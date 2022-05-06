The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Rebel Against Traditional Love During The Sun Conjunct Uranus, May 6 - 16, 2022

One of the oddest things about being human is that we assume that because we're all of the same species, we all have the exact same goals and desires; being human is a term that tends to take individuality and render it homogenous.

And when it comes to the one thing we all want — love — we go by the book.

And the book says that we do it this way or that way, and anything that veers off the beaten path is either rebellious or just plain wrong.

We are expected to love a certain way; we are expected to live our lives in a state of bondage that we call 'tradition.'

And with traditional love comes an expectation that not only is this the only way to go but that this is what brings us ultimate joy.

Now, how can anything so boiled down, so pasteurized as traditional love ever be anything but predictable and boring?

Sure, traditional love may work for some, but not everyone is a drone who can't wait to fit into the pre-arranged version of allowed love; some folks really are individuals, and they want to do it their way.

Traditional love is for someone else, and during Sun conjunct Uranus, May 6 - 17, we'll come to know who wants it, and who rejects it totally.

So, during this time, we will see people running away from tradition. We will see people eloping, rejecting the ways of their family, and doing whatever they damned well please when it comes to their love lives.

This is the time for grand rebellion.

Uranus transits are always noticeable but in conjunction with the Sun? Well, let's just put it this way: this transit makes sure everyone knows that you won't take it anymore. It's time to break tradition, signs — you know who you are.

The 3 zodiac signs who rebel against traditional love during the Sun conjunct Uranus, May 6 - 17, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've done the traditional love path and what has it gotten you? A feeling of not belonging, that's what. You've been torn because all of your life you've wanted to fit in, yet you've gone so far out of your way to prove to everyone around you that you're the unique one, the true individual.

So, how could an individual like yourself ever be happy doing things according to the norm?

You've gone down that road already and all it's given you is a feeling of not being able to fit in, so why bother? If you could let go of the pressure from family and friends to be and act a certain way, then you'd find that you can be so much happier.

Your love life was built on traditional values, but neither you nor your partner believes in those values. Love, yes? Loyalty, yes, but everything else? Come to think of it, NO, no, and more no. Both you and your partner want to show the world that you're not going to fit into their mold any longer. So be it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You took that rebellious move a long time ago, and so far, you've never returned. Being rebellious wasn't your intention; you just wanted to remain true to yourself, and that you did, Capricorn.

But still, the world seems to want to impress itself upon you and your partner, as if it just can't stand watching two people do it on their own, their way.

And that's the only way you and your partner do things: on your own terms, no bargaining chips available.

During Sun's conjunction with Uranus, you'll be feeling proud of your choices. Funny how so many people really wanted to see you fail, and you didn't give them that satisfaction, did you, Capricorn?

All those people waving the flag of tradition in your face, and there you were, and still are, laughing at them. Lemmings to the sea, they are...and you and your partner? You stand on the edge of that cliff, watching and giggling over their ridiculous antics.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you'll ever do is perform like a pony for someone's traditional circus, or as we like to call it, LIFE. And yes, you are that person who will go the other way around if you are told you cannot do such a thing.

You'll rebel from expectation simply because all things expected of you turn you off.

And if love comes with a handbook, you'll rip every page out and return to your old way of doing things. You don't need advice, help, or a good solid lesson in how tradition serves the people.

You are not 'the people'; you are YOU, and in your world, you do it your way. And that means how you love, WHO you love, where you love them and why you choose to do it your way.

With Sun conjunct Uranus shining the light down for you, you'll be able to clearly see why you do things the way you do them. Let someone else travel the path most trod upon. As for you, you'll do it your way or no way at all.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.