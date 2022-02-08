The Powerful Psychological Trick To To Make Someone Think About You Nonstop

One of the most powerful ways to make someone fall in love with you is to program their mind to think of you all the time.

When you do this, it’s like planting a seed in the person's mind which grows and grows as each day passes …until eventually the person begins to fall in love with you.

One of the easiest (and most powerful) ways to get someone to think about you is to share personal information with them.

Even when you alone share personal information with someone (even if they don’t initially share back with you), it can have a powerful effect on how their subconscious views you.

And how the person's subconscious views you is critical to making them fall in love with you.

How does this work?

When someone shares personal information with you, your subconscious mind becomes programmed into thinking that this person must be close to you. This is because only people who are close to each another share vulnerable thoughts and feelings.

And if you can program a person's subconscious mind into thinking the two of you are already close, it can make the person begin to accept this as an already existing fact. The person's subconscious has taken you out of the category of being just another ordinary person in their life … and into the category of being one of their close companions.

This is an IMPORTANT first step in the process of making someone fall for you.

The process of sharing personal information and secrets is in-and-of-itself an intimate act. And because the person wasn’t expecting this from you (until now), this will cause them to think about you more and more over the coming few days. ​

What kind of information should I share?

Right now, make a list of personal things going on in your life. It may be a family situation, a person situation at work, or an ambition or goal you have in your life. It should be something that not many people know about you.

When you are telling the person this information, it's important that they recognize that this is information which you are only sharing with a select few (and maybe even only them).

You might use lines like:

“I’m trying to keep this quiet, but today at work…”

“Not many people know this but my Mom is…

“I’m having a personal situation at the moment at work. I was wondering if I could get your advice on it?”

“You seem like someone who would know what to do in a situation I’m having at the moment. It has to do with…”

As you can see, all these lines emphasize the fact that what you are sharing is private and personal information and that the information has a certain level of exclusivity to it. It’s not something you would share with just anyone.

You are sending the persons subconscious the message that you feel comfortable enough with them to share such personal information with them. You are also displaying to the person's subconscious mind that you value the person's opinion (people love being made feel important) on something which is important to your life.

All of these INCREASE the level of rapport built by sharing the information in the first place.

Final Thoughts

Couples (already in a relationship together) regularly share personal information with one another. So by doing the above, you are helping to indirectly program the person's mind that the both of you might be potential couple material.

The fact that you are already sharing personal information with one another helps program their mind that you have (in some small way) already begun a defacto relationship… simply by virtue of the fact that private personal information has been shared between you both.

This is one of the first key steps you need to take on the road to not only making someone think about you … but in making them fall in love with you.

John Alex Clark is a relationship and life coach best known for his expertise on Lovemaps. He is the author of the best-selling relationship programs “The Lovemap Code” and “The Erase Code".