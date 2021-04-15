Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The never-ending curious Gemini Moon gets help from Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn is known for establishing structure.

Situations and social circumstances that seem off-course can be dialed back a bit while Saturn gives a watchful eye.

Life may feel more doable in situations where optimism was poorly assumed.

Although it may feel like change is needed on a personal level, anticipate some challenges as the Sun in Aries squares Pluto in hard-working Capricorn.

Since the Gemini Moon will square Neptune in Pisces, too, be mindful of illusions - especially things that seem too good to be true.

Instead, stay grounded and focus on facts, and when making decisions be sure to remain objective when signing contracts or making deals.

If your birthday is April 16:

If April 16 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You have a dreamy, carefree nature. You enjoy life and look at the bright side of things.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include the late Mexican singer and songwriter Selena Quintanilla, American musician Chance The Rapper, and German-born Pope Benedict XVI.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of friendships.

This is a time to make a commitment to yourself and to select a friend to help you remain accountable.

You might want to go on a diet or start a new career during this transit. Have one friend help you to work the details out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of your career.

A new contract or an arrangement can be made with a boss or your employer at this time.

You may find that you are able to double down on your commitment at work and really bring your all to a project successfully.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of higher learning. Your mind is wide open to gain wisdom and knowledge.

Read good books. Start to watch documentaries.

Try to avoid negative news but aim for things that you know are fact-based and driven to teach you something that you've wanted to study.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of shared resources.

Good things come to wait. A promise someone has made to you may have been slow in coming but now it can start to show signs of promise for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of commitments.

You have the determination to do what you say you will do for a partner or a business arrangement.

You may find that you're able to stick to a goal even when it's hard or when a person is more difficult than you would like.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of daily duties.

This is the time to get some of your projects finished and mundane chores done.

From tax filings to getting through the stack of papers on your desk, this is the time to push through.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of creativity.

You may be waiting around to feel inspired but sitting down and your desk with paper and pen can be the best way to go.

Your imagination may feel a bit rusty, but setting the stage for work can be helpful and get those mental juices flowing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of the home. Everyone needs a place where they feel a sense of stability.

You may have had a lot of things going on that threw off your routine, but now you can try and get back into the swing of things. Set a schedule to help with your time management.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of communication. Knowing what to say and how to say it can require a bit of practice.

Before you speak without thinking perhaps have an agenda on hand.

Write down your thoughts first and aim for a particular point. This may help you stay on track with what you hope to attain.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of money.

It's always a good idea to have a little bit of financial cushion for a rainy day.

With the new extension for saving money in your IRA contributions, you might be able to put a bit aside for the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of personal development.

It's not easy to constantly work on yourself and to improve.

Some days you just want to curl up in a ball and stay in bed. Set a goal for yourself to start off the day. Give yourself an early win.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing stamina to your sector of spirituality.

Tough times has everyone questioning whether or not God exists or how the universe truly operates.

Try to reconnect with your faith. Spend a few moments in meditation and connecting with your inner voice and heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.