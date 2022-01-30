Weekly Love Horoscope For January 31, 2022 - February 6, 2022 

Your monthly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for January 31, 2022 - February 6, 2022.

What does your love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign starting the first week of February?

As we say goodbye to January and welcome a new month, we will also be entering into a brand-new astrological phase.

January was heavy, even dark at times as Pluto was very active throughout the month asking us to deal with our darkness and any repressed feelings that we may have had.

Venus also has been retrograding since December 18th, recently turning direct on January 29th which has been a tumultuous period for most relationships.

Together, many of us have been working through issues of worthiness or even self-forgiveness as it felt like a new beginning was calling our name, but we weren’t sure we deserved one.

Whether that was because of past decisions or even obligations, it was a time for us to really work through the feelings that we have about our own selves as these will determine what choices we make in our relationships.

How we feel about ourselves whether it’s worthiness, value which was a big theme with Venus in Capricorn, or even what we can conceive of as possible always will show up in the romantic choices that we make.

We are part of an ongoing story right now.

Though Venus is now direct, she is retracing the degrees she moved through in early December and November during the next month which means that we will be asked to revisit many of the same themes from that time.

The only difference now is that we have learned something since then.

This means that many different choices will start to be made starting this week as the New Moon in Aquarius on February 1, 2022, encourages autonomous love decisions.

Under this New Moon's influence, we will be able to let go of any opinions of others or even expectations so that we can start making choices that align more closely with who we truly are and what we want.

Juno moving into Aquarius will provide a nice space to also appreciate the uniqueness of our partner and the qualities of our relationship.

But the biggest energetic wave will happen when Mercury turns direct, and we enter the 2-2-22 energy portal.

At this point, both of the two most important planets that affect relationships, Venus and Mercury, will now be direct, and we will be within a period of immense growth thanks to the energy portal opening until 2-22-22.

While there is work ahead, there is also hope.

And if there is hope, then a new beginning is always possible.

Important Dates in Astrology for the week of January 31, 2022 to February 6, 2022

Tuesday, February 1. 2022 — New Moon in Aquarius

This is an excellent time to set intentions for something that feels too big or impossible to achieve, especially when it comes to love as we’ve recently seen Venus turn direct.

We will be drawn to follow our hearts more and listen to our own inner voice over who we love and what kind of life we want to live rather than the opinions of others.

Juno enters Aquarius, With Juno being the asteroid that governs marriage we will be drawn to come into union with someone who compliments our own self.

There will also be greater respect for differences and for personal space and independence of each person. For any existing relationships, this is a time for understanding which may help smooth over any recent challenges.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Today opens the energy portal from today until 2-22-22 looks for signs and synchronicities especially those that feel like they are the long-awaited answer to any intentions or prayers.

Twos represent us living the life that is meant for us alongside new beginnings, especially in love. Take chances and act boldly during this time.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Mercury turns direct in Capricorn, Finally, after a month of feeling like there was nothing but restrictions, we will be able to move forward in our relationships.

Now that both Venus and Mercury are direct, expect relationships to go smoother as well as any conversations that need to take place so that the relationship can continue to grow.

Friday, February 4, 2022 — Venus in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus

This is the last day of a transit that we’ve been having for over a week that is all about bringing in newness to our lives, especially in the romantic sector.

With both Venus and Mercury now direct expect the movement to finally occur and any lingering delays to end.

Today’s energy serves as the grand finale to the Venus retrograde period so rather than still thinking things over, make the decision to take action. Our hearts depend on it.

Weekly Love Horoscope For January 31, 2022 - February 6, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With so much air energy present that will only fuel the fire that you fuel within. While Mars is in Cap, your ruling planet, helping you to put the brakes on any impulsive action this week, the air energy might have other ideas in mind.

This may have you wanting to break free, but unable to describe what you want to break free from. While it may have to do with an old or existing relationship that you have outgrown, it could also be other areas of your life that are leading you to feel trapped. Before making any big decisions this week, try to give yourself some time to reflect on what is truly in alignment with you and the life you want to live.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Get ready for changes this week, especially when it comes to your romantic life. In all likelihood, there has been an old connection that has still been taking space up in your life and in your heart.

As monogamous as you tend to be, it’s sometimes hard to reconcile being able to move on when there are people who will always occupy a space within your heart.

This week, though thanks to a few different aspects of Uranus, the planet of change, you’ll be able to feel like you’re moving past any of these blocks that you’ve felt.

As this happens you will start to feel greater space and excitement for new beginnings and relationships in your life. Don’t hesitate to run in the direction of what truly calls to your heart.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Life may move faster than normal this week as fellow air zodiac sign Aquarius has her annual New Moon. This will prompt you to start opening up to the new beginnings that have already begun in your life.

As much as there have been steps towards newness, it seems that you’ve been holding yourself back.

In part, this is because there is still a fear of things being the same now as they were then, even if you’re with a brand-new partner.

While this is a common thought, we can’t let it govern the decisions we make now. Instead, we have to trust our growth. Let yourself take chances this week, whether it’s speaking the truth in your heart or even letting that truth change your external life, it’s time to let yourself be moved by love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

After Capricorn has been lighting up the changes that you need to make in your relationships and if they actually are on solid footing, now it’s time to actually start moving ahead. You will revisit a lot of themes in your relationships from November during this month, so this week is just the start, but it is important to still take advantage of the opportunity to do so.

As much as you usually put priority on having a peaceful and loving home environment, it also feels like that is something that has changed.

