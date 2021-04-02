Love Horoscope For Saturday, April 3, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 3, 2021.

Things start to shift in our focus and attention as the communication planet, Mercury leaves Pisces and enters the fiery energy of Aries.

We are prone to being more bold and honest during the next few weeks while Mercury transits the first solar house of the ram.

The heaviness of feeling things can start to dissipate as Mercury in Aries prompts action and less patience.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of identity.

Honesty and forthrightness can become treasures for you.

You'll want to know the truth about how you look, how others perceive you, and may even go the extra mile to get opinions on things you're trying to improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may have to monitor your tongue as you could be sharp about how you feel when someone double-crosses you or shows their dark side.

You may find it harder to accept red flags with patience and start to call negative situations out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of friendships.

It's time for a road trip, and to blast some tunes or have a long leisurely talk with your best friend.

There are so many things that you may want to catch up on, and while Mercury is in a fire sign, you'll feel like experiencing life with all its pleasures.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of career and social status.

There are times when words just seem to flow naturally for you, and you are able to make a positive lasting impression.

You may discover that people admire and truly listen to what it is that you have to say.

Things can really go well for you in the realm of communication, in and out of the workplace setting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of higher learning. Make your night romantic and educational.

A fun way to spend a date night with your partner can be to play a game of trivia or Cards Against Humanity.

You will enjoy laughing and cracking up together while having some fun and enjoying one another's company.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of shared resources. Something good can come through for your significant other.

Your partner, or someone close to you, may get a bonus, a check, or some form of unexpected income and it's exactly what you wanted or needed at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of commitment. It's time to tie the knot.

If you've been talking for a while about getting engaged or just eloping and getting married, now and through this month the feeling of doing it can get intense for you both.

You may decide to take the leap and make your relationship a legal marriage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of daily duties.

No one likes to do all the work for a home by themselves, and even if you are used to it, if you don't like it, now is a great time to discuss sharing the responsibilities, perhaps dividing the tasks in half.

Make a list of everything you both need to do to keep your home going, and then see if you can discuss who will pick up what.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of romance and creativity. A love note is never an outdated concept.

You may find that your partner swoons at the idea of you penning a sweet note expressing the way that you feel.

If you really want to make your expression more sentimental, write in a notebook and share it with your partner so you can pen notes to one another back-and-forth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of home and the family.

Perhaps the Zoom calls will lessen as relatives begin to get their vaccinations completed.

This might be the right time to start talking about a future family reunion so everyone who has been social distancing can finally reconnect in person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of communication.

Try your best not to be argumentative. Sometimes finding out the truth takes time.

You may be more sensitive to lies or with the feeling that a person isn't being fully honest.

This could deter you and be the dealbreaker, no matter how much in love you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of money.

Watch your spending and try not to sign contracts dealing with money blindly.

You may be prone to over-spending the next few weeks.

Be careful not to lose important receipts or to buy technology without having done your homework.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.