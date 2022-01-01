Your New Moon in Capricorn horoscopes are here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting January 2, 2022.

Hello and welcome to your new beginning. Another year and another chance, and we should all be very grateful for what happens to be going on in the cosmic sky right now because we have just entered the New Moon in Capricorn.

What does that mean for us? It means we're getting a second chance.

The New Moon in Capricorn that takes place on January 2, 2022, is a cosmically assisted jump start into this new year, one that brings with it hope and possibility.

This is the beginning of your personal transformation, and in order to understand what must be done, we must first and foremost come to know that we are responsible for our lives, our actions, and our thoughts.

It will take a deep dive into our psyches to know what must be done, but that, my friends, is the Capricorn way. With the New Moon in Capricorn, it's just at the beginning. And the road ahead looks very, very inviting.

We are fortunate because the New Moon in Capricorn stimulates our intelligence and our instincts. Strike while the iron is hot, friends. Use those big human brains to create something amazing for yourselves!

New Moon In Capricorn Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, January 2, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For all of you Aries' out there who want a ray of sunshine and hope, you're about to get a megadose of it, with the New Moon in Capricorn, as it helps you to fine-tune your dreams and your plans for the rest of the year.

Where you may not always be the practical one you'll feel much differently during this transit, because it will help you see how being practical is a very good and beneficial thing for you.

Use this energy and warm up to it, as it's friendly, and completely on your side.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're all about resolutions, and because you can be a very lazy Taurus, many of your 'big dreams' never come to pass. The New Moon in Capricorn lets you see that you are the one responsible for your own success and how far you take it.

You'll also come to realize that in order to fly, you have to take off first, which implies that you need to do the work. Fortunately, you are also highly motivated by money, and on January 2, all the great and profitable ideas will come to you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to ask the important questions of yourself and to listen to the answers that pour forth. You're in a good place, Gemini; your head is straight and you mean to have nothing stand in your way.

The year opens with a bang for you, and the New Moon in Capricorn opens your eyes to new ways of going about old processes. You're the innovator, this year. You're the one who's going to bring the world all the great new ideas. Get on it!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're not going to want to wait too long on this, but start gathering together your best and most promising ideas for the year, because, Cancer, the New Moon in Capricorn is going to ramp up your ambitious desires to the point where you can go nowhere but up up up.

This really is the 'strike while the iron is hot' moment; don't let your good dreams fall by the wayside, especially during a transit like this. You are on your way to greatness. Stick with it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you felt like you didn't do enough last year, you'll be getting plenty of chances this year to make good on that idea.

With the New Moon in Capricorn, you'd be best to start taking yourself seriously, and while that may seem like a laugh, especially to a Leo, the truth is, you have underestimated yourself and you ended up in the back row.

Let this transit stimulate your practical side. Let it be known if you want something. It's only YOU who can make that happen.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may not want to play this game, Virgo, but the New Moon in Capricorn is including you anyway. This is the best time for you to set a goal, think of something you've never achieved, and go for the achievement of it.

There's nothing here that says you're not included, or that you shouldn't be a part of the hope. Ditch those old negative feelings and join the rest of us as we strive for brilliance.

Nothing wrong with plans or resolutions, Virgo. Test your brain, see how far your mind can take you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today, during the New Moon in Capricorn, you'll be feeling one of those amazing Libra rushes of creativity, and knowing you, you'll be knee-deep in some outrageous project by mid-day.

This is the kind of year you could have if you let this energy penetrate your very being. What makes this especially high-powered for you is that this transit is going to give you a unique idea. Something that's never been done before, and for you, that spells pure inspiration.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon in Capricorn comes at us right at the top of the year, and with it comes supreme inspiration and a feeling of magic, for Scorpios. In your mind, there's nothing that's impossible now.

You've lived through so much, and you've learned a ton. It's time to take that practical energy and let it do its thing, meaning: make money, plan big, learn as much as you can during this year, and be happy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've always done well during Capricorn transits, in fact, most people do as they really work well with the human condition. During the New Moon in Capricorn, you'll be making some firm decisions as to what stays, and what goes in your life.

You will opt for the more creative of the choices, and you'll tend to what you believe are your priorities. Today, family and friends will take top billing, as you share your ideas and hopes together.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's always good to be surrounded by native energy, and the New Moon in Capricorn is all yours, friend, and oh my, will it ever do you good. It's the kick you needed to get out of the symbolic bed you've been slacking in over the last month.

What a rush of new energy you'll be feeling; what has become routine in your life will be seen as new and vital, thanks to the rejuvenating perspective that you'll pick up during this transit.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you really want, it's to understand the reasons 'why'. During the New Moon in Capricorn, many answers to your age-old questions will come.

Your psyche holds all the answers you need. You have only to look inside to find them, and that you will be doing during this transit. That 'thing' you were always curious about? You'll get to the bottom of it during this lunation.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are about to make thought into action, Pisces. If there's anyone here who should be writing down their intentions on paper (or computer) it's you because the New Moon in Capricorn is like your magic wand: ask and receive.

Formulate your thoughts in positive affirmation, and make it happen, Pisces. You're so strong, and you've been so underrated. Now's the time to show them all what you're made of.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda