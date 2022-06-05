Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 6 - June 13, 2022

The week ahead looks deceivingly quiet as very few major influencing factors exist. However, this week the theme of less is more prevails.

For the first time in months, the universe is giving you a quiet period so that you can reflect on recent events.

From June 6 - 8, 2022, there will be no planetary movement other than the First Quarter Moon in Virgo.

When the skies are quiet in this way, it gives you time to truly sit in stillness so that you can feel which direction you want to move in and even what choices you need to make.

The First Quarter Moon represents decisions, so during this quiet time, it is still quite active because you will be guided to start choosing which path you want to pursue or invest more time within.

So, even quite early in the week, something productive will come out of it.

This is magnified by Mercury has gone direct. So now, any limitations and restrictions you have previously felt are lifted. You can make plans with your partner or even feel like dating comes easier this week.

The major event, however, is the synchronistic connection between Venus and Uranus in Taurus.

These two planets bring shocking and unexpected changes to your love life in an incredibly positive way.

What is interesting about this is that usually, you are more prone to prepare for what may go wrong instead of what may go right.

One way is expecting what has already happened because you still carry heartbreak from it. At the same time, the other is open to receiving and trusting that this time can be different.

This week is about allowing yourself to do just that.

Life and especially love will never go according to plan no matter how much we try to set it up to do so, but that is only because it is supposed to be so much better than we could ever imagine.

This week, trust that this time it can work and have faith that the universe is always working in your favor, even in those moments that you could never have planned.

Important dates for this week's love horoscope starting June 6, 2022.

Tuesday, June 7th

The First Quarter Moon occurs today in Virgo. The Moon in Virgo prompts you to organize your life and start making the decisions that will help bring you greater romantic satisfaction.

First Quarter Moon represents a time for forgiveness, new beginnings, and decisions that will need to be made. Virgo is an earth sign that holds a great deal of healing energy, so today is an excellent day for conversations about what has occurred within your relationship to make decisions together on what comes next.

Saturday, June 11th

Venus, the planet of love, unites with Uranus in Taurus, bringing about sudden changes in your love life. Uranus is known as the great awakener, the planet responsible for the unexpected events that often unfold in life. These two planets rarely meet, only once a year usually, which means that its effects are felt even more intensely.

Because it is occurring within the last degrees of Taurus, even more, intense energy will play a part in relationship dynamics this week.

Together, these two planets signify a surprising turn of events in love that will positively affect you and your overall life. It is important to stay aware of this week and remain open to life happening differently and more quickly than you had anticipated.

Monday, June 13th

Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into Gemini today, which will help communication within relationships and dating situations. It will not promote or support long in-depth conversations about life and the universe.

Instead, it will hold a practical nature over talking through those things that need to be figured out.

This could lead to growth and changes as you can see whether you and your partner or interest are aligned in what you both want as this transit will help you both discuss multiple ideas and find a compromise that can work for each of you. If dating, be wary of spreading yourself too thin with multiple dates, as Gemini likes to keep all the options open.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 6 - June 13, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 13

Mercury shifting into Gemini while the Moon traverses fellow fire Sign Sagittarius helps bring greater understanding and acceptance for your romantic life. You to see the purpose of relationships that were never meant to work out and those that were nearly effortless.

You are trusting yourself more during this time. You will have the confidence and skill to address anything needed so that you can finally move forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 11

With Venus and Uranus uniting your sign today, all previous bets are off the table. Take what comes today. Remember that you can always access your inner sense of security no matter how things may seem to shift outside of you.

This is all you need to be able to move through this time when shocking situations and unexpected.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 13

Now that Mercury is direct and back into Taurus, everything related to love will go more smoothly. This will help you and your partner or even that cute new date be on the same page when you are communicating.

It is proof that together you can accomplish anything if you can compromise. At the heart of that is understanding. Drop your defenses this week and lean into true listening.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 7

As things have continued to unfold for you in your romantic life, you only have felt more confused. The energy today of the Virgo First Quarter Moon allows you to understand what you have been through in your romantic relationship and even what the purpose has been. Forgiveness is possible as it is a new beginning if you choose to take it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 12

The Moon will be in Scorpio today before it shifts into Sagittarius in preparation for the Full Moon on June 14. This lunation is almost full and will bring this illumination to your most committed relationships.

If you have been trying to avoid seeing a particular truth this week, it will become impossible to do so. Whether that means your time together is over or your heart knows that it has found its home, the truth is coming this week.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 7

Your First Quarter Moon is essential for you this week as you are asked to consider how you approach relationships and love. You have been slowly working through this area since the start of the year, but now you are seeing it from a unique perspective. Love cannot be organized and figured out like other areas of life. Instead, it needs to be felt. Your heart is the key to moving forward.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 10

Mercury in Taurus unites with Pluto in Capricorn today as the Moon transits through your zodiac sign. This is about contacting your deepest feelings and being vulnerable enough to share them.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You cannot assume that someone knows how you feel, and often being able to share what you want and need most deeply is what becomes the catalyst for change. Do not be afraid to put all your cards on the table.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 12

As you near the Full Moon, it is becoming increasingly obvious that something needs to change in your life. Today as the Moon moves through the final degrees of your sign, giving you the feeling of wanting to shake things up, Venus and Uranus unite in Taurus.

This is all about creating the change you seek instead of putting it on someone else or something else to do for you. You hold all the power you need to create the life you dream of. You just need to stop waiting and start doing it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 13

While your Full Moon is exact on in the early morning hours of June 14, it will be celebrated on the eve of June 13. This is the day that Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into Gemini, your relationship zone.

Big truths come in terms of your romantic relationships, as are some endings only occurring to make room for what truly aligns with you. Do not be afraid to finally express all those thoughts and feelings you have been holding onto; true vulnerability is your greatest power.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 9

Mercury in Taurus crosses paths with Pluto in your zodiac sign today. It's trying to help you understand how imperative it is to know the truth of your own feelings before you start trying to build a relationship with another.

This is not about feelings but owning all of your stories. Make sure you are not glossing over the unattractive parts you have been ashamed of. Let someone see the full you, so they can love the real you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 7

It is time to invest in the intimacy within your relationship. While intimacy is thought to be primarily physical, this week also represents a time for deeper conversations and to bond more deeply over shared needs and dreams.

Whether it is a night together or even just a few hours that you can consciously create for one another, make sure to go in walls down, and your heart opens so that you can enjoy exactly what happens when you experience true intimacy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 13

Gemini rules your most committed relationships and home life. As Mercury shifts into Gemini, now direct, the focus of conversations will drift in this direction.

Multiple changes are at the forefront at this time, and while you may not know just yet what will happen, trust that you will be directed to the right place and at the right time. Remember that compromise is key in relationships, especially for those who share a living space and a future together. Never lose sight that love is the most important thing.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.