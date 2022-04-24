The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of April 25 - May 1, 2022

Imagine an entire week where everything seems to be filled with love, light and great good fortune?

Well, it seems that for some zodiac signs, that week is upon us. And why wouldn't it be this way? After all, we're leaving rainy April for the flowers of May, and May always holds promise and thoughts of love and romance.

With Sun sextile Moon opening up the gates of profound thoughts about love to the very idea that we'll close this week with Venus conjunction Jupiter, it's nearly impossible to think that this week wasn't made in the stars for lovers.

While we will be singling out the signs that could be considered the winners of the Luckiest in Love award, this kind of luck truly does reach all of us; this final week of April brings with it so much hope and promise, that whether or not our sign is cosmically 'chosen', we all stand to benefit in one way or another during April 25 - 30.

Because this week is jam packed with Neptune transits, we'll also be living in a fantasy world, which is a good thing because it helps us discriminate between reality and fantasy; not to mention that our imaginations will run wild during this week, which may play out as fun with a partner, plans to do something romantic in the near future, or simply sharing fantastical ideas with someone we love. The luck is on our side, and for some ... even more so.

Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs luckiest in love the week of April 25, 2022 to May 1, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are all about having a good time this week, Taurus, and lucky for you, you have someone to share that ambition with. What's working for you, in particular, this week, is that you are personally feeling confident and on the ball; it seems you've left the old lazy bull in the past, and whatever's taken place recently in your life has made you value just about everything.

You have started to see your partner as someone who is more than just special to you; they are an intrinsic part of who you are now, and you envision a life spent with them, and them alone.

Nothing pleases you more than knowing you have this person, and that they are able to tolerate you and your wacky ways. And wacky is what's at the heart of you, all the time. This week is your week to seize the day, and the week. Love is on your side and you are more fortunate now than you've ever been before.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You rarely believe that luck could ever seek you out and grant you the boon of this kind of week, and yet, here it is, knocking on your door, Virgo. Yes, you, too, can believe in love as this week will not leave until you admit that it's all real and good. You will be living an 'in your face' version of love and romance this week.

This implies that your partner is going to step out of the shadows and back into your life in an unexpected way.

You don't expect gifts or flowers; heck, you don't even expect attention at this point, which is exactly what's going to topple your world upside down. Open to the bliss of the luck that has spotted you, Virgo; things are about to become very fulfilling for you and your partner. And don't be surprised if there's a cash reward in there as well. Holy smokes, what a week!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Oh how you love Taurus season. It's like the pressure is off and you can finally kick back and just enjoy the things in life that you love and adore.

And, of all those things, your number one priority is your mate. You're used to them and while things have gotten a bit lazy or lackluster in the relationship over the years, you've never let go of the hope that maybe someday things will change for the better.

The love is there on both your parts, but the action has dimmed over time.

That all changes this week as both you and your partner will suddenly feel stimulated and excited by the idea of working 'towards' the relationship as opposed to just 'letting it go.'

Luck comes to you in the transit known as Moon in Pisces, which hits mid-week, and brings with it optimism and romantic dreams that can absolutely come true.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.