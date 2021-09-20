Libra Season Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, September 22 - October 23, 2021

Your Sun in Libra season horoscopes is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting September 22 to October 23, 2021.

Libra season begins on September 22, 2021 when the Sun leaves Virgo and enters the seventh solar house in astrology.

There will be some interesting events happening in the skies during Libra season which may affect your love life in various different ways.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will be opposing Uranus until about October 7th, which may bring some unexpected changes and upheavals in your partnerships.

This transit can also produce a desire for something different and even unusual in your love life as a way to spice things up or make it interesting.

Venus and Mercury are currently in the zodiac sign of Libra.

Once Venus moves out of Scorpio and into Sagittarius on October 7th, then she will conjunct the South Node which can bring old lovers back from the past, or simply outdated patterns in your romantic connections.

Mercury will be going retrograde on September 27th and will stay that way for most of Libra season, making communication more of a challenge at this time.

With the ruler of Libra, Venus, being in the sign of her detriment, Scorpio, this can mean that now may not be the best time to start new romantic connections or to make any big decisions in love altogether.

Mercury retrograde will give you a chance to reflect on how far you've come in regards to your love life, and if you're still satisfied with the results you've been getting.

This will create an opportunity for you to change your values, perspectives, and/or beliefs surrounding love, and what you feel a loving, fair, and balanced partnership should look like.

Libra season love horoscopes for all zodiac signs, September 22 to October 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The Sun will be entering Libra, and your seventh house of relationships, on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on your loved ones and the important connections in your life.

Although Mercury going retrograde in Libra takes place on the 27th of this month, you may find yourself experiencing miscommunications, delays, and setbacks in this area of your life.

Throughout Libra season, the Sun and Mars will be conjunct in varying degrees giving you a lot of personal power and endurance to take the lead and generally take charge with the relationships in your life.

Because of the uncertainty which comes with Mercury retrograde though, making things happen in this area of your life may prove to be challenging this month.

This is a great time to use that extra energy and power you have to figure out what you truly want from a partnership, and maybe work on some personal development so that when Mercury goes direct you can move forward with confidence.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your sixth house of responsibility and routine on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on things like your work and general life responsibilities.

Although with Venus being in Scorpio in your seventh house of relationships, and opposing Uranus in Taurus in your first house of self, you may get distracted by sudden changes in these areas of your life.

Uranus has been in your first house since 2019 and will stay until 2026, and this will produce many transformational changes within yourself, who you are as a person, and what you value.

So when Venus opposes this changeable energy, you may notice yourself being attracted to different things or people than you were before. This is a time when your value systems and beliefs surrounding yourself and what you want in terms of love will transform and become more refined and matured.

So if you are in a relationship at this time, there is a chance that you may start to question if this is the right person for you. With Mercury retrograde occurring in your sixth house, you may experience an overhaul to your daily life and general lifestyle as well.

So Libra season may be a time of great change for you on multiple levels, and you may find that you're not the same person you were before, once the Sun goes into Scorpio.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your fifth house of creativity and pleasure on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio.

During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on your creative side and the things which bring you joy in life. Venus will be in Scorpio in your sixth house of responsibility, which may bring you fulfillment through the more mundane aspects of your life in unexpected ways.

So during the first half of Libra season, you may be more concerned with your daily routines and the more simplistic aspects of your life. Although once Venus goes into Sagittarius on October 7th, which occupies your seventh house of relationships, you may feel a shift in your focus.

Venus will be conjunct the South Node for the rest of Libra season to varying degrees, which may bring up relationships, or relationship patterns, back from the past. This may be a time where you start to contemplate your love life and if the way you've been going about it is working for you anymore.

Especially with Mercury retrograde, which can cause you to rethink certain situations in your life, as this is also happening in your fifth house.

Because of all this, you may find yourself redefining what you feel is “pleasurable” and what brings you fulfillment and contentment, and if this is not lining up with what you're currently getting, you may find yourself desiring to make some big changes in these areas of your life.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your fourth house of family and home on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio.

During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on your family, home, and general stability in life. With Venus in Scorpio being in your fifth house of pleasure, you may find yourself being drawn to more intense ways of experiencing joy, fulfillment, and delight when it comes to romance.

You may want to engage in deeper conversations and generally forge stronger bonds with the people you love by opening up and revealing the more vulnerable parts of yourself.

Although with Mercury being retrograde in Libra in your fourth house, you may find yourself getting caught up in various different setbacks or distractions in this area of your life.

This can be a very reflective energy that will give you an opportunity to really think about what you define as “love” at this point in your life, and then you can decide on whether or not you're actually getting that currently in your love life. This energy will show you who will be capable of giving you the deep connection that you crave.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your third house of communication and local community on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on getting things done and having casual conversations with the people around you.

This may be a time where you connect more with your neighbors, co-workers, siblings or people who you know on an acquaintance or casual basis.

This can also produce an environment for casual love interests and hook-ups to take place. With Venus being in Scorpio in your fourth house of home and ancestral karma, you may find yourself being attracted to lovers from your past, or people who bring you a sense of comfort and familiarity.

Once Venus goes into Sagittarius on October 7th where it'll be conjunct the South Node, you may find yourself attracting romantic interests from the past or even from past lives.

Mercury retrograde which is occurring in your third house may take your attention away from love periodically, and since this house is associated with more detail-oriented things, you may find yourself seeing small details about certain lovers which you didn't see before.

