Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, but then enters the deep waters of Pisces at 5:34 p.m. EST where it will transit until Friday.

We are hopeful and optimistic throughout the day while the Moon works sweetly with Jupiter in Aquarius.

If your birthday is April 7:

If April 7 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You have an intense personality. People find that they either love you or hate you, there's really no in-between.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include Chinese martial artist and actor Jackie Chan and American jazz singer and musician Billie Holiday.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of friends and networking partnerships, which can be a great time for career growth and prospecting.

Jupiter makes things grow, so this is a lucky time for you to explore your options. Put yourself out there.

Update your business cards, website or whatever it is you need to make a follow-up or connection as smooth as possible.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of career and social status.

You never know when fate will lend you a hand. You have lots of opportunities to get where you want to go in life.

Check out the latest job postings on Facebook, or add your resume to a career site so that recruiters or prospective employers can find you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of higher education and spiritual introspection.

Feed your mind. When you expand your knowledge about certain subjects you can't help but also have some sort of spiritual awakening, too.

Let yourself explore what it is that you're feeling about new material you're consuming for school.

Check out all the different ways a thought can be fleshed out and view in films, literature, pop culture, and comedy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of shared resources and inheritance matters.

This is a time when all that you need to manage and take care of becomes apparent to you.

You may have a lot of people who depend on you each day, and if something were to happen to you, they would have many things to manage.

It's good to have a will in place or to have some sort of insurance to help financially. Get quotes. Look at end-of-life planning, as it is much easier to do when you don't need it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of commitment and partnerships.

When Jupiter, the planet of growth hits this sector of your horoscope, you'll want to be careful about what you say. You may be prone to speaking more than is needed.

While it's great to be transparent, be careful about opening up new lines of credit (unless you need one) and signing contracts without reading the fine print.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of daily duties and health.

You may feel stretched for time during the next few days. Lots of things can be piled on all at once.

You may find yourself able to get a lot accomplished if your schedule is well-thought-out and planned. But, you may also feel the pressure of life, which can add to your stress.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of creativity and pleasure.

Stress can produce amazingly powerful tools for creativity. You need this period of luck and good fortune to grow your imagination.

Try to connect with other creative people. Study the process of imagination and what makes it work. Surround yourself with things that provide inspiration.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of home and the family.

The last year has been particularly tough for you and your loved ones. Not being able to see each other has been challenging to say the least.

You have been hoping for things to change, and now life offers you an opportunity to see things from a new vantage point. Enjoy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of communication.

There's power in words and when you see an opportunity to express yourself be willing to say what's on your mind.

Although this comes naturally to you, as honesty is your strong suit, there is also a need to be compassionate and kind in the process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of money and personal property.

Your territory can expand. If you're looking for a new office, an apartment or want to buy furniture or a house, this is the time to look for the deal you need.

You might find the foreclosure you hope to fix up and flip or find the perfect couch for your place at a thrift store.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of identity.

You are learning to take life on its own terms, and while this is not always easy it is more carefree than warring against the truth.

You can feel comfortable in your own skin, adopting a new life motto, and truly feeling ready for the next chapter of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing luck and growth to your sector of hidden enemies.

When you sense that you've come to the end of a friendship, deciding how and when to close the door isn't easy.

But, this time around you may not even have to be the one to initiate the process. Things may just take their own turn and resolve by themselves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.