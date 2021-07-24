Your zodiac sign's horoscope for the month is here with an astrology forecast for August 2021.

Here we are in August of 2021, the month notorious for having us all say, in unison, "What the heck happened to the year?" Before we know it, it's Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas - what???

How did that happen. And yet, it happened, and when you think about what we all just went through - we should be glad and grateful that we're here to complain!

August 2021 spends most of it's time in Leo. This gives us energy and optimism.

We have a New Moon in Leo on the 8th, and Mercury in Leo riding strong until the 11th, where it then moves to Virgo.

On the 20th, we've got Uranus retrograde, which should stir things up for us mentally - imaginations will soar, and dreams will be mysterious.

The 'flavor' of the month is about confidence, determination and ambition. We'll also be expressing ourselves creatively and intellectually.

Science and tech are big topics for August, and those with the mind for such things will excel. A good month, yes, but not without its strife and challenge.

Horoscope for the month of August 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

August is about to bring you something you've needed in your relationship: understanding. You and your partner will be going through a change together - for the better.

It may have come about as a result of good communication and the desire to speak and be heard, properly.

This is going to work for you both, especially over the first two weeks of the month.

If you happen to be single, you won't be for long - if being partnered is what you want.

Family life will take a turn for the better as well, as get togethers feel harmonious and...sane. In fact, for the entirety of the month, you'll notice a lack of 'insanity.' No dramas? No problem.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Like Aries, your love life is about to soar to the stratosphere - and this will show during the first two weeks.

However, unlike Aries, the second half of August may make you feel like there's a sudden tremor in paradise, and you'll be asking yourself, "Where did this go wrong?"

What may have gone wrong is your need to 'seal the deal' meaning, you want the security of knowing this person is 'yours for life' but you may also be a bit pushy about making that happen, which could turn your partner or date off.

You are pushy, Taurus; after all you're the Bull - but during August you are going to experience how that bullheadedness of yours can actually act to your detriment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You won't have to worry about a love life during this month, because it's either well established and going strong, OR, you're just not interested in love and romance - at this point.

What you are interested in, is friends, and August is going to have you bouncing around from person to person in search of a decent social life.

That's what's important to you now; friends. You aren't that into romance - you want to work, you want to play, and you're not looking for anything that you can find in a person.

In fact, you will find joy and satisfaction in career moves and in business propositions, all of which will be positive and progressive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

We're looking at the possibility of a new partner, and a new job opportunity this month, Cancer.

Whatever you did to work the kinks out of your relationship gave you the necessary information to make the change that was inevitable. What must be known is that this change may be a separation.

What's also noteworthy is that if you do meet someone else, or if you already have - your new relationship has a very good chance of being 'the one.'

While the month may have its tense moments and a few sleepless nights, it will also be a month of refinement; getting rid of what doesn't serve you is what's going to create the momentum here.

You will have a few arguments during August, but each quarrel will bring you wisdom and confidence for your next moves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The first three weeks are looking good - and then it just gets better on week four.

Of course, the good times are restricted to love, family and romance; in terms of money and career, August isn't looking all that promising.

But you won't notice, Leo, because your heart will be so filled with the love of friends, family and partner, that you'll be distracted enough to not pay the negative aspects any mind.

One thing that does stand out is education; if you're in school or planning on furthering along your education, this is an auspicious and optimum time for study.

Tests can and will be passed this month. You will feel good about yourself and your abilities. Shine on, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Nobody is more used to routine than you, Virgo, and August is about to uproot you from certain routine behaviors.

You don't like change, and when it forces itself into your life, you resent it.

Alas, August has other plans for you. Do you dare open the door to opportunity, Virgo? Are you brave enough to break the pattern that keeps you locked into your groove?

August is definitely going to test that love of routine, by presenting you with an offer you can't refuse - so to speak.

Because you find trust hard to come by, you might miss out on something big, something...meant to be. Do yourself a favor: take that chance.

It's not going to be here next month so the pressure is on. You will have the choice of staying exactly where you are in life 'as is', or, moving forward with something extraordinary and promising.

Will you take that chance, Virgo? Will you step out of your comfort zone just to see if there's anything better than where you are now? Try it!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

August has a couple of mixed messages for you, and it will be up to you to decipher them.

One being that, in terms of love and romance, you could do very well, and two, you want nothing to do with love or romance.

Not this month. This month is about you, being on your own, going out when you want to and not a moment before of after you decide the moment is right.

You might end up turning off a few friends, but the truth is, August wants you to take time to yourself to do some healing and regrouping.

There's a reason you're not into love right now - and it's because you just aren't up for the pain of it all.

Not yet, at least...and we'll all know that love always comes with pain, if not heartache somewhere down the line.

You tend to be cynical about love, and there's nothing about August that inspires you - as of yet - to feel differently.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

August is all about goals for you, Scorpio. You'll be setting them, and achieving them.

Your sense of self-confidence will be at an all-time high, and will get you through any door you so wish to walk through.

You'll set the standard, too, as your friends and family watch how dedicated you are to accomplishing what you've set out for.

Your relationships with friends will feel solid and tight, while your love relationships may seem a little shakier.

Your feeling is that you need to do your life, your way, and you really don't have the time or the patience to wait for a lover to approve.

You may be accused of selfishness, but you know that this is really just self-protection; if you want to achieve greatness, you need to be focused.

The distractions of love are not something you wish to sign up for, during August.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've learned over the span of your lifetime that you don't like compromise.

Generally speaking, you like it your way or the highway, which is why August may ruffle your feathers a bit, Sagittarius.

You're in for a shake-up; it's all good, do not worry - however, it's different, and it's the kind of different that you are not used to.

You're being challenged by the cosmos! You may have to reach out to a family member that's gone AWOL, or you might be called upon to do something for the family that you'd never do in a million years.

And honestly, it's not your cup of tea, but you feel obligated to help out.

What you're going to find out is that all of your previously conceived notions about the family were wrong.

They're not as bad as you thought they were, and come to think of it - you like being there to help, to guide and to love. It may not be 'your way' but it is now, during August.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This August is going to be about you breaking out of your comfort zone, Capricorn.

While you love to do every single thing on your own without a lick of help, you're going to find yourself reaching out to those you trust, for assistance.

This will help you realize that you're not working in a vacuum; you need others.

August is going to bring you a taste of community - and while it's not what you're used to, you're going to see just how much it benefits you to share the burden with others.

The people in your life are so supportive that it's kind of odd that you never really let them in - and yet, when you do call upon them, they come running.

You are very loved, Capricorn, and you will come to notice this during the month.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While all looks well on the surface, there are tribulations that you will be going through on a personal level.

What plagues you throughout August is your own nagging conscience; you just can't stop overthinking things.

It's known far and wide that Aquarians are highly imaginative, but you can use that imagination to drive yourself crazy, as well.

Because you never got 'that answer' or you still haven't found out what so-and-so thinks of this or that, you're going to write the script in your head, and it's going to get more and more depraved as the month goes on.

By week three, however, you will finally confront this person with whom you have an incompletion, and you will finally resolve your issues, which will allow you peace of mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're bored of being bored, and to combat this, you're going to take August by storm. You are now ready to take risks, and risks have always been terrifying to you.

But you've been feeling stuck lately, and you don't want your entire month to be dedicated to living in a rut-state. You want out and you want it now, and so, you shall have it now.

Enough is enough for you, Pisces. Whatever transits that have been toying with you are not strong enough to combat your will.

You don't care about retrogrades, you care about being happy and making progress. Nothing is going to stop you during August, and this kind of pro attitude might just take you all the way to the end of the year.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.