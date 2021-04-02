Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 3, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, April 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon leaves Sagittarius to enter the sign of Capricorn.

The day is full of Cardinal energy with the Sun, Venus, and Mercury all in Aries and a Moon in the sign of Capricorn.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

3 in the tarot involves The Empress, the Three of Cups, Swords, and Wands — all pointing in the direction of creativity and doing something new.

What will you start this weekend?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Manage your time effectively over the next few days, as you are about to embark on a new adventure.

If you're planning to start something new, the Four of Wands is a positive sign that your timing is spot-on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Trust your heart. You have so much love to give, and knowing whether or not to show that you care is a big decision.

The truth is that you do, and even though letting your feelings show makes you feel vulnerable, the truth is you're already invested. Plus, people love to know when they mean something to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to make an important decision. You have some choices before you. One asks you to listen to reason, and the other says to listen to your gut.

This can be so confusing. They both feel right. But the truth is that one is truly what you feel you want or need. That is the choice you need to make.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Do something you love that brings back memories of childhood. Did you love to bake cookies or enjoy a decadent treat at the end of a long week?

Treat yourself. Adulting is hard. Do something that brings back the nostalgia of childhood.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always by your side, even when you don't think you need it. Make prayer or meditation a part of your daily routine.

You don't have to be spiritual or have a direct line to God. Your intention is enough.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Stop saying you don't have the time to take a break. It's part of your human right to rest and have some time for yourself.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

If you don't take it, no one is going to push rest on you. You have to be the one to make it a priority for your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your inner voice. Your intuition is always speaking to you and helping you to see what it is that you missed while busy.

She taps you on the shoulder or comes to you in your dreams. When you sense that you're getting inspired, don't shrug off the moment. Explore it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Right now, you may feel that you're ready to take on a new adventure, but truly you might not be as willing to put in the effort as you may have thought.

You may need a little more time to get comfortable with this situation. Don't think that this is a never, it's more of a delay.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have an abundance of supportive friends and people in your life who want you to succeed.

Even if you don't have friends that make you feel truly supported, your ancestors, your angels, the people who taught you have sent their loving energy your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're making it to the top, and although it feels like so much work, you're doing a good thing, for yourself and also for others.

You're paving the way for someone who is watching how you're navigating the storms of life. You're being a leader without even trying.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Save what you make. It's been said that it's not what you make but how much of it that you save, and this is true for your life at this time.

You may not know what the future will bring. So plan for both a rainy and sunny day. Make your money work for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You have so many things coming at you at the same time. It's so good to be busy again, but you don't want to be so busy that you forget what life is all about. Remember the key to all things is balance!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.