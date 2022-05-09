Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For May 9 - May 15, 2022 

As you enter the final week of the eclipse portal, things start shifting romantically for you. Suddenly, what seemed impossible is now a reality. Eclipses represent fated events.

This is truer in romantic relationships than anywhere else, as who you choose to be your life partner will affect so many other aspects of your path.

While the Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse on the 16th is part of the first series of eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio, it does not mean that you are going to have to wait to see what magic they will bring into your life.

As the week begins with Mercury Retrograde and Jupiter in Aries, there is an energy of being empowered enough to take a second look at the romantic decisions in your life so that you can begin to make different ones.

This is not always a terrible thing.

Whether it is to create space for a new love, fully commit to an existing relationship, or even open yourself up to dating, you can always benefit from a fresh perspective.

While Jupiter in Pisces may have brought a romantic vibe, it is going to be full speed ahead in Aries.

This will allow you to make the most of the lead-up energy to the eclipse, where the only guarantee is that everything will play out differently than you think it will. Still, it will be better than you could have ever imagined.

Important days this week:

Tuesday, May 10

Mercury in Gemini turns retrograde today alongside Venus shifting into Aries. This means you will feel more motivated and passionate in your relationships. Still, there also may be something up for review.

The last time Mercury was retrograded in Gemini was June 2021, so relationship decisions and choices around that time will be coming back up for review. This is a wonderful opportunity to reinvest or reevaluate your relationship, ensuring that you are moving forward with what you genuinely want and need.

Sunday, May 15

Ceres, the asteroid governing motherhood, family, and woman, slips into Cancer. This will provide powerful energy as Cancer is the sign that rules motherhood, home, and family.

Relationships will become more committed during this transit if that is the path they are meant to take and the work is put in to achieve it. Starting a family or an engagement is something that this aspect favors. It also represents home, so moving in together or purchasing a home would be supported during this time.

Monday, May 16

The Full Moon in Scorpio Lunar Eclipse officially occurs today, though it is celebrated on the evening of the 15th. Full Moons represent a time of completion. This one echoed back to the New Moon in Scorpio on November 4, 2021. Reflect on that time to see what issues or themes were present in your relationships, especially truth, growth, transformation, and sexuality.

Now, a resolution and finality are approaching these themes, but it will also bring some fated changes into your relationships. A Lunar Eclipse represents emotional or mental changes based on growth and new awareness.

Whatever began last November will not only reach a cumulative point but will also be part of a bigger change within yourself, especially in your romantic life. This was the first set of eclipses that will occur within the signs of Taurus and Scorpio, so it is important to recognize that there is a bigger story here that will still be playing out over the year.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For May 9 - May 15, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With Jupiter moving into your sign this week, prepare to take your foot off the brake. There has been a lot weighing on your mind, and you have chalked it up to waiting for the right time. Whether it is to have a conversation, text that person you cannot stop thinking about, or even express that you are done, there has been a timing piece at play for you. With Jupiter and Venus now in Aries, you are moving full speed ahead in love, regardless of perfect timing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week should provide some insight into any lingering or new relationship questions that you have had. With the Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse activating your romantic relationships, you will find the answers you have been seeking. They may not be what you had expected, but they still will be the universe working in your favor.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As Mercury turns retrograde in your sign, this week will bring about feelings of deeper intimacy in an existing connection. You can be slow to commit or even open up about how you feel. This week though, allows you to reflect on how your partner has been showing up for you and will let you relax, realizing just how deep your connection truly is.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All matters related to motherhood and family become your center focus this week. Even though this is normally an area of importance to you, having Ceres, the asteroid that governs these areas move into your sign means that this will be your sole focus and represent the themes in your life that this week will stir up for you. Make sure that within it, you are giving that same attention to your relationship so that you are not avoiding something you need to deal with or neglecting someone trying to be there to support you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is all about second or even third chances. Don't let anything happen before determining what this next phase of your romantic life will hold. To do that, though, you need to be honest about what you want and need from love. You need to get straight with it yourself before you even speak that to your partner or potential love interest. The fiery energy of Jupiter should help you do just that this week.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Before you go and throw it all away, make sure that there is not something here for you to learn. This theme will arise for you in the coming days in terms of love. Just because it is not exactly as you pictured it does not mean that it is not incredibly valuable for you or even meant for you. Make sure that you are honest about your needs and honest with yourself about what you are receiving.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As Jupiter joins Venus in Aries, your romantic relationships receive a much-needed boost. This will help you in all areas of romance. Whether it is deepening a relationship or even being able to establish one with a new person, the time for love is truly now. Because this occurs within the eclipse window, anything that occurs romantically will be fated.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are at the start of the show. Remember this as you approach your Full Moon Lunar Eclipse because it is just a sample of what is in store for you during this eclipse cycle lasting until early 2023.

Because this eclipse is occurring in Scorpio, it will affect a lot of the beliefs and feelings you have about yourself, which, of course, reflect in the romantic relationships you choose. This time, you are learning not to overlook your own needs for anyone else's comfort.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As planets shift out of Pisces and into Aries, the focus shifts from your home and family life to how you express yourself. This is no coincidence. Even though all the Pisces' energy was great for bringing things to your attention, it lacked a lot of determination to start to make changes. Now it is your time, though. And remember, you do truly get to create the life you desire. You just must be brave enough to do so.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week, you will feel any stagnant energy break up and released around you. That does not mean that you have a break-up in-store but only that anything standing in your way is about to be shaken up so that you can feel freer to make the moves you want to. Some of this may be internal, so make sure you let yourself be more flexible about compromising your relationships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are entering a precious and loving time for your relationship. This week's keywords will be domestic intimacy as you are craving to have more of that intimate time with your partner. There will also be an ardent desire to share your lives more fully with each other. If you are dating or meeting someone this week, expect the relationship to turn serious more quickly and allow yourself to receive all the love you deserve.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Aries activates your home and family life. With many planets shifting out of your sign and into this fire sign, expect the focus to shift there for you. This means that all matters related to living together, commitment, and children will be coming up. With the eclipse right around the corner, there will be a surprise ending, so don't even waste your time thinking of how this will all play out. Just keep trusting it is all happening for a reason.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.