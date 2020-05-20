6 Zodiac Signs Who Crave Affection

Touch is a big thing for them.

Love, sweet love. And everything that comes with it. That's the stuff, right? That's what we all want, right?

While it seems as if we all want love and affection, some of us also want to keep it at bay. Perhaps we reject affection because we think it will obligate us to the other in some way and we don't want that, or maybe we don't want to commit to a person on any level, and affectionate gestures interfere with our need to be autonomous and alone.

On the other hand, there are those who will trip on their own face just to get a hug.

According to astrology, there are some zodiac signs who crave affection and just can't live a day without being kissed, caressed, or held. Others clam up and insist that love and affection are just too much for them.

The amount of affection we crave can either bring us a very happy life or it can make us needy and desperate.

Craving affection is different than craving attention. We can't help but want to be loved and accepted, and oftentimes, we feel proof of love is in affection shown. And while the need for love is apparent in all of us, the craving for actual physical affection is not.

So which side of the affection spectrum are you on? Here are the zodiac signs that crave affection the most.

1. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You crave affection for your body parts. You don't really need the attention, as you know who you are without the acknowledgment. What you do crave is constant admiration for your body.

You want people to admire your body, and you send out as many unsolicited photos to strangers as possible with the hope that maybe someone out there will approve and see past your desperation. You equate your worth with your private areas.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You want to be touched, loved, adored, admired, worshipped and made to feel special. You live for this; it's not good enough for you to be told anything — you need proof. Words are weak to you; you want actions, and in the love department, you are all about feeding those cravings of yours.

You want public displays of affection and you want to hear your name being screamed in bed. You settle for nothing less and you always get what you want.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Love is what your life is all about. Unfortunately, you want it so much that you tend to accept almost anyone into your life, and that's where you usually learn from your mistakes.

You are needy and clingy, you want to be loved and cuddled so badly, but you leave yourself way too open and vulnerable, and that's how your craving for affection comes to bite you on the tush. You're too needy, you want it too much, and when it comes it's never as sweet as you imagined it to be.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You spend a great deal of your life craving both affection and attention, but your great downfall is in the fact that you aren't always nice. You have an image of yourself as grand and magnanimous, but in truth, you're also a bully and a snob.

It surprises you when people aren't affectionate with you, and you rarely admit to being wrong. You crave a ton of affection, and you don't understand when it doesn't flow your way on a non-stop basis.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You work hard, you play hard, and when it's time for love and affection, you want the good stuff just as much as anyone else does. You feel you deserve to be loved — and you do!

You're worth and you know it, and for all the hard work you do and for all the good things you bring to the world, you are equally as interested in the love and affection that you open your arms to. You want affection very, very much and it's very, very easy to give it to you.

6. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love to be loved, as long as it's on your terms. Who could argue with those rules?

You are unforgiving and you let no one back into your life after they've done you wrong, so when you let those craving for affection run amok, you make sure that whoever is going to love you is not the kind of person who will make mistakes around you. You crave affection like a monster, but you throw people out just as easily.

