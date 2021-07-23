3 Zodiac Signs Who Want The World To Change During Saturn Square Uranus, July 23 - March 1, 2022

So many of us are ready for change, and three zodiac signs want the world to change yesterday.

Yes, for Aries, Capricorn, and Aquarius Saturn square Uranus will make them want the world to change even more.

If we look back in history, we are able to rack up the dates when revolutionary events took place - and one thing will stand out about these dates: Saturn squared Uranus.

Saturn square Uranus starts on July 23rd, and it will last through March 1st, 2022, and for the next 9 months the intensity continues to rise as these two planets figure things out.

During this cosmic transit, we saw huge changes occur in government, in society, and in human understanding.

This event is no less than the greatest prompt for reinvention and radical change.

Let's also consider what makes for change. The only thing outside of Mother Nature that can affect the planet and it's future, are human beings.

Let's break it down even further; the humans who get things done are the revolutionaries, the brave ones - the ones with vision and courage.

Who wants the world to change? Those with the guts to make it change. Those who will stay true to the dream of betterment, with unwavering dedication.

This is a very strong transit - and for those who believe in revolution and change, it has all the earmarks of war and reconstruction.

Which signs want to change the world during Saturn square Uranus?

Zodiac signs who want the world to change during Saturn square Uranus, July 23 to March 1, 2022:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you are not ruled by either Saturn or Uranus, you are still a warrior for the cause, and you will not be sitting this transit out. You are attracted to the fight, and when you believe in the goal, you go all out to help others in times of need.

Change is something you're not willing to wait for; you are a do-er. You get the job done.

There's much that simply will not do, and you will be there to make sure that whatever is wrong with the system - gets moved to the obsolete file.

You are fierce and aggressive; patience is not your virtue...but determination is.

You are persistent, like a battering ram - you will destroy the walls that stand in your way, and if you are doing it for the sake of other people then all the better. You will push the envelope, and others will depend on the warrior that you truly are, during Saturn square Uranus.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn is your planet, and when your planet squares Uranus, all you know is that you are ready to show up for the fight. You're the organizer here. While Aries is the muscle and the nerve, you're the one who makes sense out of the change that's needed, for a better future.

You write the goals; you're the sign that is able to explain everything - and not only that; you can assign others to help you achieve the change that is so necessary.

You're the brains here, Capricorn. You are politically savvy and when it comes to worldly matters, you are well-informed.

You work from the truth; you're not a dreamer in this case, like our mentioned friend, Aquarius, below.

It doesn't take much to rile you up, but it does take effort and a reality-based scenario to get you to effect change. You are dead serious when you want to be, and Saturn square Uranus is going to fashion you into a mean machine of revolution.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're the dreamer of the bunch, here - and it is you, Aquarius, that has the audacity to see the future as something worth fighting for. Your ways may be eccentric, and people may find you unapproachable, or just too 'out there' to deal with.

But this is not insanity, it's simply your style, and when it comes to creating change - you go for it with all the gusto you have in your body.

Transits like Saturn square Uranus (your ruling planet) don't let you go gently into that dark night, oh no.

With Capricorn figuring out the logistics, and Aries leading the pack, you'll be able to manifest your dream of change and revolution as a reality with planned action to back it up. You're the charisma here, Aquarius - they are the motion.

You think; they act, and between the three of these signs, Aries, Capricorn and you, Aquarius, you might as well wave the flag now because as far as this cosmic transit goes: The revolution is on.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.