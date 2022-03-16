Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Thursday, March 17, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Thursday's numerology is an 8, the powerhouse, and while the Moon is in Virgo, it's time to take inventory of our lives, especially where we need to make improvements and get busy fixing things. We all have some sort of 'super power' but it's often the area where you were weak at one point in time.

Do you know what yours is? The Moon in Virgo brings attention to the Hermit tarot card, which guides us to look within.

Part of the Major Arcana, The Hermit is wise and sage-like in its pursuit of wisdom which requires thinking, quiet reflection, and a withdrawal from the world for a moment to gain clarity and insight.

So, on Thursday, just a day before the Full Moon arrives, consider taking a few moments to follow the lead of the Hermit tarot card. Tap into your personal power and see where your energy is best applied next.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

It's your time to shine, Aries. This is the day when you command attention and get what you're asking for.

You have the powers of fate before you, and as the Knight of Swords reveals, you are beyond determined. Your mind is set, and it's time to get going.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Your journey isn't over yet. The Three of Wands, reversed, may indicate that you started a project or adventure. Still, circumstances prevented you from completing what you set out to do.

A bump in the road isn't going to stop you from getting to your final destination, but it can seem that way at first. Have faith in your dreams. Life threw a curveball, but you're going to recover soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You don't have to go through life on your own, Gemini. The Ten of Wands, reversed is about making things happen with the support and love of your friends and family. So maybe it's time to swallow your pride and ask for help.

You may not like the process of being vulnerable, but letting your guards down to say you have needs is going to let others be there for you, and they will enjoy it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A person may not be telling you the truth whenever the Ten of Swords comes up in a reading. Your job is going to be asking clarification questions and trusting your intuition.

You may not understand what the entire situation involves, but if things seem uncertain or fake, believe in what you feel. It's not always wise to trust so blindly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You cannot avoid conflict. It's impossible. There will always be some situation that requires you to address it without fear.

The Eight of Cups is an encouragement when you feel like burying your head in the sand. It's no fun to tell someone you need to talk, but it will feel like a relief to get things out in the open and handled when you do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The truth always comes to light, and when the Moon card shows up reversed, it can mean that you will be in for a surprise.

What was hidden or a person you felt was deceiving you can come clean and confess. Secrets get told, and betrayals find closure.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You are the person who gets to decide what it means to feel accomplished today. You define your life in a way that works best for you.

You are entitled to your opinion, Libra. But, when the reversed, Six of Wands is your daily tarot card, it's time to ask yourself what you want most from life and how you plan to achieve it?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Many beautiful things can easily make it to the top of your priority list, but do they belong there?

The Four of Pentacles reversed is a tarot card that signals review. Each item that you spend time on is worthy of your attention. You might even have a few things that you do that waste your life away, and they need removal ultimately.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are going to be the recipient of an important message. Still, Sagittarius, don't worry about the package that it comes in.

When you get a tidbit of wisdom from a younger person, it can feel like you are being talked down to or told a fairy tale. However, this individual has experience worthy of your attention, so trust in what they have to say, especially if the timing is perfect.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You wear your heart on your sleeve today, Capricorn. The Queen of Cups tarot card is like a mother who nurtures and cares for herself.

Likewise, your softer side is much needed today. Be there for people you love and when you can help, consider doing so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Giving is a two-way street, and when you are the only one who seems to be charitable, ask yourself why that is.

You may think that you are doing a good thing by always giving to someone in need, but are they also working to improve? If not, talk about it so that you don't feel taken for granted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

A warm experience is up ahead. Be open to trying out a new adventure and let yourself bask in joy and fun.

You deserve a little bit of playtime and not have to worry so much about the future or what it will bring. Is it time to lower your guards? Do you feel safe enough to dream and to be your own person? If not, give yourself time to heal and work on it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.