One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are ready to kick start fall, and as the seasons change so do things that take place in astrology. We witness the conflict of change, with the tarot as well.

Tuesday is the start of a new lunar phase with the Moon in the zodiac sign of Aries.

Aries rules the Emperor tarot card which indicates that we are in battle mode due. For some zodiac signs, there can be obstacles to overcome during the Fall season, and help from others is necessary.

The Sun is preparing to start a new solar phase on the last day of this year's Virgo season.

Libra Season will turn our focus toward the Empress tarot card, which is about intuitive energy and listening to our inner voice.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include American actress Elizabeth Taylor, American entrepreneur, Martha Stewart, and comedian Ben Stiller.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're one tough cookie, so when it comes to hard work you wrote the book.

No one works harder than you do, Aries, and your determination today is going to move you to new levels of success.

The Eight of Pentacles tarot card is just about perseverance as it is about your work ethic.

Today, it's all about perfecting what it is you're learning to do so that you are the go-to expert when people think of that particular subject.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords is a messenger tarot card, and you need to keep your ears and eyes open as to what the universe is trying to tell you.

There will be messages of all sorts coming your way. Pay attention to sequential numbers.

Repeat words and symbols that appear to you consistently are trying to capture your attention. Stay alert.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Someone has a crush on you, and their feelings aren't romantic fantasy. There are real intentions behind their dreams when it comes to building a life together, and they have been wondering how to tell you.

The truth is that you have been sending mixed signals. You appear unready to hear what's on their heart.

Stop saying you don't need love when you're around friends and colleagues. Be open and receptive. It's right around the corner with someone whom you can trust your heart with.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is an omen, and it is an affirmation to confirm what you have been suspecting all along. Someone may be telling you that you're paranoid for suspecting them, but this card is saying your gut is dead on and you ought to trust it.

You know in your heart when there's something off, so don't let another person who is trying to pull the wool over your eyes get one over you.

Check out the situation. Be diligent. The fact of the matter is that if you don't listen to your gut and allow someone else to decide what you ought to think and feel when you later realize you were right, you'll feel foolish for not believing in yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups reveals that you've been going through more than your fair share of drama, and now, you're tapped out.

You have nothing left to give. Your entire soul feels depleted by disappointment in others, and sometimes with yourself.

What you need is some stability. You need things to clear up so that you can return to a place where you feel safe.

The good news is that this is the worst of your situation, and soon life will return back to some semblance of normal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords is a reflection of your inner thought life. You feel trapped in many areas and you really don't believe that things are going to get any better for you. You have hardship behind you. Tough times ahead of you.

You are feeling as though there's no way out and even if you wanted to and were willing to work hard to get out of your situation, you can't because of all the red tape at work and in your life. Things are way too complicated for one person.

This has you feeling beyond overwhelmed, and it's good that you acknowledge it. Things will start to reveal opportunities but not until you realize that this isn't working and you're ready to start thinking in a new way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

A wedding or some sort of spiritual celebration is coming. An announcement with an invitation will be extended your way.

You might not believe that the time has come so quickly for a friend who seemed to just start dating to get married.

But, they are, and you may be asked to play a significant role in planning their upcoming nuptials.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You don't always acknowledge your abilities, but this card is telling you that you have all you need to get through these obstacles and make big changes in your life.

You have the power and capacity to control whatever challenges you are facing.

The problem seems to be bigger than life, but your talents, skills, and personality are designed to handle your situation without much effort.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Excess is your enemy right now, and the Devil tarot card is warning you that you could overdo something because you like it so much. You're at risk right now.

You don't know when to stop, and you should not try to take on more than you can handle.

These vices, whether it be drinking, eating, or even sleeping too much are going to be your downfall. Moderation, Sagittarius.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

It's celebration time. You hit your goals, and now it's time for you to enjoy all that you've earned in such a short amount of time. Instead of looking forward to your next big win savor this moment in time.

You did something that others wish that they could do, and it all happened by your own merit. This is no small feat, so honor your accomplishments.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

One moment you have all you've ever wanted, and then the next you're being told that you need to do without.

You did not anticipate such a loss of income, support, or love, but life handed you the short end of the stick and you now need to gather up as much help as you can.

This is a disappointing place to be, but the good thing about rock bottom is that there's only one direction left to go - up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

An abundance of blessings is here for you, Pisces.

You will have the joy and pleasure of seeing your world fulfilled and that every dream you ever had can come true.

While you won't experience a landslide of gifts all at once a light at the end of the tunnel reveals that good things are headed your way.

You are going to get to your very own promise land. Believe in the power of your dreams as manifestation works in your favor.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.