Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with a prediction for each zodiac sign in astrology during May 9 - 15, 2022.

This week's spread looks like something out of a thriller series on Netflix; the gypsy fortune teller lays out the cards, and as each new card is revealed, gasps are heard, and hands cover mouths.

Do we think we know where this is going but is it ever just cut and dry?

Oh no, my friends, the stories within the cards are far-reaching, and it will be during this same week that many of us here will discover something new, something dreadful? Something wonderful?

Our spread today has many Major Arcana cards in it, which always tend to show us that in the long run, we are responsible for the karmic expanse before us and that it is up to us to create our fate or let our fate be determined by others.

From the first card to the last, this tarot reading has one commonality: we are the makers or breakers of our own fate; nothing is permanent, and all conditions are flux states.

Everything we know is in a state of constant movement, and we are the hand that moves the tide if we can only recognize how powerful we really are.

Here's what's in store for your weekly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs, May 9 - 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

At your fingertips are all the things necessary for you to create the week as you'd like to see it. That's a powerful statement, and as an Aries, you know what to do with power.

Make something creative happen this week, Aries. With all of this creative energy available to you this week, you'd be remiss to think you could take it in the wrong direction. You are the leader here. Follow your instincts and do the right thing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

This will be the week where you do your best for someone who, in turn, will not listen to your advice. It's OK, you did your job here. The only thing required of you was to be there, and you were.

This week you will see what this person does with your time and thoughtful advice. They may not listen, but it will be out of your hands. It's all OK and no longer on you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

So, you've finally come into a little money — well deserved, I might add. Now, you're a little 'gun-shy' when it comes to spending it, as this week shows you that you are somewhat traumatized by losing money.

So you hold on a little too tightly to it now. Remember, it's only money, and while that has some value, it's worth nothing if it just sits under your watchful eye, doing nothing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You've been waiting on news, and the more you wait, the more you anticipate negative results. However, there is no promise of negativity, but there is more of the same for you, as you'll be thinking about this news that's to come all week long. And, as you think, you'll dread and regret.

This week may bring mental anguish, but remember, it's only in your mind. There is no threat 'out there'. The worry is something you give yourself and are not necessarily called for.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Well, you blew an opportunity, and now you regret it. However, your ego is a little too rich to admit to defeat. So you will be kidding yourself this week by telling yourself that, in a way, you came out of it victorious, which is a bold lie but one that you are willing to tell yourself.

In the long run, there is no tragedy here. Just a little self-deceit, which, if it works for you, then it can't be that bad.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You might want to call seeing things from a different perspective, but in reality, what you are doing is acting in a willfully ignorant manner. You do NOT want to look at something this week.

It could be your health or attitude; something is going wrong, and you will not admit to it. You are adopting the true meaning of "ignorance is bliss."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Well, so much for that idea. Whatever it was, as this week wreaks havoc on all of your plans, letting you know that whatever it was that you really had in mind for this week, it will not happen. Still, it will fall apart radically, taking everyone involved down with its collapse.

This is a good week for you to retreat and regroup. What's attempted this week is slated for failure; retreat now and start anew next week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

You will come into power this week, and with that power, you'll notice something interesting: you can sway people. The control you love so much seems to be bubbly up for you once again, except that power may backfire on you this week.

This could happen by trying to make someone believe in you but showing them instead of an unsafe picture of what that belief will get them. You are tricky this week, Scorpio, and this may bite you on the tush.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

This week brings you a great opportunity to make a ton of money, but it will require mental acumen and positive energy. You have all it takes to advance yourself along with the ways, but the one thing that could prevent you from growing is laziness.

You put things off too often, and this week is telling you to address your issues, get them done, and out of the way so that you can welcome whatever successes are there knocking on your door.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Expect an upset in love this week, as arguments seem to improve your relationship, and you don't feel that you have the strength to quell them. Your partner may be quite aggressive, and usually, when someone gets on your nerves, you block them out of your mind; basically, you shut down.

This week will have you tempted to shut down on your partner as they will seem relentlessly interested in disturbing your peace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

This week brings you a gathering of friends. Good food and fancy drinks help the meet-up until secrets are revealed, and then suddenly, everything takes on a dark tone.

While it's nice to get together with pals, it's nicer to keep things fun and peaceful. The laughs end and you get to take home a bitter feeling that won't let you rest. What starts out as a fun time turns into a memory of resentment and annoyance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Strength

This week brings security and the knowledge that you can get things done, on your own, without the help or consent of anyone.

You'll also realize this week that it's best to take control of situations where no one else dares to step in. Your reliance upon others is nil; you are a strong, autonomous force of nature that can accomplish anything with great success.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.