The automatic head-turner is the person who declares, out loud, that they would prefer to be single than partnered, any day.

When someone says this, our first instinct is to not believe them, or worse, to assume that they speak out of bitterness and that they're trying to show people that because they just happen to be single, and that's exactly what they want.

We never really hear them out; we just project our own sense of what being single must feel like to them.

We do not trust that anyone actually wants to be single, but that's really our problem, and not theirs.

In a world where we are sold the idea that we are only half a person until we find that special super-duper another half to make us complete is the kind of lie that can really mess a person up — for life.

Not everyone wants to be partnered, and oddly enough, that doesn't automatically mean they're a serial murderer because of it. Sometimes people who just want to be single are actually just people. Whodathunkit. Not everyone is a clone of the next person, whaddya know!?

When we have a transit like Mars sextile Uranus, starting on May 8 - 12, 2022, we will find that many of us who desire a single life will come forth.

Go, get yourself a mate, and do the family thing if that's your trip just do it. As for the rest of us who aren't easily stuffed into the expectation mold, we will stand our ground and stay single. Jealous?

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During Mars Sextile Uranus, May 8 - 12, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every time you decide to get on board with the 'normal' train, you end up feeling like you're not being true to yourself, and being true to yourself is basically what defines you. You are a true original, unique, and independent mind and body.

You do not want to be claimed, owned, or titled as a partner. You want to be on your own, and that doesn't mean you don't like people or romance; sure, you do.

Just as much as anyone else, but history has taught you that it's better for YOU to stay single as opposed to being in a relationship where so much is expected of you that you have no interest in delivering.

During Mars sextile Uranus, you'll find yourself defending the right to choose what is best for you, as friends will be pushing this person or that potential date on you. You'll tell them that you are quite fine 'as is,' and they won't believe you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In your case, you'd rather be single simply because you are not. You got yourself into a lifelong partnership, and while you can't really say that you regret it, you do feel as though it's taken away from you, rather than enhance what you already have.

There are times when it's all you think about; you're not even about having sex with other people — it's not a sex thing, but a real and true desire to just be FREE. Free from attachments, free from expectations.

With Mars sextile Uranus in the sky, you might even shut down completely during this time, meaning, you are about to feel so burdened by the needs of your partner that you'll be designing your escape route. You love this person, yes, but you just don't know why you said "yes" to the whole 'life mates' routine.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are with someone because whether you'd like to admit it to yourself or not, they make things convenient for you. If you were to be really honest with yourself, however, you'd know that this relationship is all about convenience and has very little to do with actual love.

You just want to be single, because by being single, you feel you can be more yourself. If you want to kick back and fantasize, you can do so without the prying eyes of another.

You don't want to have to explain yourself anymore. You just want to be alone, and that's not because you're an Ogre, but because you're a human being who craves more than what a relationship can give you.

They really got it all wrong with this 'other half' thing; you've never found your other half in a person and that's because your other half is YOU. Alas, the conveniences.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.