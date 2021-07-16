Your daily horoscope for July 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Libra, and this is a critical energy for all zodiac signs.

Libra is about balance, but sometimes resetting things requires a bit of struggle.

Although Libra is opposite of Aries, it is Cardinal, and also a fighter.

This warrior zodiac sign will find itself struggling to do something in relationships, so for many horoscopes there will be a moment that decisions have to be made, quickly.

If your birthday is on July 17, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are difficult at times, but your intentions are good.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday American country singer Luke Bryan and American actress Sarah Jones.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be selective when it comes to your friendships and who you decide to be around.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitment and relationships

You're naturally intense, and it's hard to ignore that about you Aries, but today, you may appear to be putting out more fires than usual. What you need are people who help make your life easier, not harder.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can only squeeze in so much into a day, so try not to overdo it. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of daily duties and work.

And this puts you in crisis mode, where you are conscientious of all that needs to be done, but cannot find the time to do it.

Try not to get down on yourself when you see your to-do list piling up on you this week. Delegate what you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to teach yourself to see the beautiful things in life because sometimes you miss it when you are not paying attention.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity and passion, and this can prompt you to feel more aware than usual.

Make plans to invest time in enjoying art, music, and give yourself permission to create a world that involves play.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family time matters, and no one knows this more than you. You can set the bar higher this week, and make quality time not a matter of if, but when you spend it with the people you love.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family, and the criticalness of being with the ones that you love is something to prioritize.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to spread your wings, Leo. You have been hanging out close to home, but now you need to stretch your legs and feel the freedom that has been yours all along.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication and local travel. So, rather than make excuses, start dreaming about where you want to go.

You don't have to rush out tomorrow to buy a ticket to a specific destination, but imagine what the possibilities are. Then, take it from there.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's good to be wise and savvy with the money that you earn. You have worked hard to get where you are right now, and you should invest in yourself more.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money and personal property.

Perhaps you've been hoping to buy a house but the market is too tough for you right now. Look at alternatives, Virgo. Something will come up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to be with others, and it's also good to spend time with yourself. You need to find the right balance of investing your energy in people and what you do for you.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity and personal development, and it's not time to put things off until tomorrow.

It's time for you to make new goals and a game plan to reach them. This window opens once a year, so take it seriously.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Listen to your instincts, Scorpio. You've been having a bad, nagging feeling about a person, and you haven't really been paying attention to it. You don't have to be friends with people who seem to be against you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies and spirituality. Even your enemies come into your life for a reason. They are there to teach you resilience and to let go of what you can't control.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't stay home when you can be out meeting people and socializing with others, like you love to do.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships, and this is a critical time in your life for adventure, having fun, and laughing.

You never know who you will meet when you allow yourself the opportunity to get together with new people.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes it really is who you know when it comes to making it to the top of the slush pile, but when you get the interview, it's about what you know.

Brush up on your skills and know your resume, Libra. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career and social status.

If you're looking for a new job or have plans to search for opportunities, take the time to do the work, even when someone else has helped you get a leg up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning, and life is trying to teach you something new.

Be open to listening and learning from other people, Aquarius. Wise words can come to you from an unlikely source, but it will be smart to pay attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A big blessing comes your way and you may be richer than you were before the week started.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

Save your money when you can, and don't take for granted what you receive as a gift even if you didn't expect it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.