Your Full Moon in Gemini horoscopes are here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on December 18, 2021.

The Full Moon in Gemini rises in the sky during the darkest time of the year, the Winter Solstice.

This magical Moon *feels* special - it's as if we could wish upon its lunar glow and make all of our dreams come true.

There's something about this Full Moon that feels promising; we can't help but intuit that something good this way comes.

Every sign of the Zodiac is affected by the Full Moon, and this one, in Gemini, rules communication, effectiveness, social skills, and clearheaded thinking.

The Moon shines brightly upon us, and this is symbolic of the clarity we will be experiencing. We are being readied for great things. We are being filled with confidence and during this lunation, we will feel able and competent. Especially when it comes to saying what's on our minds.

When the Moon is Full in Gemini at the end of the year, we can count on feelings of hope. No matter how harsh or sweet this year has been for us, there is so much hope and optimism going on with this transit that we won't be able to stand in our own way.

Full Moon In Gemini Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 18, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon in Gemini will have you making amends. You feel guilty and responsible for something that's gone on in your life.

It was never rectified or explained, and now it's time. That's where you and this transit meet in a beautiful expose of words and clarifications.

What went unexplained and left confusing, will now be cleared up and ready to move off of. It's always good to take responsibility for one's wrong actions; you will do so, and you will change your life for the better because of it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Full Moon In Gemini makes it easy for you to convey your meaning to a loved one. Something's been on your mind for a very long time and you've hesitated to speak about it.

This could be due to a fear of what they'll say in return. During this transit, you will acquire confidence and that will back your words up. Speak freely and do not fear consequences. What is on your mind needs to be said. Go forth and speak your truth, Taurus!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're in your element now, as the Full Moon In Gemini works with your every move. If you want to communicate your needs, and you probably do.

This is the time to do so. People in your circle are more receptive to you and your ideas right now, so if you wish to convince someone of something, your best bet is to strap on your confidence and do so.

The air is clear for you, now, and the space is ready for you to step into.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can safely say that you are finally in the clear when it comes to a broken heart and a bad memory.

The Full Moon In Gemini acts as a flashlight for you, shining a light on everything you need to get rid of if you are ever to live in the present without the nagging ghosts of your romantic past.

It's time to come to terms with your abilities; there is much you've held back on, and it's time to shake off the dust and proceed with new plans.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's anyone who likes to escape into their own private little world it's you, Leo...and who could blame you?

You've created a safe space inside your mind, where you retreat to whenever you want a little downtime. The Full Moon In Gemini lets you know that the way you do things may not be the right way for others, but that it's absolutely perfection for you.

You do you, Leo. You always have. The cosmos seems to be backing up your every move.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'd be highly recommended to think before you speak during the Full Moon In Gemini, Virgo. This transit tends to loosen lips, and you have a lot on your mind that you'd just love to share, and it may not be all that polite.

Being that this is primo communication time, it is advised to talk and share, but to be careful about what you say. You may not care about hurting someone at the time the words leave your mouth, but remember this: harsh words always hurt, so use discretion.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon In Gemini not only brings a ray of sunshine and hope into your life, but it also allows you insight as to how to use this light when it comes to engaging with people.

You've always had the charm to get by, but you don't really let anyone inside that vault of privacy that is your life.

While wanting privacy is absolutely fine, it might be advised that during this transit, you open up just a little bit so that the future, which may include 'people' and won't feel as foreboding as usual.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Don't be surprised if this transit, Full Moon In Gemini, brings out your psychic abilities, Scorpio. You may feel like you are picking up on things that are...invisible.

That's OK! You've always been in tune with the spiritual side of things, and during this transit, you might find yourself visiting a spiritual retreat or taking out the old Tarot cards.

Being that communication is great right now, you might want to do readings for friends. Tap into the spirit and be fearless!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This cool, dark season is yours, Sagittarius. You were born in the Winter and during this Cold Moon, aka Full Moon In Gemini, you will feel something other zodiac signs rarely get to feel: liberation.

Nothing is able to get you down during this time. You believe in magic and mind expansion, and through these paths, you are able to create a path for yourself that includes a hopeful future and a stable, though magical present.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

All too often it falls on you to be the mediator and referee. People look to you for answers, and for a realistic take on situations.

Full Moon In Gemini puts you in the right place at the right time, and that means you'll find yourself at the center of attention during this time.

You'll know that the reason people come to you is that you truly are brilliant, and you'll feel the respect of both peers and family members during Full Moon In Gemini.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While some folks want to reach out to friends during Full Moon In Gemini, you'll want to sink into your own world, where it's safe and you call the shots. This is a very positive thing, as it shows that you trust yourself.

You are not afraid of being alone, nor are you shy about dreaming big. You believe in yourself and in your future. Full Moon In Gemini lets you know that if there is something to be said, you'll say it at the right time, and not a second before or after.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This Moon makes it quite clear for you: It's time to stop crying. If you've been sad or melancholic, the time has come to push those old feelings away and join the living.

Full Moon In Gemini lets you find the right words to say when you have to and gives you insight as to when to hold back. This balance is pure Gemini goodness, and as the days go by, you'll figure out the right proportions for both discretion and action.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda