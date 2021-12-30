3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month, January 2022

There are certain signs of the zodiac who are able to use retrograde transits to their advantage; this month we will have Venus retrograde until the 29th, which just about covers the whole month.

While this transit can cause trouble in the love department, for those who have the brains to figure out a way around it, the results can be greater than one expects. And depending on who you are, those results may actually be spectacular.

January is going to test our patience to a degree; we will have that feeling of 'all dressed up with no place to go.'

What's great is that for the below-mentioned zodiac signs, there will be a place to go with that fancy dressing not just yet, but soon. So what this month will bring is the knowledge that our plans are about to work, and that success is *almost* a guarantee.

If this month doesn't bring the activity level you're expecting, then hang on, because your energy is being reserved for the following month and all that will be required of you.

Because nothing is about to stop you during January, you can plan in earnest, knowing that your plans are safe, will come through, and will be enjoyable.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month Starting January 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because of your natural instinct to stay home, pull back, and simply 'witness' life around you, you'll be able to avoid much of January's retrograde influence. As an empath, you may pick up on the stress of others around you.

But you are also someone who can separate perceived pain from actual experience; you are not in pain, and while you feel for those who are in pain, you do not let it become your own experience.

What makes this a great month for you is in what you choose to avoid, rather than what you choose to bring in; your sense of discretion is uncanny. This is your self-protection kicking in. You see a bad situation and you walk away from it. Smart!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Well, you wanted to walk into the new year looking and feeling your best, but little did you know that you're just about on your way to being 'the Belle of the Ball.'

The physical work you did on yourself last year is starting to show, and you'll pick up on the ton of attention you'll be getting.

You're the perfect example of how the right person can deal with the wrong influences, such as Venus retrograde. While all eyes are on you, you'll sashay shantay yourself all through their worlds, grabbing all the great compliments you can get.

Hey, not every month is one where you can say everyone loves and wants you, so if January is your month to live the life, then bring it. January belongs to Leo.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're just glad to get this thing on the road again. Last year took its toll on you, and while all turned out relatively well, you felt you had enough and were ready to move on. January comes in, ripe and juicy with Venus retrograde, and if that's supposed to influence your love life, then let it.

Whatevs, is your attitude. You figure your love life will stay strong, if not somewhat compromised, but you really aren't about love and romance right now. You're just happy to know that your partner isn't destroying everything you've worked so hard for.

But your head is in the game, and that game is business; you are down for work, love can wait, there's money to be made, and goshdarnit, you're going to make it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter Ruby Miranda