Welcome to your horoscope for the month of April 2021 for all zodiac signs.

Your horoscope for the month has lots of changes coming to your zodiac sign in April 2021.

Aries season is going to take us all by surprise, and it seems many will be experiencing their own personal versions of stress.

Basically, the influence of Venus is going to have everyone feeling passionate and over the top - until the 20th of the month and Mars is going to kick our career and professional lives up a notch - or ten.

With Jupiter hovering over us, we can expect mind expansion and the idea of warming to new ideas. Saturn keeps us subversive and naughty - in all the right ways, while Mercury's influence may make or break our communication...anticipate being misunderstood many times this month.

We're also looking at Aries energy and how it works its way into all of us, bringing out our best sides - and our worst. April should bring with it tests and lessons. Some will pass and some will have to come back another day to learn the messages meant for us.

Here's what's happening in astrology, according to your zodiac sign's horoscope for the month of April 2021.

Monthly Horoscope for April 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This month ushers in the need for concentration and focus. You have all that you need right within your own resources, and if you have a goal in mind - no matter what area it is in - you will be able to find great success this month if you make a concerted effort to apply yourself and 'get the job done.'

This can be career-oriented as well as romantic in nature - it's all about you and how much work you put into that which you care about. Your mind is like a magic wand; should you wave it over your married life, then your married life will flourish and thrive. Same goes with all you touch - if you decide you want to play an active role in the making of your own life.

The good aspects of Venus, Mercury and the Sun are backing you up, professionally, and your social life should see an upturn due the help of Mars.

Communication is on the rise for you, so take advantage, and your love life should be quite wonderful over the first half of the month. There is a warning here, however, that you need to pay close attention to your health. Stay rested, eat well and try to avoid overindulging.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This month registers as one of those where you are called to use your intelligence for decisions and assessments. There will be changes made this month, work on what has been spoiled, so to speak.

You have known for a while that changes need to be implemented, and though these things do require immediate attention, you might not get around to doing anything about them until after the 20th, as Venus, Mercury and the Sun will smooth things out for you. It's a month of stamina and rising above.

Once again, you will know what it's like to be that strong Taurus - you don't back down and you always handle whatever comes your way. Venus should stir your love life up around the 14th, and it will be around that time when you'll also start feeling a rush of positive energy and hopefulness.

Friends are abundant, and real - for you. You may encounter some family bickering, which will require tact on your part. Stress will come and go, especially in family matters. Continue to take care of your health. It is recommended that you exercise regularly and eat properly.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're looking at a rise in your professional frequency and much success to follow. It's going to be a smooth, easy going month, where you won't find yourself at odds over every little thing.

The 20th will be a marking point, and it will be around that time when you'll feel a noticeable ease of being. Saturn and Jupiter will actually be making it easier for you to make decisions - a known Gemini problem.

Look to old friends for support and the sharing of ideas. Some of your best help may come from a person of the past, this month. The first half of the month may see you in a happy state, love-wise, but will transition into a business-only situation during the second half.

Love has a better chance of taking shape if you find that love on a vacation trip or getaway. Family affairs are looking like trash, sorry to say, so avoid all family gatherings if possible - unless you're a serious glutton for punishment, which you may very well be, Gemini.

Try not to over eat, and get some exercise if you can. Don't wait for a health issue to become a serious problem; work on it today.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be in for a bumpy ride this month, Cancer, as emotions may become tidal waves of unchecked energy.

Planetary disturbances will wreck the first few days, but you should see some smooth sailing shortly afterwards, thanks to the positions of the Sun, Venus and Mercury. Financially, however, you'll be in good standing, and that comes from the support of Jupiter and Saturn.

Transformative thinking will change your life and your relationships. You may take to a new sensuous outlook, and it may manifest as fashion, creativity, cooking - whatever pleases your senses.

You'll want to share this with others, and they will relish your generosity. There is also a chance of pregnancy this month, so be prepared for something like this.

You will also be the referee in family situations, and that, in itself, may make you flee in terror - you really don't want to be involved with all that drama! Your health is looking good, so whatever you're doing - stick with that routine. Seems you've got it all under control.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's going to be an energy-filled month, which will look and feel like optimism and dedication where you are concerned. You'll have the focus and drive to complete tasks you've set aside, plus you'll have a new sparked intensity for working hard towards your goals.

Mars is there to pump up your social life and Jupiter and Saturn will definitely allow you to adapt to new situations quickly. You might see some trouble coming up, professionally, after the 20th, but your powers of adaptation should see you though.

Adaptability is a sign of high intelligence, and you will note how easy it gets for you to roll with the punches and come out on the other end, smelling like a rose.

Your love life will sizzle, though you may find yourself feeling pangs of jealousy and/or possessiveness. Your family life will thrive and you should find peace and contentment amongst family members - that will warm your heart and bring you peace in return.

If you can avoid stress-related scenarios, your health should remain in good shape. Stay healthy and fit - don't slack on this.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

April is going to be a learning month for you, Virgo. If you can manage to stay open to the idea of new concepts and different ways of going about things, then you will benefit tremendously from your efforts.

Mercury may cause a bit of a communication hassle at the top of the month, but that's all the more reason for you to push onwards.

You'll notice a quick change around the 20th - all the passion you had going until that date will feel strong and fiery - until it abruptly halts on the 20th, which means your love life will more than likely feel tired by the end of the month.

