Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 16, 2022

Your daily tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what numerology, tarot, and astrology have in store for you based on your tarot card for the day.

The Full Moon in Libra is an invitation to let go of what isn't working for us in our relationships and find new things.

Full Moon energy is the perfect time to charge tarot cards, to make Moon water, and to indulge yourself in a Moon bath if you have the time to do so.

The numerology for Saturday is a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse.

So, as you connect with Libra's energies as expressed by the Moon, aim to empower yourself by resting and relaxing as much as you can.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Aries, sometimes things are too good to be true, and you need to keep sharp and aware. You cannot always accept things at face value; do your homework.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Good news! The fighting and troubles you've faced are now in the rearview mirror. You are entering a wonderful time filled with peace and harmony. You deserve all the happiness coming your way for being so patient through this process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Everything may feel as though it's entirely out of sorts. You may experience a lot of self-doubts today. When questions and fears start rushing in, remind yourself every bad day ends with a rainbow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are naturally gifted with spiritual energy, and it's important to honor your soul by loving and nurturing your body and mind with good thoughts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Find your passion. Earning money is important, but there is so much value to pursuing the work you love. And if you can make money while having fun, all the better, even if it's part-time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are no longer a victim of immaturity or feelings that control you. You've come so far, and now you are able to help others who have been through the same thing. Don't be afraid to share your story because so many people like you need to hear it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

An important change may come into your life through a friend at work. You may be learning something new that helps you grow stronger and take on more leadership.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People are attracted to you for your strength and wisdom. You have a unique talent that makes you a person people want to know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Tough times are ahead, but you are no stranger fighting for what you need. You may need to show people what you're made of, don't be afraid of the struggle; it keeps you sharp.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Your insights are worthy of writing down. You will enjoy journaling and creative things today. If you have time to dabble with the arts, have fun and see what captures your attention.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You have a decision you need to make, and you may not like feeling pressured to choose right now, but it's important for you to focus on a goal so you can start making things happen in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

There's strength in numbers. There's no reason for you to do things all by yourself; you have an idea that is worthy of sharing, and the only way you will see great success is by sharing the work with other people.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.