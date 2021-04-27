Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

We are in the midst of change, and it's good to exercise caution during points of transition.

Things start to move forward as we swiftly leave the Moon in Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking energy of the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

While Moon is in the sign of Scorpio, it will harmonize with Pluto in Capricorn around 6:36 a.m. EST, and this is a great time to make changes involving work or to apply for an application.

The final conversation that the Moon has is with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, and this could lead to internal conflicts that make emotions unclear.

If your birthday is on April 28, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are great at solving problems. You are a wonderful companion and give wise counsel to friends and those who confide in you.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American novelist Harper Lee who wrote To Kill A Mockingbird, actress Jessica Alba, and Canadian actor Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust your instincts, and learn from your experiences.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of higher learning.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings you a desire to try something you've never done before in your education.

Take a risk. If you've been meaning to try something new, go for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't be shy when it comes to asking for help. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings you a chance to get what you've been after. Check out scholarships. Look into a home loan.

See what's out there that can help you take your business to the next level.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You really aren't afraid to give your all, you just want the circumstances to be right.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitments.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings you to see what you want in life and be willing to go all in.

Say how you really feel. Decide that you will take that job or make a clean break from a relationship that's not working to free up your time for something else.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You know what is best for you. Now you have to act on it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of health and daily routine.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings you to make changes that are long past due.

Start a new habit. Get to the place where you're ready to do something drastic that changes your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You were made to be flashy. So be yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings you to see that you're ready for something that's a dramatic as you want it to be. Start to wear clothes that represent your style. Be fancy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are the one who sets the stage for how others treat you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and the family.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings changes to the way you relate to others. Set clear boundaries. If you need space, then ask for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can be brave and honest, you choose not to be to save other's feelings. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings your love language. Be open and transparent.

Take a risk and say what you really think without trying to use a filter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a money sign for a reason, so listen to your gut.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money. Big changes are underway as Pluto brings changes to your finances.

You have lots of resources to help you manage money in a new way. make phone calls.

Check-in with an advisor to get information that you may be lacking for taxes or to get your future in order.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know who you are, now let others see you for who you want to be.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings changes to how you want others to perceive you. You can start to approach others in a new way.

You don't have to keep the status quo unless it feels right for you or that is what you've decided works best for now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't need to be taken advantage of, so don't allow it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings changes to your mindset about how much you will tolerate from others who use or cause you harm.

Cut off a toxic relationship. Tired of reading negative posts on your social feed? Hit the unfollow button.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People want to be around you as much as you do them. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings changes to your ideal relationship situation.

Perhaps you need more time with your friends but haven't asked for it. Make a phone call or send a text to set up a lunch date or a late dinner this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stand tall. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status.

Big changes are underway as Pluto brings changes to how you feel about yourself when around others.

Aim to be your best version of self. Don't be shy. Allow yourself to stand out a bit more.

If you need to humblebrag, don't worry if you sound proud. Your accomplishments are relevant, and they matter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.