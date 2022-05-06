If ever there were a transit that was designed to inspire new ways of thinking in terms of love, passion, and romance, it's Mars sextile Uranus.

Between the power and drive of Mars and the rebellious eccentricity of Uranus, we are looking at couples who want something new in their love life; not because it's needed but because it's wanted, and that's an entirely different track.

To need something different, something new in one's love life implies there's a lack of spice or change, but to WANT something new may just mean that the couple is adventurous and desires more experience to add to the notches of adventure already on their belt.

On May 4, such a transit will be active, and the far-reaching influence will show up as couples giddily making plans to do something they've never done before.

This could be sexual or kinky, but it also might just mean something altogether new; like, buying bicycles and going on a long-distance trail ride, eating escargot, or impulsively booking a flight to Madagascar.

The sky's the limit for couples under the impact of Mars sextile Uranus.

It's a good sign, too, if you're in a relationship where you both want to try out new things; it shows interest and intelligence. It's hard to keep a relationship going strong, even when people love and adore each other — newness has to be a part of it all.

So, if you are one of the three signs that really want to try something new in your love life, then don't hesitate; live your lives. That's what you're here for.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Try Something New In Their Love Life During Mars Sextile Uranus, May 7 - 13, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nobody ever has to coerce you into trying new things, and if you think those new things might be alluring to your partner, then you're twice as there for it all. When Mars sextile Uranus, you'll be raring to go. Where, who knows, but you'll be raring, that's for sure.

What's needed now is to entice your partner into seeing things your way so that the both of you can enjoy your experience to the fullest.

In your case, Aries, there's a good chance that this 'something new' has to do with your intimate relations, as you are always interested in making the bedroom a special place where special 'events' take place, and when it comes down to it, there's nobody better than you to lead the way.

You dazzle your partner with your nervy dares, and while they may laugh or show some shyness, they'll be with you in body, mind, and spirit because they know that if anyone can show them a good time, it's you, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You bore easily, and though you don't like to blame anyone for your personal ennui, you do feel as though your partner needs to step up their game a bit, just to keep things interesting.

With Mars sextile Uranus above us, you may even get it into your mind that you should be the one to start the fun, which is a position you rarely take upon yourself. And yet, you want something to happen, something fun something you've never done before.

And you want this to happen with the person you love.

Good thing to know it's all possible, and because you will both be stimulated by this transit, you'll be hit with the travel bug.

If you're bored out of your mind with your environment, then you need to expand your horizons, literally.

Besides, it's time for a real vacation; Enough going upstate for the weekend; it's time to book that flight to Madrid to see how the other half lives.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're not one to do small changes; you're the person who likes their change seismic and enormous.

And you crave this kind of overhaul in the relationship; not because you are unsatisfied with what you have, but because you are inspired to go that step further, for the sake of expanding on what already gives you joy.

You are lucky; you're in a good relationship with a partner who not only wishes to please you, but they have a serious joie-de-vivre, and they want to experience life with you.

What tends to happen, however, is that the 'new experiences' are your department, and usually, it's left to you to make the plans.

With Mars sextile Uranus as your guide, you'll have no problem making the hefty decisions, and who knows where that will take you?!

All that's for certain is that you and your mate will be doing something very special, very soon.

