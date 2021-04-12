Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

Life presents unexpected change when the Moon in sensual Taurus works with Uranus all day.

We may feel a sense of disruption taking place in a key area of life. There can be disorder on the homefront that requires attention and flexibility.

The Moon squares Saturn, which can complicate relationship matters, especially when communicating with others.

Try to avoid contentious or difficult situations as the Sun in Aries works with Mars in Gemini, making it easy for tempers to flare.

If your birthday is April 13:

If April 13 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Al Green and actor Allison Williams.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of money.

Big changes can take place and some of the expected but untimely.

Be flexible when it comes to what you need. If you can opt for a deal instead of a higher-ticket item, it may be the wiser decision.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of identity.

It's intriguing when you can learn something new about yourself. It happens most when you get the chance to spend some quality 1:1 time doing things that you enjoy and find relaxing. Schedule in some me-time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of the past. It's never too late to make a change.

Things may appear to be unpredictable right now, but you still have control over your choices. Exercise them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of friendships.

A big announcement can come your way via your personal network.

Speak your peace, but also try to be that friend who is encouraging and excited for what's to come, even if you're uncertain with their decisions.

Sometimes things we don't understand work out for the best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of career. A much-awaited job offer may come through.

If you're looking for an opportunity to change careers, go searching.

You may find what you're looking for in the most unlikely location.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of education.

Have a book you've been intending to read but haven't finished due to lack of time.

Squeeze in a few minutes to get a page or two red. Don't let the day go without quality food for your mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of shared resources.

It's amazing how things work themselves out when you make yourself vulnerable to others.

If you need help or have been meaning to call in a favor, ask for it.

Things are opening up for you where help may flow. Put your intentions and desires out there to be heard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of commitments. A break up may be inevitable.

You may decide that you really need to have space from a project or a person (for now).

The ending is just a doorway to a new beginning - one that may have been long past due.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of daily duties.

You have so much to complete but only so many hands on deck.

Start small. Tackle the projects that you can. Be productive. Use a list if you need to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of play.

This is the time to go off the beaten path and to try something out of the ordinary.

Maybe go visit a local park or check out an attraction in your local community. Bring out your old-school video or board games and have a fun night.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of the home.

If you've been wanting a little change reorganizing a cabinet or some furniture can be the pick-me-up you need.

Sometimes a little tweak of how things are done in the house makes a huge, helpful difference.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus bringing change in your sector of communication.

Try not to give out your secrets. It can be easy to let your guard down when you least expect it to. Keep them up unless you're sure that what you say you don't mind people knowing about you later on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.