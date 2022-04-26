Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For May 2022

This month the universe presents a series of events that can only be described as destined which will bring you face to face with some of the luckiest opportunities you will experience all year.

Last month held the once in a lifetime Jupiter Neptune connection in Pisces, but this month is Eclipse Season and Mercury Retrograde which means changes are fully being not just supported but encouraged.

May has a vastly different vibe than April though and it is with the influx of Aries energy that you will feel encouraged to start creating your own fate and to seize the incredible opportunities that are presenting themselves to you.

This begins on May 2nd as Venus enters Aries and you start to feel less like waiting for things to happen and more like making them happen.

This is the key to luck though, it is not just about waiting for the amazing opportunity or day to arrive but in recognizing your own power to create those moments for yourself.

One of the most auspicious days of the month is May 11th.

In numerology eleven is one of two master numbers which represent fate, destiny and being able to build the steps into a future that is connected to your purpose.

What makes this day even more lucky is that there is a union between Jupiter and Uranus, both at eleven degrees.

Jupiter is the planet of luck while Uranus is known as the great awakener.

This truly is a day to watch for as there will be extremely lucky opportunities abounding that will impact the rest of your life.

The one thing to remain aware as you head closer to Gemini Season is that luck is often a choice.

It represents being able to create something that you dream of over continuing the well-worn path of what you have already known.

It is a chance to shift direction and to truly make the most of all the opportunities the universe is trying to gift you with. Sometimes it is just deciding to finally unwrap it.

Here's which is the luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign, May 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: May 10th

Jupiter is the planet that rules abundance and luck and today it is coming home to roost in your sign. This should expand all possibilities for you and make you feel as if you are flying high.

There is not anything you cannot accomplish during this time, and you should truly feel inspired to take advantage of each amazing opportunity the universe gifts you because luck truly is in your sign, especially today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: May 16th

After your Black New Moon Solar Eclipse last month, you may have been wondering when it would feel like some luck would finally roll your way, well today is your chance.

The Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse is today, and it is going to bring some beautiful opportunities for your love life. Whether it is a new partner, first date or even something bigger, this is a day to embrace what feeling lucky in love truly feels like.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: May 30th

Even though your zodiac season begins on the 20th, today serves as your annual New Moon. This is a tremendous opportunity to bring luck and new intentions into your life.

They will be magnified because it is your own New Moon so it is also a wonderful time to let go of any lingering ideas of what you think you should do and really embrace the power of your own authenticity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: May 15th

Astrology has not necessarily been peaceful lately for you or created a lot of moments where you really could see the universe was on your side. Today is different though.

Asteroid Ceres, known as the earth mother, moves into your sign today and brings a sense of compassion and peace to yourself. It will also be a chance to make healthier decisions in all aspects of your life which of course will create the understanding that how lucky you feel is also connected to how good you feel.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: May 8th

Your First Quarter Moon today is in Leo, a middle ground between eclipses and a portal to taking full advantage of the opportunities that are coming your way.

First Quarter Moons represent Yang energy which means that there’s action behind it. The message is clear that for you the luck you seek is represented by the actions you take so do not hesitate to make a risky move today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: May 24th

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your own internal flame and divine spirit, moves into Pisces today. This also speaks to keeping the home fires warm within your family setting. In Pisces it means miracles are on the way. If you have been searching for guidance or wanting to improve your home, today is the day to make it happen by remembering who you truly are and what you are worth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: May 10th

Jupiter enters Aries today which triggers you to expand and see lucky opportunities in your closest relationships. Things will start feeling like they magically got better and will just seem to align.

If you have been waiting for a sign on your relationship or someone new you have been dating today is the day to receive it. And make sure that you are not afraid to go after what you want once you realize it is meant for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: May 16th

Your first eclipse of the year dawns today and will bring with it a deep healing energy. This will separate you from the person you have been and the person you are now.

You will feel freer and lighter, allowing you to make the most of the lucky moments the universe presents instead of turning your back out of fear. Remember, even you are allowed to outgrow what you once thought you wanted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: May 24th

One more planetary body has their say in Pisces this month, and that’s Vesta, the asteroid that governs your inner flame and that connectedness you feel to your home.

Pisces rules your home and family life which means that today offers you a chance to reconnect to this part of yourself about what you truly need so that you can see just how the universe is conspiring to help make it happen. Luck is all around you if you are willing to see it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: May 15th

After so many changes and periods of growth, today, Ceres, the asteroid that governs our health will be returning to Cancer today. Cancer is your opposing sign and one that gives you balance.

This also lets you rest and remember how to care for yourself so that you will feel empowered to take on new lucky opportunities that you are being presented with. Do not be afraid to truly let the past go so you can really live in your present.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: May 8th

You will get a truly magical moment in your relationships as the First Quarter Moon occurs in Leo on this day. This will be one of those opportunities in which you feel validated and affirmed by your partner and will forever change your dynamic.

Your walls have already fallen, now it is about being in the right place at the right time to see what kind of magic the universe can truly bring when you are ready to receive it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: May 24th

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your inner flame and fire will return to your sign today. If you have not yet met your twin flame or divine partner or if you are just starting your journey out with them, today offers you a chance to attract this relationship more deeply into your life. When you recognize your own inner flame and truly nourish it, you will finally burn bright enough to attract what is meant for you.

