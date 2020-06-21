These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Attention Seekers

Obsessed much?

If you’re an attention seeker, you know there's nothing more exciting than being the one everyone talks about. You truly thrive on always being the center of attention.

Obviously, these people are the extroverts of the zodiac. For those signs, like Leo and Gemini, who thrive on being the subject of gossip all because they’re so well-known, it’s just another weekday afternoon.

But even though you can lump these zodiac signs together based on their love of attention, they all approach being attention seekers differently.

Some do it purely because they love the spotlight, while others are the center of attention simply because they belong there, not because they’re out looking for it.

One thing is for sure though: these 5 attention-seeking zodiac signs belong in the spotlight.

As for the other signs, you usually either admire their courage and extroverted personalities from afar, or, if you’re only kind of introverted, you join their crew and become the center of attention adjacent.

But don’t feel like there’s anything wrong with that. In fact, these signs can help you become more like them so you can also be all anyone talks about. So, whether you want to learn from the best or just confirm that you are on this list, keep reading to find out which zodiac signs are the biggest attention seekers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No one is confident like an Aries is, which is why it’s no surprise that she’s always the life of the party.

Even if you don’t know an Aries, it’s pretty easy to spot one. Just look for the self-assured walk, the entourage behind her, and the way everyone tends to stare.

Aries doesn’t necessarily seek out attention, but she knows that she has the attention of everyone in a room. She likes being the one people want (and want to be), so while she might not go looking for attention, she isn’t one to turn it down.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is a sociable creature, one who loves living an exciting life full of fun and friends.

If you don’t already know which one Gemini is at a party, she’s the one telling a group of people crazy stories about her weekend, or making new friends while she’s waiting to use the bathroom at a club.

While it’s true that Gemini is often the center of attention, she’ll be the first to tell you it’s not enough.

She believes that people should pay more attention to her because she’s got a lot to offer. While this is definitely true, Gemini doesn’t need to get so cranky about it.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If anyone is the Attention Queen, it’s Leo (obviously).

Not only does she have an incredibly dominant personality, meaning it’s impossible to ignore her, but she is also very dramatic.

What does that mean? It means that if you aren’t already giving Leo your undivided attention, she will make you pay attention to her, by any means necessary.

Leo clearly loves being the center of attention, and if she has to go out of her way to make sure you know she’s there, she will. Whether that means embarrassing herself (which is almost impossible) or making a scene in public, you bet she’ll do it.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Depending on what your relationship is with Scorpio, she can either be very assertive or very aggressive.

She doesn’t normally go out of her way to make an impression, but she does know that when things need to get done, she’ll easily be able to get the attention of a room.

One thing you should know about Scorpio is that there is no earthly way you could ever ignore her. So, while you might have mixed feeling about the sign, she’s still always on your mind.

She knows this, too, so while she won’t actively seek attention, she still knows she’s in your mind.

5. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius leads an exciting life without even trying, which is why it’s no wonder people are always talking about her.

Because she’s one of the more extroverted signs, it’s easy to see why she is often the center of attention. Because she’s so popular, she frequently attracts people to her inner circle, bringing excitement and attention to those around her.

If anyone sees the value of being an attention seeker, it’s Sagittarius. But she only seeks it so she can continue being the popular, fun-loving girl everyone knows and loves.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, astrology, and feminism, and plans to write a non-fiction book in the future.