Your Weekly Horoscope For The Week Of April 26- May 2, 2021

Hello and welcome to the Weekly Horoscope Reading, according to astrology - and your zodiac sign.

What we're looking at, astrologically, this week, is a Full Moon in Scorpio on Monday, April 26, and the beginnings of the Pluto retrograde, on the 27th.

While Pluto is not as 'famous' as our friend Merk the Jerk, aka Mercury Retrograde, we will still feel the pull of the negative energy that any retrograde brings.

In this case, we will feel the effects as a lack of control, or feelings of powerlessness. This event also causes an ability to find the right words while stumbling in communication - and this will last for five months.

Friday will be the best day of the week for the majority of us, though the week, in general, will be mostly uplifting, if not interesting and surprising.

Will we survive the week? Oh. Hell. Yeah.

Horoscope for the week of April 26-May 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be on the verge of an emotional breakthrough - that's not to be mistaken with a breakdown, so no worries here.

What's going on is that you've got the Full Moon in Scorpio playing major scrabble with your emotional inner state, so you should probably anticipate revelations.

The 26th of April might be that last piece of the puzzle, for you, in terms of finally finding what you need in order to make a huge transformation in your life.

And by Tues, the 27th, your best bet is to pull back and have a think about what you're going to do.

There's a major retrograde coming - Pluto, to be exact - and it will have you second-guessing your career. This may be the time for you to consider taking on a new direction, work-wise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a lot of change coming this week, and with it a lot of clarity; you finally 'get' what you need to do in order to bring about the peace and progress you need in your life. And, yes, some of it may actually have to do with severing your ties to certain people who really and truly bring you down.

You're going to realize where your loyalties lie, along with who is there for you, and who is not. You tend to get exceedingly uncomfortable when you doubt yourself - and that may happen as the tug of the Pluto retrograde may feel like it's pulling on your self-confidence.

What will be obvious this week is that you need to walk away from something that is holding you back, and the clarity of this idea will haunt you until you do something about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week is going to snap you right back into that place where you feel most comfortable and able, and that would involve the shift in consciousness caused by a need to organize. Structure will be the word of the week, and this will take over your thought processes during the week.

Monday's Full Moon in Scorpio will awaken your sixth astrology house, which should stimulate your desire for good health and proper personal maintenance.

You've denied yourself this mental health strategy for too long, you need to hunker down now and sort things out so that you can proceed with a plan and a goal. This makes you happy and allows you to focus in ways you haven't been able to prior to this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

All in all, this week should pan out for you as a very good one, and much of that good feeling will come as a result of cherishing your friends and loved ones.

The Full Moon on Monday happens to coincide with your fifth house - that should take your love life up a notch and even give it a playful tone.

Creativity will be high, and the best part is that your particular form of creativity is something that can be shared with others.

The majorly good feelings will also give you confidence and perhaps a bit of nerve; if you feel like saying something to someone - say it, fear not! Words of love and expressions of friendship and loyalty are worthy pursuits this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While you'd always rather be the center of attention, this week is going to make the home and family more important, as the Full Moon in Scorpio transits through your fourth house.

This Full Moon has a strange and wonderful effect on you, however, as it should amplify your visions for a nicer living situation - and the desire to be part of making it so.

The week is about family, and there will be ups and downs that demand your attention.

This is also a good time for you to get into some self-care - tend to those pains you've noticed, and treat them with healthy, nutritious choices. Let food by thy medicine, as it's said. Stay well, Leo - there are many people depending on you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'll be sitting back and watching the rise of drama in your life during this week. Is this something you want, and if not, are you ready to do something about it? Laziness is at the place now, in your life, where it's prompting you to take action.

The Full Moon is revving up your third house - communications are destined to go well - but that would mean you'd have to act, and that takes effort. Use these cosmic opportunities to further your agenda, especially if you are feeling creative.

Try to dial down your hostility and bitchy behavior - nobody in your life appreciates how you treat them, and it's not too late...this week gives you great communication skills: use them to mend damage and help others out, as you'd love to be helped if you needed it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You should be feeling the entirety of the week in your second house, which rules your money and work. How this plays out might look like you, working towards creating a new job for yourself.

If you've been feeling dissatisfaction over your current work routine, this may be the week where you'll begin the changes needed in order to attract new opportunities.

It might be a good time for you to honor the Full Moon if you are inclined to do such a thing.

Meditation and magic are on high for you, if you indulge in that sort of thing. What's most important this week is that you identify what hasn't been working and implement realistic changes for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the Full Moon in your sign this month, shining brightly on Monday, the 26th, you're going to be feeling extremely adventurous and independent.

With your first house activated so strongly, you'll be envisioning yourself as successful and capable, and you will be right to see yourself this way.

On Tues, Pluto will be going retrograde and that might act as a milestone for you to fine-tune your communication skills.

You're very good at expressing yourself, and for the things you wish for, you know you're going to have to be very diplomatic about how you voice your concerns. Practice being polite and patient, and all good things will come to you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week has much in store for you in terms of letting go and healing your heart. You've been trying way too hard to change someone in your life.

It may be time to sit back and witness this person change their own lives, while you accept that it's not up to you to be the change in someone else's life.

The Scorpio Full Moon on Monday is in your 12th house - the house of healing, completion, and release - and it's now time for you to understand that, while it's a noble idea, you're not the hero in the other person's story - you can only hope to be the hero in your own.

Money should be good this week, but keep an eye on your spending. Believe in yourself, and you'll see just how strong you really are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's going to become more than obvious, this week is what's going to happen when you realize that you really don't have any good friends around...and then, boom, you're going to feel that loss.

What happened? Did you spend too much time worrying about work? Were you too obsessed with making money to recognize that you might be losing good friends over it? The Full Moon in Scorpio is going to shake up your 11th house, which means - friends, teams, organizations.

If you're collaborating with someone this week - try to hear them out and keep an open mind; you're not the only one who can come up with brilliant ideas. Take a chance this week and admit to yourself that maybe sometimes it's a good idea to play nicely with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Lucky you - The Scorpio Full Moon is going to stimulate your tenth house - which means hello career success and ambition. This also means the culmination of work and efforts - and no one knows how hard you've worked to get where you are today.

The great thing is that all that work is finally paying off, and it will be during this week that you'll get to see it in full form. This is the week to reach out and grab that opportunity; this is the time to make others know that, yes, you are the perfect person for the job.

It's also a good week for self-care, most especially in mental health. If you've been troubled - reach out. Therapy, meditation, and retreat are all green-lighted for you, should you need extra support.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This week is about entrepreneurship and achieving lifelong dreams. Your independent nature excels during this transit, and with the Scorpio Full Moon in your ninth house, you should be experiencing the pangs of needing a vacation.

Travel ideas will burn in you, so why not make a few plans for the future? Just know that there's something to look forward to within the year that may expand your feeling of positivity. Everyone is also listening to you this week, so choose your words and ideas well.

Suggest uplifting ideas and get involved yourself. And notice that by the end of the week, you'll be gifted with a golden tongue - everything you say will be well met, honored, and considered.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.