Instead of just craving peace, you’re looking for authenticity in your life. This is where many of the changes this week will begin. Especially once Mercury turns direct, it will be a time for you to start opening up and having some important conversations. Just remember that chaos is always created by change, but that it will always lead to greater happiness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As the sign that rules the Sun, you tend to rush heart first into what it is that calls to you. This week though with the Sun in Aquarius and the energy portal opening you may be looking for greater ways to be independent in your relationships.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to be breaking up, but it does mean that you’ll need to make sure that you’re living your life for yourself as much as for the person that you love.

Your time management may shift allowing you to be able to give energy to the areas and people in your life that matter to you instead of just focusing on the passion and exuberance of your relationship.

Ultimately this will lead to greater stability in your relationship so don’t worry if there are a few growing pains, they will pass.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Everything this week may feel all over the place initially. This is because there is a new way of being that is emerging which will ask you to change what creates that feeling of stability within your life.

While you’re an earth zodiac sign and do like to have things grounded, you also have an intense ability to heal and be flexible when it comes to being adaptable to change. Save yourself any headaches or the urge to control by realizing that the picture you have in your head of how you thought this week would go isn’t going to happen.

Ultimately what will occur will outshine anything you could have imagined but only when you realize what creates true stability is found within yourself and not outside.

This will allow you to move through the changes with the ability to transform any aspect of your love life into something that’s far better than any dream.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week your sense of balance will shift. Sometimes in terms of love, we have to realize that we have to let other things be out of balance in order to feel balanced in love.

This is the week for this to happen in your own life. With the Aquarius New Moon pushing you to expand in new ways and take risks in terms of your relationship, you may have to let other areas of your life shift out of your focus.

It doesn’t always have to be permanent, but in other situations, it may be. Trust that what it feels like you need in order to feel the most satisfied by your relationship is the path that you should take. Avoid trying to pretend that nothing is happening or that you can continue on as you have. This ultimately will only lead to more issues later on.

Instead, throw yourself into what is calling your name and trust that everything in your life will work out as it’s meant to.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have begun a brand-new chapter in your life, thanks to the Nodes of the moon changing recently into Taurus/Scorpio. This lights up your sense of self and your relationships. The week ahead will bring more healing, especially around the time of the New Moon and the energy portal opening on 2-2.

Your shift in perspective and feeling may feel shocking at times, but that’s only because all of the work that you’ve been doing is finally falling into place. Make sure that you’re not clinging to any old ways of thinking or even feeling just because it’s always been that way.

Now that so much has changed internally for you it’s impossible to have them continue the same outside of you. Change is always scary but this is about truly being open for what’s coming which means letting go of patterns or cycles that were part of your wounding but that no longer are needed in your healing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The time has come to leave behind who you were. In truth, it’s not even that but the person you were told you were the one that you believed to be true until all the experiences, and love in your life have finally made you see clearly.

This will be a week of change and movement in big ways.

If you’re contemplating ending a serious relationship or even marriage, this is the week to do it. The Aquarius New Moon will be pushing you forward and helping you make the decisions that you know you’re meant to.

While you likely haven’t felt you had space to deal with the romantic aspect of your life as your career has kept you busy, the time of being able to put it off is over.

This is a whole other life that is calling your name, one that represents a life-changing love. Allow yourself to take the steps this week to bring it into creation, after all, it’s what is meant for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As you move through this week there will be a lot of focus on how the relationship in your life helps foster or support your sense of self. Luckily both planets that have been moving through your zodiac sign, Venus and Mercury will be direct this week which means that any reviewing or pausing within your love life should lift. Because both are happening within a few days of each other, it may feel like a burst of energy moving forward.

Almost as if the e-brake was lifted on the romantic area of your life suddenly. Right now, you’re going to have to trust that you have learned all you have been meant to during the quiet phase that’s ending and are ready for whatever happens next.

This may include speaking about your needs more or sharing how it is you truly feel with your partner. There may be some clearing of past situations that have to occur first, but that should happen early in the week allowing plenty of time for growth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is a big week for you with the New Moon in your zodiac sign. While you’ve been busy wondering when the heaviness of that Capricorn energy would lift suddenly it will seem like new beginnings are here and you might struggle to keep up a bit. With your primary relationship, the week ahead looks to be an excellent time for having conversations and making plans for moving forward.

Especially as it relates to how to make time for each other with your schedules and other life obligations because with Juno moving into your sign there will be greater understanding for each other's own lives and needs.

There is also energy this week of truly being able to move forward on a unique path that is all your own in terms of love.

This may be about you and your partner coming to an agreement about what it means to have a committed relationship or even sharing space within your homes.

Remember, this next chapter of your life is all about creating what works for you so there is no wrong way to do it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With both Jupiter and Neptune moving through your zodiac sign and the astrology this week, it’s set to be one in which it feels like you’re coming back to life. For many water signs, especially you Pisces, last month felt like you were in a cocooning phase. Now though as this new month and week begin it will be more like you’re finally emerging as the butterfly you’ve been growing into.

Expect some new and interesting conversations around the time of Mercury direct and the energy of 2-2 opening. While life was likely feeling closed up and lacking passion and romance recently, this week it makes a comeback.

Life will feel lighter and if anything has felt heavy or confusing lately, that will be lifting as well. There may be some big conversations and changes coming in your relationships as well. While they may be uncomfortable, they will lead to new a greater level of your love and intimacy so make sure to meet them head-on. Truth is never something to be feared.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.