The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes The Week Of May 9 - 15, 2022

While this week doesn't promise a complete negativity overhaul, there will be moments here and there, for some of us, where we just wish it would all STOP.

This isn't the kind of week we thought we'd have, what with it being the second week in May and all, and isn't May supposed to be the best month ever?

Well, keep that in mind, as so much of what makes this week rough for many of us is all about perception: is it really that bad, or are we making it worse than it needs to be? That is the main question of the week. Does it need to be this bad, or can we alter our mental space so that we don't have to fall into the pit of despair?

Harsh thinking is what we get when we come to understand that the planets are the hindrance here. We have Moon opposite Saturn to start with, which takes us through Moon opposite Mars, Moon opposite Neptune, and Moon opposite Venus.

That's a lot of opposition going on, and believe me, we will be feeling it. And then there's the biggie: Mercury in retrograde, sliding on into town on May 10, just to remind us who's boss here.

And if we've learned anything, we've come to know that Mercury retrograde doesn't just HAPPEN, it glides on it, which means it's essentially on its path for retrograde action as soon as the week begins.

So, we will feel that drag, that pull. We will chuckle when our computers freeze and our bills don't make it in time for the due date.

Mercury in retrograde is what this week is about, like it or not. And while it always effects all of us, there are certain signs who really get the 'privilege' of feeling it even deeper.

Here's what's in store for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes the week of May 9 - 15, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When the planets are in opposition to the Moon, Geminis around the world feel torn and confused. When you're on your game, there's absolutely nothing to stop you; you're a mean machine and productivity is your thing that is, of course, until the Mercury retrograde takes over and thwarts your every effort.

This feels particularly unfair — and it is — because you've been putting in such stellar efforts into work these days, and you really deserve to see your results shine in the light.

Alas, the light will be ripped away from you during the week and you'll get to watch someone else get all the credit for your hard work. What a blow! So unfair. The upside: the retrograde only lasts a couple more weeks, so hang tight and decide that everything is going to be alright.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are like the barometer for Mercury retrograde as you're always the first person to mention that this transit is upon us, messing with our minds amongst other things. And this week doesn't just bring the drag and pull of this event into the light, it also comes with Moon opposition Venus, which hits you right in the feels.

This means that during the week, the person you really love and adore will probably start a fight with you, over something they find important, which happens to be something you don't care about.

And because your ego is on fire this week, thanks to Moon opposition Mars, you'll make the mistake of putting this person down.

You have a tendency to do that, Libra, and this week will have you doing that a lot; you believe that if you're right, then it's your way or the highway, and you'll fully protect your opinion while making sure that anyone who disagrees with you pays the price. Even if they are someone you love and adore. "I'm right, that's that."

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What's going to get your goat this week is Moon opposition Neptune, which is going to take all of your brilliant ideas and plans and let you know that none of what you intend for will work out.

It's like an umbrella of rejection is opening above your head, and it's not letting the sunshine in. There's just too much lunar energy hitting you from all sides, and the only thing that would make this week worse would be a visit from Mercury retrograde.

Oh, wait, that, too. It's happening. A truly frustrating week for Pisces is in store, and while we all know it's not going to last, the demeaning feel to the week is one we'll have to work through in the weeks to come.

What happens during this week is the kind of stuff you'll want to hide away, as it is both embarrassing and a sign of your own weakness. Mercury the Jerk lasts until June 2 that's only two to three weeks away, right?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.