Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 17, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, April 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Gemini entering Cancer.

Saturday arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse. Famous 8s include Stevie Nicks, Whoopie Goldberg, and Barbara Streisand.

8 in the tarot brings attention to the Justice and the Eight of Cups card, which is about strength, good luck, and positive results from your actions.

Best things to do on Saturday include advocating for human rights and doing something that you can to make a difference in your own community.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knights of Pentacles, reversed

Responsibility is important, but are you taking on more than is your fair share?

You may be overstepping a boundary when it comes to who should do what. Are you carrying the weight of the world?

Maybe it's time that you only picked up what's yours, and let others bear their own burdens.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Too many opinions can complicate matters.

The more you openly share or ask for it, the more you'll receive, but this can create a lot of confusion for you.

What will you hope to achieve when you have as many opinions as you asked for?

This time around it may be best to listen to your own advice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Personal space is so important, even if it's just a small spot in the house.

You need a little place in the world that you can claim as your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Emotions can be fickle and funny. One moment you feel great, and then a small mishap off-sets the day.

When you experience the rollercoaster of feelings throughout the day don't let the ride fool you into thinking that things are always going to be whacky.

Some days involve more changes than others. Things will settle back down soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

The end is always difficult, but then shortly there comes a beginning that lets you rebuild what you want.

The uncertainty of how things will work may be in the back of your mind, but isn't it nice to have this second chance come your way, again?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You thought you were ready, but right now things are taking it slow.

This is a blessing in disguise. You're being given a gift of time that allows for fewer mistakes to be made now and in the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have to balance so many things each day.

You may not enjoy all the stress that comes with hard work that requires so much time, but you have more control now to choose who gets your attention -that's a big deal.

Enjoy having a return of control.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Celebrate the gift of friendship.

Take photos that you can look at, print, and put up around your home. Make a friend collage of your memories.

Your happiness with others can remind you of all the love you've been given by the people who adore you, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love can complex matters. You may be blinded by emotions and this can hinder your ability to make logical decisions when you feel drunk on love.

Even when you try to make sense of things, you are too close to the problem. You may need an objective friend to help you keep your feet on the ground.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You may experience a little surge of nervous energy throughout the day. This can be so disruptive to you, especially when you need to focus.

Should there be too many thoughts rushing through your mind, call a time out. Go outside. Grab a bite to eat. The day will turn out just fine, so don't worry.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Your intuition is there to help and guide you. When you feel like you don't know what to do next, don't push yourself.

Do what you can. Your inner thoughts and feelings will speak to you during moments of quiet.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You cannot play the role of a martyr forever. Sometimes you have to let something go in order for things to get better.

It's sad when you must watch people make poor decisions, but you can't save a drowning person who refuses to accept your help without causing harm to you both.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.