This will give you a chance to figure out what you really want out of your relationship, and if you really are open to learning and growing, you may want to speak up and tell your partner what it is that you honestly need from them, in order to go on.

You will experience financial stress, as many things suddenly need to be fixed - isn't it always that way? You have indulged way too long in the willful ignorance of eating poorly and your choices are coming back to torment you. Get on the right path and start taking care of your health. Learn, Virgo. Learn!



Libra (September 23 - October 22)

April showers will bring April sorrows, and for you, Libra, this month may have a few tears involved, unfortunately. The major player for you will be love, and what to do about it.

If you're in a relationship, anticipate arguments and a few sob-fests until about the 20th of the month, which should bring solace and release. You might also need to dial down your judgmental nature as it really doesn't help your romantic life. Try to lighten up a bit and criticize people less.

This is also a good month for pregnancy and planning a child. Travel is recommended as well. You shouldn't be seeing any real financial downside, and your family life will be nothing short of excellent.

The planetary influences for Libra on health are distressing this month, however, and it would be best for you to take your health seriously - including mental health.

Meditation is recommended around this time, as is the avoidance of excess and obvious unhealthy practices. Don't push it, Libra. Even you can break.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Like it or not, it's going to be a family-oriented month for you, and you'll need to tread carefully when it comes to intervening, as so much will fall on you to act as referee.

Saturn and Jupiter bring in a heap of chaos when it comes to the Scorpio family, so be prepared to be overwhelmed on this account. You will however find that April is a great month to take a vacation or travel to a new destination.

You'll do well on your own, but your relationships won't really feel lacking - all goes well, and then by the 20th of the month, things should start to feel exceptional - especially in love and romance.

The influence of Venus should bring you energy and happiness. Expect workplace drama and miscommunications with coworkers. Take comfort in your spiritual practices, and mental health exercises.

Your health will be in rare form this month - super healthy and able-bodied you'll be...take advantage of this. Run a marathon, or implement a vegan diet and lifestyle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

And a great month it's about to be for all the lovely Sagittarius' of the world. Yes indeed, it seems all aspects will reflect well this month, and that would due to the beneficial positions of Jupiter (your planet), Saturn, and the Sun.

One thing that will bring you pleasure this month is your ability to compromise with others, as that will be a thing, for sure. While compromise isn't ordinarily 'your' thing, you'll notice how smoothly things run when you give a little, as you will.

This kind of attitude will advance you in your career and excel in your professional life. Your love life will be filled with delight and wonder - you'll be experiencing the sensual delights of the Mars influence in the earlier part of the month, as well.

Harmony will be apparent in your family life, and financially, you should see an up trend. The idea of staying balancing - along with compromise should give your month a very positive spin: if this works...then THAT can work.

New ideas abound, and your effervescent creativity will feel expansive. No serious health issues here, but to say that your good health is key, and that it's always a good idea to say disciplines in diet and exercise.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

April, for Capricorn, is all about waiting for the end of April - sorry. The first three weeks should be very trying; while your health will be in good shape, you'll feel very attacked by the situation at work.

Being defensive is not where you like to be when it comes to your precious career - you prefer being the boss, and you've always been such a compassionate and understanding one.

However, there are those at work who are not only taking advantage of your good nature, they're talking behind your back and saying all sorts of nasty things.

That won't do, and that means you need to get confrontational - a thing you aren't keen on being. Travel is not advised, so it's all work, work, work.

The golden part here is that after these three miserable weeks are over and done with, things should almost automatically snap back into some version of great, as your love life and career will both turn delightful after the 20th.

Your health looks good for the month, so don't let the stress of the first three weeks take you down. Fight the stress with meditation and get enough sleep. Don't slack on that!



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Looks like Saturn and Jupiter are working in your favor this month, Aquarius. Good for you. The first three weeks should run pretty smoothly, alas, it's that last week that might bring you some chaotic frenzy.

Plan for your social engagements before then. Your mood throughout the month should be engaging; you'll want to be a part of things, involved. You'll desire a social life, and a love life - and the first three weeks of the month should provide you with both. Financially, it should be smooth sailing, and even family matters will feel welcoming.

Your sense of gratitude will be huge, and that will attract goodness in return, to you. In love and romance, it's you who plays secured this month, and you will definitely come across as very attractive to anyone you plan on enticing with your Aquarius charm. You may even be at the top of a new love affair, feeling all the excitement of the romantic unknown.

Family engagements will be met - and met in harmony. Nobody's upset, how novel! You will, however, be feeling under the weather at times - perhaps even seeing old illnesses rise up as a reminder of what you need to do to keep them at bay. Stick to your health plans and do not let up, not even for a day.



Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Adaptability is your calling card this month, Pisces, and this kind of behavioral change can only do you good. You are used to routine, and sometimes you grow bored of doing what's expected of you.

But expectation also makes you comfortable...so it's about splitting the difference here. In other words, try to go outside of your comfort zone to experience things you might not ordinarily know.

If you don't like what you experience, then you can chalk it off as knowledge you no longer need. Your finances will be in great shape during the month, and towards the end, thanks to Mars, your career prospects should feel stable and secure. Expect a few family 'surprises' and know that it will be you who they turn to for advice.

Your love life will be passionate - and then it will drop out, which shouldn't alarm you as it will return after the last week of April. Expect financial stress and complaints from family members.

Children might have a tough time this month, as well, so be especially careful that they feel secure and loved. It's a stress-filled month that can be balanced with meditation and vigorous exercise.



Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.