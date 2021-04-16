Love Horoscope For Saturday, April 17, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 17, 2021.

Saturday our emotional rollercoaster ride continues as the Sun etches closer to the end of an Aries solar season. The Moon changes signs leaving the chatty, optimistic energy of Gemini to enter the quiet, inward-focused, emotional landscape of Cancer.

Mars brings intensity to the day as it works in harmony with lucky Jupiter. It's a beautiful day to plan something fun with the one you love, and if you're single, something good can come your way if you take a chance.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of friendships. Nothing can motivate you like the love of a friend.

If you're feeling down on your luck, a call to a good friend can be the boost to your spirits that you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of reputation.

This is a really great time for you to find out what makes you unique and use it to your advantage.

Ask a friend or loved one to give you a few examples of your best qualities and traits. In fact, share what you see in them that's wonderful, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of beliefs.

It's amazing how what you believe about yourself can show up in your love life and relationships.

You may find that the closer you get to someone, fears start to surface and the need to be assured grows.

This may feel frightening at times because you're letting yourself become vulnerable. It's also a time for healing as you let yourself feel again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of secrets.

Some secrets are meant to stay that way, and revealing one at this time may not be the right time.

Although you may feel a strong sense of relief to get something off your chest, wait a bit longer.

The day may bring out anger that would not be there otherwise while Mars is involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of marriage.

Your desire to make things official can really set your heart ablaze. You may be feeling so much love that you can't contain it.

This is a great time to go ring shopping or to start talking about the future with a partner that you can't see spending the rest of your life without.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of daily duties.

You may feel overwhelmed with all that you have to do, but try not to let the stress get in the way of your relationships.

Sometimes having so much on your mind can make it hard to remain calm and appear a bit snappy.

Give a gentle warning that your day is jam-packed with things to do and that you require more patience, especially if you think it's needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of romance. Love is meant to be romantic at times.

It's what makes the heart swoon for someone special. Try to do one thing that brings out your sentimental side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of home.

Being home, in your comfort zone, can really help you to feel good in your skin. Spending time in bed for a few hours might be just what you need. An afternoon nap is ideal!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of communication.

You may find it impossible not to talk about what's on your mind. If honesty is your strongest trait, this will be emphasized even more so throughout the next few days.

While this is great for you, be sure to read the room and note if others are comfortable or uncomfortable with what you have to say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of money. A lot of activity can take place over the next few days.

This is a time for shopping and to look at things you'd love to buy.

You might want to talk about expanding your home or looking at growing some sort of home-based business together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of self.

It's tough to find time for your own needs and wants when you're in a coupled relationship.

You may be longing for some space and your significant other wants 'us' time.

Try to be helpful instead of angry to find a compromising solution that works for you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When passionate Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Jupiter in your solar house of spirituality.

You are longing for a true connection and not having it can feel disappointing for you.

You may try to push the matter, but try to be patient and wait. Things will come naturally and be more rewarding for you in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.