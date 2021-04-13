Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 14, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, April 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Sun is in go-getter Aries, and the Moon is in tenacious Taurus.

On Wednesday, like it or not, change is on the table when the numerology of the day arrives with the energy of a Life Path 5 - the Freedom Seeker.

Famous 5s include individuals we know tend to buck the system as they advocate for the rights of themselves and others.

Well-known 5s include American actress and film producer, and human rights activist Angelina Jolie, singer and songwriter Bette Midler, and former Bull's basketball player, Charles Barkley.

Life is what you make of it, and if you're ready for an improvement, here's your permission.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, reversed

Adulting is hard.

Things aren't always going to be smooth sailing, so set a goal that comes with a nice benefit or reward to help you to remain positive and determined.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Don't give in to the temptation, and give up on what you want.

You are so close to your goal. You'll regret quitting, so hang in there until this important work is done.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

You may not have prepared for change, but what you're experiencing you knew may happen.

This is why you're so resilient. Adjust your thinking and approach. Things will work out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

This is such a creative time in your life. Ideas are going to flow for you.

The inspiration drought you experienced is finally coming to an end.

You might even want to keep a notepad ready for all that comes to mind.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups, reversed

Feelings can mislead you. You've been trying to please others, and things got confusing.

This is a time to search for emotional clarity. Instead of asking others what you should do, listen to your own heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You may not be where you want to be right now, but with hard work and effort, you can get there.

Not being ready won't cause others to think less of you. They'll admire you for learning as you go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Have some fun! Life is made to enjoy. You don't want to be all work and no play.

Schedule in a little bit of pleasure to make all your sacrifices worthwhile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Your natural-born talents are there, but they will not get you where it is you want to go.

You have to continue to work for what you want.

With time and persistence, your efforts will produce good things for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant, reversed

Don't compare yourself to the giants of society. You are unique.

Your small voice is loudest when it's heard by people who understand your message and relate to it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Be proud of all that you've accomplished this far, and also share your thankfulness for those who have been there beside you showing their support.

You did this all yourself, but aren't you glad you had friends who cheered you on?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups, reversed

Do you love to surprise people? If you have been hoping to plan something special, now is the perfect time to do it.

An anniversary or a birthday gift can be hidden with ease. It will be so much fun to see the look on their face when they see what you've been up to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

You don't need to do anything. Karma has a way of taking matters into its own hands.

When you need a score to be settled, let the law do its work. If you feel like has been unfair, follow the right path to getting things resolved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.