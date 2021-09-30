Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For October 2021

Your October 2021 monthly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for the next 31 days.

October 2021 monthly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs:

What an interesting line up of tarot cards we have here, displayed for us during the month of October.

From the look of it, we are all somewhat on the verge of major change - or, we need it so badly that the fates will have us moving so briskly into that change that our heads will be spinning.

There is some resistance here; many of us have been thinking of change since the beginning of the year and yet, we've done nothing about it.

October brings that fresh new attitude with it, the one that says, "DO IT." No punches pulled, just a distinct order from the Oracle itself: Just do it.

The year is winding up and beginning its final descent - we can feel the tug, and that tug is all about being productive.

Laziness no longer has a place in our lives, and it's definitely time to grab the bull by its horns and make what we will out of our lives.

With October comes progress. This is where we manifest the intentions we set earlier in the year. This is the time where we get down to business and start making something of ourselves.

What do the cards say for your sign of the Zodiac?

October 2021 Monthly one card tarot reading:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Cups, reversed

October is filled with love and emotion, Aries - and while you may not always have the patience to wait for it, it is still part and parcel of your destiny. You will still have love and it will be shown to you abundantly.

The nature of a nine card in reverse depicts your impatience, and what you need to work on, during the month, is exactly that: trusting in the process while knowing that everything will work out.

You may be tempted to ruin things, simply because you cannot wait your turn; your particular brand of impatience can bring about self-destruction if you're not careful, so do yourself an obvious good turn, Aries, and hang tight while love makes its way to you. It will, and you will be overjoyed. This is a month of fulfillment for you, Aries. Enjoy it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Two of Wands

Big decisions are coming your way, and by the look of it, you will choose wisely which will enable you to benefit from them. You will be ready to walk into the most positive situation you've had in a long, long while, Taurus, and we applaud you for being so brave.

You will be taking on some heavy responsibility, which may scare you at first, however, the Two of Wands says there is nothing you can't tackle, and the more you take on, the more you will surprise yourself over how good you are at this kind of personal progress.

If you reach for the stars, you will have them in your hand - it's all about your intention. Keep your head up and your hopes high - it will be worth it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Page of Pentacles

The sky is the limit for you this month, Gemini - but that all depends on your personal take. Do you see this month as promising - or is your perception that which makes everything seem bleak and lackluster? This one is up to you.

The Page of Pentacles card shows potential, but it's an equal opportunity kind of potential, meaning it could either way, depending on the kind of power you give it.

Will you steer yourself into something amazing and productive, or will you fall back into old beliefs that nothing good can come of anything you do? Go for the positive, Gemini - take this on yourself and make it real. Assume it will all go well, and you will see your dreams come true. This one's on you - you can do it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Seven of Wands, reversed

The month of October may come with a few false starts, and you'll be reeling, trying to get your bearings. What's happened is that you started something based on the wrong information - the reversed nature of this tarot card speaks of the wrong direction.

You ignored previous warnings and now you have to deal with something that isn't exactly what you wanted. However, you can reverse your direction and start anew because you actually DO know what you want; you just went about it in the wrong way and now you have to backpedal a bit just to get on track.

There's nothing here that's permanent in the mistake department. It's just about re-routing your direction and your energy. You'll be fine.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): King of Cups

Well, it looks like someone has one the Love Lottery this month, Leo, and yes, it's you you you. Whatever you have been doing, it's working. People love you - they want you, and they want to be involved in whatever you suggest.

This is a broad range of 'attraction' and will cross over into career and finance, as well as back home in the love department. October is an exciting month for you, and it also works on that theatrical side of your passion; Halloween means FUN, it is something to look forward to, to plan for.

Anything of a theatrical nature appeals to you, and the entire 'vibe' of October spells thrills and chills for you. Expect parties and get togethers, where you will get to be your charming, vivacious self.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Swords

Let's just get to the point: this month is going to have you on edge and not in the mood for anyone's BS, and there will be BS, that is for certain. You are in your Virgo glory, in terms of moodiness and perfectionism.

You have been tried by a friend or a lover, and you're seriously not into what they have proposed. Money has been taken from you, or not properly given, and you are infuriated by this. You work like a dog and you expect at least something for your efforts, and yet, you are met with disrespect at every turn.

This will simply not due, however, the only tool you have at your disposal for fighting off this negativity is your foul mouth and your ability to pass severe judgement. We wish you luck getting through this month, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Eight of Swords, reversed

With every new beginning, comes a new hassle, and although that might not sound too promising - it is, and that is because you are about to start a new job, or a new situation. The hassle is due to not knowing how to handle the newness of it all, but that will work itself out before long.

What's best for you to keep in mind this month is the idea of adapting. There are new things in your life and you need to accept the changes, especially because most of them are positive and hope filled.

You need to believe in the goodness that surrounds you, and what trips you up is your own knee-jerk reaction to good situations: you don't trust them, and so, you create fear in places where there is none to be seen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Four of Cups, reversed

A few false starts should set you back during the first week of October, but shortly after that, you should be rocking it big time - especially in terms of love and romance. If you are just now falling in love, you'll be going through the neurosis of love's beginnings, where everything seems great until the worry and paranoia sets in.

Give that a few weeks and you'll be just fine. This Four of tarot cup card is ultimately about close, intimate love between two people. So, if your love story is new or old, what you can expect during October of '21 is a deeper understand of what you have now and what you can have, in love, in the near future. Good for you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Six of Pentacles

Well, it took long enough, but you've finally figured out how to live in your home without complaining about every single thing. What this card represents to you is stability and the very real concept of "If you want something done, do it yourself."

Yes, you finally got it - especially if you are living with other people who don't quite have your standards. If they are messy, and you can't stand it, then you must be the one to do the cleaning.

That may be a simple example, but it's the closest thing to the truth for you, Sagittarius, during the month of October. The Six of Pentacles says that if you want to be happy, do NOT rely upon others to make it so. Do it yourself, and find that bliss!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Six of Cups

One might go as far as to say that this month, for Capricorn, is going to be extremely lucky. You will see much success in love and in career during October. Things are really starting to go your way, but it's not as if you haven't paid the price; you have, and in patience, too.

You've been dealing with something heavy that's been weighing you down for months now...and you've finally been able to confront it and come to an agreement on what's to be done. With this kind of sober focus, you have been able to move yourself into a much better frame of mind. Your clarity will work for you, most especially in love and romance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Three of Wands

It's back to work, Aquarius, which implies that you might not have been at work for some time. It could also mean that new responsibilities have been thrust upon you, and that, while it's not what you expected, it's still a good thing because the truth is - you need both the money and the work.

You have been needing involvement for quite some time, and October is here to bring it in abundance. You've been bored over the last few months, and now, that's all about to change. How you direct this new energy will be up to you, but there's a good sign for creative efforts here, so get on it!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is a door that stands before you, waiting to be opened. Yes, it is closed, but it is not locked, and this is the ultimate symbol of opportunity, Pisces. It may be a heavy door, and it could quite possibly be an ornately decorative door - but it is YOUR door and it can only be opened by you.

You hold the key, and you are responsible for getting yourself through to the other side. Symbolically, this means that it's time for you to make the move - and only you know what the move may be.

It's the end of the year, and you've been sitting on an idea for majority of this time; now is the time to usher in personal change - and time waits for no one, so make your move now, Pisces. Be fearless!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda