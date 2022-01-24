3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month Starting February 2022

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough month in February 2022 will be met with challenges but not feel completely overtaken.

OK, let's just get this straight. If your zodiac sign is one of the ones whose fate it is to have a so-called 'rough' month, it's not so much about bad luck or karma, it's about how you perceive what's to come, what is, and what has already happened.

In other words, the rough times that may befall us during February of 2022 are not so much about actual hardships as they are about the perceptions of hardships. "I think, therefore I am."

We have a lot going on this month, astrologically and personally. We'll start out the month with a New Moon in Aquarius, with Mars in Jupiter by the end of the first week.

During Week Two, we'll have Mars trine Uranus and Mercury conjunct Pluto. Mind you, these are not friendly transits, and they will definitely make an impact on us.

With the North Node trine Pluto, it's almost certain that we'll all feel on edge about the pandemic, travel, socializing, and by the time we hit Mercury in Aquarius and the Full Moon in Aquarius during that third week, we'll be feeling rebellious and annoyed!

Days to look out for are February 8, 12, 16, 23, and 25. These are the days that could cause upsets for certain zodiac signs. The main theme of the month is going to be 'confused but determined'. We will continue to believe in ourselves, but we will still have to confront a few personal demons along the way.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If one could predict such a thing as an 'ironic' month, it would be this month, for Aries. What's meant by this is that there are so many things working in your favor, and yet there's still so much wrong you see in these things. You'll be saying all the wrong things at the wrong time, and you'll endanger some of the things that you've worked so hard to build upon.

You want to push boundaries, and you feel it's your birthright to do so, but this action has consequences. You fancy yourself the great rebel; one who cannot be held back by the mere mortals, and yet, you are just as vulnerable as the next person, especially in love.

Mid-month may give you a break, but it will be up to you to learn during this week so that you can move into the next one with grace and charm. Pay attention to your dreams during this month, and if they turn dark, try to figure out what you are suppressing. Sometimes repressed thoughts become lesson-giving nightmares. Learn from them.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

February comes on like a storm for you in all the right ways. You feel hopeful and energetic, although that energy will soon morph into a fierce sense of self-defense.

You don't want to accept that there's anything vulnerable about you at all, and this is because, on a deep level, you're deeply afraid. Afraid of losing confidence, afraid the virus is going to get you, or someone you love, afraid your travel plans will be postponed.

With Mercury conjunct Pluto on the 11th, you may feel the need to 'stop the presses' meaning, your lack of trust may just get in the way of your progress.

You'll shut something down that isn't ready to be shut down during this month. You'll be torn between believing so intensely in something and wanting to get it all over with, that you will start to doubt your own intuitive skills.

The Full Moon in Aquarius, on February 16 will break you down, and your vulnerability will become a thing that needs comfort and security. Keep your friends handy, Scorpio. they will help you through everything.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The first week of the month shows promise; your brilliance gets a chance to shine, at work and at home, thanks to Mars sextile Jupiter. You needed that burst of 'dark' energy to get you off the couch and into something serious.

By Week Two, however, your dark energy may get a little too dim and you'll miss something that was important for you to see.

You will be working on your communication skills during this time, and you'll find that certain styles of communicating only work with certain people. At home, you can't say anything right, while at work, you're golden.

By the time it's the Full Moon in Aquarius, on the 16th, you'll be spending a lot of time fighting with your partner, and while there will definitely be some 'make-up sex' for afterward, the two of you may not get past certain hurdles.

You are heading towards a major breakthrough, however, in love, but it must go through the motions of heartbreak first.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda