting effects until a Capricorn really gets back to their old self.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius can sometimes hide their emotions to save themselves from a multitude of heartbreak and sadness, but when depression hits, those around them can really see a difference in their behavior. They can become uneasy and silent, very unlike themselves, especially around their friends. They isolate themselves and start to detach, even though they still attempt to appear happy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The usually-carefree Pisces can get into a gloom and doom state when sad. They might have obsessive thinking and remember every bad event that's happened to them, even blaming themselves for the most innocuous things. They become anxious, isolated, and tend to "feel everything" in an attempt to cope with this giant wave of emotion.