This will allow you to reframe your perspectives and beliefs about these people and situations to something which is more closely aligned with reality and the truth.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your second house of finances and the material world on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on working, making money, and bringing more comfort to your material world.

With Venus being in Scorpio in your third house of communication and local travel, you may find yourself unexpectedly meeting a new love interest in your local area. Especially with Uranus being in opposition to Venus, which can bring unexpected changes to your romantic life.

Mercury will be retrograde in Libra in your second house, so you may experience some setbacks or delays in this area of your life at this time. Because of this, you may find that your love life is simply not a big focus for you at this time.

Especially with the sometimes unpredictable energy of Mercury retrograde and the opposition between Venus and Uranus in Taurus, it may be best to wait on new love. If you're already partnered, then being mindful of the words you say to each other will be imperative for making things work at this time.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The Sun will be entering Libra, and your first house of self and personality, on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on yourself, your goals, and your independence.

Mercury will be going retrograde in your first house on September 27th, and this may cause you to start reevaluating certain aspects of what's made you who you are up until this point. With such a strong focus on self, and with Venus being in Scorpio in your second house of finances, you may find that love is simply not on your mind during this time period.

This is a time of great transformation on a personal level for you which may have you rethinking your values, beliefs, and perspectives of life, love, and everything in between. So while you're undergoing this massive change, you may not feel like you're standing on solid ground until this transition is complete.

This means that you're likely to change your mind about something you thought you wanted, as this is simply what happens when your values shift. Love may simply be something that you put on the back-burner for now, until you feel more secure in this new version of yourself that's being born at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your twelfth house of solitude and enlightenment on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on your inner world and more soul-centered activities.

Venus is in your first house of self so even though you may prefer to have some time alone in communion with the divine, you may inadvertently attract people to you. When Venus is in your first house the way you come across will be in alignment with the energies that Venus exudes, and being a Goddess of love, she exudes beauty and grace.

Mercury will be retrograde in Libra in your twelfth house and this may bring up confusion in your mind when it comes to certain beliefs or views you have of life in general. This may cause you to question certain aspects of your reality in order to see if they feel true to you in your mind.

This energy can cause things like spiritual awakenings and big realizations about your life which can create a death-rebirth process within you. So with all of this going on inside yourself during Libra season, you may find yourself less interested in love, even if you are attracting it to yourself rather easily.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your eleventh house of socializing and networking on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on meeting new people and having interesting conversations with those around you.

This may be a great time for making new contacts, researching new opportunities for growth, and finding new ways to make your dreams a reality. The only caution here is with Mercury being retrograde, this can create setbacks, so just be prepared for some of your plans to potentially go awry. Back-up plans may be a good idea.

Venus in Scorpio is in your twelfth house of solitude, so you may find that the kind of love you require at this time is one that is comforting, familiar and allows you some space to breathe.

So for the first part of Libra season, you may feel like spending time alone, or with someone you're comfortable with when it comes to love. Although once Venus goes into Sagittarius and your first house on October 7th, you may find yourself attracting many new love interests to yourself without much effort.

Venus will allow your bright personality to shine through in the way you come across to others, giving you a flirtatious nature and the advantage when it comes to love.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your tenth house of career on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on your work and general career responsibilities.

Especially with Mercury going retrograde in this area of your life, as it can indicate the potential for challenges to arise in the area of your career. Although the silver lining here is that Venus will be in Scorpio in your eleventh house of socializing and friendship, so the potential to meet new love interests is here too.

With Venus in Scorpio in the eleventh house, it can bring a very flirtatious and vibrant energy to dating, as the energy will be ripe for making deep connections and opening up on an emotional level.

Venus will also be opposing Uranus which can bring unexpected love interests and experiences to your life, either with new people or in your current partnership. This energy can allow you to connect in new ways romantically which will help to liven things up a bit and open your mind to new ways of being intimate.

Because of this, it can be a great time for forging deeper bonds with people, just don't forget about Mercury retrograde, which can also cause miscommunications and misunderstandings.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your ninth house of meaning and travel on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on expanding your horizons in ways that will create more meaning in your life and give you a greater sense of purpose.

You may find yourself feeling called to learn new skills, go back to school, or plan a trip overseas as a way to learn more about the world.

With Venus being in your tenth house of career, you may find yourself putting more value and giving more priority to the needs of your career, rather than your relationships at this time.

Love may simply have to wait for you to finish pursuing, and achieving, your ambitions at this time because with all of this energy happening in your ninth and tenth houses, the sky is really the limit.

The only thing to be aware of is that Mercury will also be retrograde in your ninth house so any new ventures taken on at this time will need to be well-thought-out and have backup measures in place, just to prepare yourself for those well-known Mercury retrograde debacles.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The Sun will be entering Libra and your eighth house of transitions and taxes on September 22 and will stay there until October 23 when the Sun goes into Scorpio. During this time you may find yourself wanting to put your focus on any investments you have or want to pursue, or even just taking space to reevaluate your life direction.

With Mercury retrograde happening in Libra in your eighth house, this can produce a very cerebral, mind-oriented vibe which has the potential to lead to ruminating.

Venus will be in Scorpio in your ninth house of higher consciousness and travel, so you may find yourself being attracted to intelligence at this time, and wanting to connect in this way.

This energy is great for forging deeper connections with the people you're already partnered with, and for meeting new love interests who may even be from a different country or culture.

With your eighth and ninth houses being highlighted here, this may create a very deep, intense vibe in your life overall, making you crave more meaning, substance, and purpose in all areas of your life, including your love life.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.