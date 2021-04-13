Love Horoscope For Wednesday, April 14, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 14, 2021.

The Moon is also in the zodiac sign of Taurus on Wednesday. The Moon amplifies emotional awareness.

The window of opportunity opens as Venus arrives home in the sign of Taurus where she expresses her love light sweetly without inhibition.

Venus has been in Aries, and while hidden by the light of the Sun her expressions, no matter how strongly performed may have felt muted at best.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of personal property.

Make things beautiful. This is the time to buy a signature piece for your home or to make a change that you love for a bedroom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of identity.

Look your best. You're naturally glowing and radiant. Take the time you need to be your most beautiful version of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of spirituality.

Study things that make your heart open wide for love. Read poetry. Listen to good music. Take walks in nature.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships.

Try to meet one new person this month. It's good to meet people and to expand your grow your connections. It's what makes life fun and enjoyable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of social status.

Don't always go for the one who you think is safest. Sometimes your heart knows something that your mind doesn't. Trust it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of beliefs.

You may not always have the same opinion on matters with the person you love. Your convictions are your own. Respect one anothers.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of secrets.

Telling someone things that you wouldn't tell anyone else is a sign of trust. But trust is meant to be earned, not given freely. Good love always takes some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitment.

When you say you will do something truly mean it. It's better to disappoint someone when you're in the process of negotiation or talk than to not give what you said you would later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of health.

Love can make your heart feel better. When you're not yourself, try to remember that someone in the world loves you. And, they do!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of play.

Doing things that bring happiness and joy to your heart is never a waste of time.

You weren't meant to go a full day without smiling. Aim to laugh when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home.

Stick close to what you know. Being around family, like your mom, dad or your home comforts can give you the support you need at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication.

Speak freely, but watch the words that you say. They reveal a lot about your emotional condition and the way your mind is working.

If you've been speaking a lot of negative feelings, try to see what's going on inside.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.