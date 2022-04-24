This week has enormous potential, and its greatness will probably manifest as deep and revealing conversations amongst lovers, sensitivity and the ability to listen well to what someone else says, and a general sense of compassion...for just about everyone.

This week brings out our empathy, and allows us insight into what others are feeling in ways that enable us to help out, if needed. What defines 'great' during this week is in what we can give, rather than what we, ourselves, will get out of it.

This is a week of generosity and caring, and for some zodiac signs, this will be an enlightening experience.

As far as influential transits go, we have Moon square Mercury, which will kickstart the week off right, Moon in Pisces, which has the capability of feeling empath, Sun sextile Moon, which can very easily put us in touch with our inner feelings and Moon conjunction Jupiter — known for it's ways of bringing out our compassion and broadminded attitude.

This is a week where we can see past our own noses, so to speak, and our actions this week will speak volumes.

This is also the week where we'll experience the beginning of the Pluto retrograde, which sounds a lot worse than it is. This transit will help us tie up loose ends and conclude that which needs an ending. By the 30th, we'll be working with Venus conjunction Jupiter, which is an almost guarantee for a happy end-of-week, and a satisfying love life.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes April 25 - May 1, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All you needed was that boost of confidence to get you where you want to be, and it just so happens that that's what you'll be receiving very early on in the week.

You've been feeling a little scattered and you don't like to watch that become out of hand; you, yourself, realize that you need to reel it on it when things become too frantic. You've been looking for something to focus on — something that isn't a person or a love interest, and this week you'll not only find it, but you'll pour yourself into it.

This is more than likely a creative endeavor, and boy oh boy did you need this. It's the perfect distraction for you from your tense life, but it's not just a playful side gig, it's something you can learn from and possibly make money from in the near future. What's needed on your part during this week is persistence and 'stick-to-it-ive-ness' as they say. Stay with it, Taurus — it's your season.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been on a winning streak in terms of self-realization and personal happiness these days, and this week takes you to a new level. As soon as Spring started, you seemed to have made a decision; you want to be healthy and you are prepared to do whatever it takes to get back on track with your health. This week not only gives you signs that you're doing the right thing, but mentally, you'll feel more sound than you have in years.

It's as if you've crossed some kind of spiritual threshold; things aren't bothering you as much as they usually do — even people aren't getting on your nerves.

That aforementioned empathy? It hits you big time, and you'll come to understand something about someone in your life that never considered before. With this knowledge, you'll be able to be the best friend ever. You are the person who is calm and quiet, dependable and trustworthy, this week.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sticking with something has always been easy for you, but you've tended to overlook the actual results, meaning, you work hard but you rarely appreciate the end product of all your work. It's as if the work itself is what you're there for, and whatever comes out of it is just icing.

This week lets you get in touch with all aspects of your own diligence, and you will see that it's not just about the work, but the experience of it all.

What you'll also be put in touch with is how your work — and your life — matters to others.

You're not used to being appreciated, and honestly, that's never been an issue for you; you're just happy to be alive and working. However, this week you will be noticed for your efforts and lauded by friends and coworkers.

You do such a great job with all you do, Capricorn; this week will bring out the folks who will show you their gratitude and warmth.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.