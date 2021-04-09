Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

Things start to change as the Moon enters the active energy of Aries for the weekend.

The New Moon takes place tomorrow, and it's time to think about the future and what type of project you'd like to start next.

Mercury in Aries will harmonize with Saturn in Aquarius, which is about structure.

This brings honesty to the table and it's the perfect energy for working out your ideas on paper or with a friend who is willing to be a sounding board for your ideas.

If your birthday is April 10:

If April 10 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are confident and determined. You are slightly competitive and enjoy setting goals and achieving them.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include actor and screenwriter Steven Seagal and Jamaican singer and songwriter Bunny Wailer.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of identity and personal development.

It's time to plan ahead think about what it is that you really want.

You may have some goals and dreams you'd love to pursue. Imagine the future and what you want to go for.

It's easier to aim for a vision than hope for a good outcome without a goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of spirituality.

Maybe you're not someone who subscribes to a particular faith.

How you want to pursue your spirituality can be as individual as you are. Set aside what you've been taught or told by others. Look into your heart for the answers.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendships and networking.

When you're meeting new people or online trying to grow your network you really want and hope to stand out from the crowd.

Being helpful is a great way for you to draw attention.

You can ask questions that help an expert to shine or you can provide some great information about your industry that others are asking for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career and social status.

You may feel like you're ready for some change or a promotion at your job because after working in a subordinate role, you've learned so much.

You're now ready to lead. Next week, after the New Moon, could be a time to feel out the situation and bring it up to your boss.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of higher education.

You have so many good things going for you, and this can be one of the reasons why you feel optimistic and ready to travel or take on a new course at the local college.

This can also be a great way for you to meet new people or to grow your skill set.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of shared resources.

A new revenue stream or a relationship that's mutually beneficial can open for you.

If you've been hoping to apply for a loan or a scholarship.

This is a great time for you to search out opportunities that help you acquire what you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitment.

You may be ready to take the leap and start something new with a person you've met.

This could be a big leap of faith for you, but you may feel open and ready to try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of daily duties.

A new area of life that requires your attention could be calling your name.

This is a great time to organize, plan out a new project, or see how to make a schedule change that is needed for next week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of creativity and joy.

This can be a new chapter of your life opening up. You have to turn the page and let go of the past.

Try not to drag unmet expectations or disappointments into the week. You've got an opportunity to be happy on your terms.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of the family.

This can bring some intensity to your home, and you may feel highly opinionated about a project you want to start. It may not be easy to get everyone on the same page.

You may even be the one who is the catalyst. If so, do your best to not be overly assertive or bump heads unnecessarily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication.

This may be a time where arguments can happen, even if you're trying to get your point across as sweetly and kindly as possible.

You may find it necessary to be super honest about a matter, and despite your best intentions things can still come across wrong.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of personal property.

You may feel a sense of urgency to have a place that you can call your own.

Even if you have your own house, it's a good time for you to claim a spot in your house that gives you a sense of ownership and belonging.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.